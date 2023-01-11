ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

The Best Way to Repurpose That Old Phone: Turn It Into a Security Camera

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. How many people unwrapped a brand-new iPhone 14 (or Pixel 7, or Galaxy Fold) a few days ago and promptly tossed their old phone into a drawer? If you're one of those people with an "old cell phones drawer," go grab your old phone -- Android or iPhone, doesn't matter -- and put that forgotten piece of tech to use.
VALORANT Episode 5 Act 3 End Date

VALORANT continues its content campaign bringing out new skins, characters, maps and so much more. The consistency is something that fans have gotten used to. While each new episode or act will generally bring either a new Agent or Map, sometimes it is just a brand new battlepass and a video to move the story forward. With new Acts coming out about every two months and Episodes every six months, players will be wanting to know when each one starts and ends. Here is the exact VALORANT Episode 5 Act 3 End Date.
Genshin Impact Fontaine Characters Leak

Thanks to yet another new Genshi Impact leak, players can now take a sneak peek at upcoming characters to be added to the roster. This leak, Genshin Impact Fontaine characters will be in the spotlight this time around. The Leaks. It’s no surprise that Genshin Impact leaks are coming before...
VALORANT Map Lotus Potentially Leaked

VALORANT is seemingly back on track with their map additions. After skipping over Episode 4, there will now be new maps in back-to-back episodes. This is a great thing for VALORANT fans as these maps are generally creative and interesting in the way they help players attack either Point A or B. VALORANT Episode 6 is coming up soon and players have been getting antsy to learn more about the maps. Luckily that wait is over as the latest leaks have potentially shown off the newest VALORANT Map, Lotus.
New VALORANT Map Teased Multiple Times

VALORANT is seemingly back on track with their map additions. After skipping over Episode 4, there will now be new maps in back-to-back episodes. This is a great thing for VALORANT fans as these maps are generally creative and interesting in the way they help players attack either Point A or B. VALORANT Episode 6 is coming up soon and players have been getting antsy to learn more about the maps. Here are the teasers for the New VALORANT Map coming soon.
Marvel Snap Pro Bundle: Is it Worth it?

In today’s gaming enviroment, almost every developer has transitioned to a free-to-play model with in game transactions. Marvel Snap is a game that is looking to be a bit more aggressive in their pricing when it comes to in-game purchases. With the most recent sale, titled the “Pro Bundle”, Marvel Snap players are a bit unsure whether or buy this new offer. Some deals have offered cards and cosmetics, while this one is all about Collection Level. Players got to know, is it even worth it to grab the Marvel Snap Pro Bundle?
Neeko Rework Midscope Revealed

During the League of Legends Riot Games Showcase a few major things were revealed. There were new champion names dropped, Aurelion Sol’s reworked finalized, new skins and also a better explanation on Miscope reworks. The next Midscope Rework coming out in 2023 will be Neeko. Here is the latest on what this means for her.
Apex Legends Spellbound Event Explained

Apex Legends has a new event to kick off the New Year right. The Apex Legends Spellbound Event will bring along the LTM Control, private matches, and new cosmetics when it launches on January 10. Control Returns. The limited-time game mode Control makes its return in the new Spellbound event....
Monster Hunter Rise Preorder Bonuses

There’s no better way to kick off the new year than some monster hunting. Monster Hunter Rise is finally making its way to Xbox and Playstation consoles after the release of Monster Hunter World. The question now though is what are the Monster Hunter Rise preorder bonuses if there are any?
BGR.com

How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail

If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
Battle for Olympus Overwatch 2 Leaderboard Tracker

A few days after the start of the Battle for Olympus, people have been beginning to wonder just which character is topping the leaderboards. The character with the most eliminations through the Battle for Olympus will have their likeness immortalized as a statue on Ilios for all to see. The only problem is that players don’t have a live leaderboard to watch the progress of each character. Overwatch 2 players need to wait for the official leaderboard to be revealed via Overwatch 2 social channels. Luckily for those who don’t want to run around looking for each post, TGH has got you covered.
