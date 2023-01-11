ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

UMC and Covenant seeing increases in COVID hospitalizations; Lubbock Health Department expects trend to continue with latest variant

Officials from University Medical Center and Covenant Health System said on Monday that they are seeing a slight increase in COVID hospitalizations this month compared with last month. The City of Lubbock Health Department said they expect more hospitalizations in the coming weeks with the nationwide rise of XBB.1.5 cases.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Vitalant declares blood supply emergency

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant says they have a blood supply shortage at all locations, causing a growing concern for local hospitals. Senior Recruitment Manager Brandon Baker says, “Right now, blood shortages are the worst they have been anytime in the last 12 months.”. A dwindling blood supply, not...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD Investigates: UMC cardiac patient will now have to travel to Dallas for care

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A program that has given hope to those with weak or failing hearts will no longer be offered in Lubbock, for a second time. UMC launched its Left Ventricular Assist Device Program (LVAD) in 2006, but said the demand has not increased as expected, so it is doing away with the program, just like it disappeared in the 1990s, after another Lubbock hospital tried it for a few years.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Noon Notebook: Carpet Tech Cares partners with Alström Angels

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carpet Tech Cares is partnering with the Alström Angels this month to make a difference in the community. Alström Angels is a local nonprofit. It was started when executive director and founder Cassie Johnson’s daughter was diagnosed with Alström syndrome. The nonprofit...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

SPCAA reopens Hockley County food box

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Community Action Association started their food box 40 years ago, to help people in Hockley County. “We operate from the premise that in this country, no one should be hungry,” SPCAA Executive Director Bill Powell said. The food box was previously given...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock’s Bed Bath & Beyond in Danger?

Things aren’t looking great for Bed Bath & Beyond and Lubbock’s location could potentially be under fire. The home goods company has been heading toward bankruptcy with $1.12 billion lost in recent years. This led the company to lay off a large portion of its workforce and plan to close 150 of its stores. However, there is only around 120 stores that have officially been named as a closing location.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock- Cooper student selected as Texas All-State Musician

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - BrynLeigh Childers, a member of the Lubbock-Cooper High School Varsity Mixed Choir, will perform with the Texas All-State Mixed Choir in San Antonio, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Noon Notebook: Catholic Charities to host Healthy Families Conference

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catholic Charities-Diocese of Lubbock will host a conference for families that will provide them with tools to “team build,” and teach them the art of working together as a family during difficult times. This free conference will take place Saturday, January 21, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Inside Out Foundation to host Women’s Health Seminar

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Inside Out Foundation will host a Women’s Health Seminar at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion Saturday, Jan. 14. Doors open at 9:08 a.m. and the seminar begins at 9:38 a.m. The seminar will feature speaker Dr. Amy Shah. Dr. Shah is a double board-certified medical...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lawsuit alleges discrimination by Texas medical schools, including TTUHSC

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A potential class-action lawsuit filed in a Lubbock federal court accuses the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, as well as five other medical schools in Texas, of illegally considering race and gender when considering admissions. TTUHSC is included with five other schools named in the suit,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

100 Black Men of West Texas hosting Life Together Couples Workshop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 100 Black Men of West Texas is hoping to help couples build stronger relationships with the Life Together Couples Workshop. “Relationships are hard, and sometimes the hardest part is not knowing how to fix it,” according to a release. “But, if we had a road map, a plan for success, maybe it would make things easier.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Overturned semi delays traffic at 19th & West Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to an overturned semi on the West Loop near 19th Street. Officers responded to the crash at 12:30 p.m. The intersection at 19th and the West Loop is closed for all traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. At this time...
LUBBOCK, TX

