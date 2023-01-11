Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Free Local Fun: Antique Roadshow Appraiser to Hold Rare Book TalkDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Values & Work-Life Balance Over Pay: Boston Professionals Have SpokenDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
whdh.com
Boston Public Schools considering schedule changes to help with bus shortage
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools are considering a schedule shift for school start times to help with the bus shortage. A consultant hired by the district recommends reducing the number of different start times across the district by adopting a three-tier bell system and routinely updating routes and bus stops.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool
Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
high-profile.com
Isaac Blair Responds to Emergency in Roslindale
Boston – The Marr Companies announced that Isaac Blair provided emergency shoring to prevent the total collapse of a 2-story building in Roslindale Square following a car crash that compromised the structural integrity of the building. Early on Dec. 18, 2022, a car traveling at a reported 70 mph...
universalhub.com
Neighbors sue to block apartment building at E and Bolton streets in South Boston
Six residents who would live next to a four-story, 24-unit apartment building at 363 E St. in South Boston yesterday sued to block its construction, saying there's nothing unusual enough about the parcel to justify the number of variances the Zoning Board of Appeal had to grant. The Zoning Board...
bpdnews.com
Announcing Open Application Period for Boston Police Cadet
The City of Boston’s Police Cadet Program is a paid civilian position - with benefits - within the Boston Police Department. With a two-year commitment, this program is primarily geared toward individuals interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement and interested in experiential learning as part of our community policing model. Cadets are provided classroom training and cooperative education in addition to specific on-the-job training.
whdh.com
Construction lift tips in Allston
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in Allston on Thursday after a construction lift toppled and became wedged between two balconies. The incident on North Beacon Street took several hours to clear because the basket of the lift became caught against the building. There...
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
whdh.com
Stoughton students protest superintendent’s decision to ban Pride, Black Lives Matter flags
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Stoughton are protesting the superintendent’s decision to ban Pride and Black Lives Matter flags from classrooms. The students piled into a School Committee meeting Tuesday night to show their opposition and say they also plan to walk out of classes Wednesday morning. “I...
Parent group wants mask mandate back at Boston Public Schools
"We simply do not understand why UMass-Boston cares more about their students, staff, and families than Boston Public Schools cares about theirs." A group of Boston Public School families is calling for BPS, Mayor Michelle Wu, Superintendent Mary Skipper, and the City of Boston to reimplement an indoor mask mandate in public schools following Suffolk County’s entrance into the CDC’s “high transmission” COVID category this past Friday. Suffolk County and other parts of Massachusetts entered the “high transmission” category as the prevalence of Omicron variant XBB 1.5 increased.
whdh.com
Community members to hold vigil for missing Cohasset woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members will hold a vigil Thursday afternoon for a Cohasset woman who went missing nearly two weeks ago. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home.
whdh.com
Police issue Missing Person Alert for East Boston woman last seen in November 2022
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department are seeking any information on the whereabouts of a 41-year-old woman who was last seen nearly two months ago. Officials say Reyna Morales Rojas was last seen on Nov. 26, 2022, in the area of Bennington Street in East Boston. Police described Rojas...
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
whdh.com
Local leaders gather for annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local leaders gathered Thursday morning for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast in Roxbury to celebrate the civil rights icon. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, along with other officials and community figures were in attendance, stopping by ahead of a ribbon cutting for the Roxbury YMCA’s new outdoor pavilion, which will host summer learning classes at the Roxbury YMCA’s day camp.
whdh.com
January Events
Location: The Huntington at the Calderwood Pavilion, 527 Tremont Street, Boston, MA. Jenny Loves Me!, a critically acclaimed one-man show telling the story of a Jewish mom escaping Nazi Germany to find a better life in America, returns for a free one-night-only performance in Boston at The Huntington. It features 11 original songs, which tell the story of his mother Jenny’s life, capturing the good and the bad over the years – escape from Europe, meeting and marrying her husband, coping with alcoholism in the family, the murder of her father, the career limitations placed on women of her era, rebuilding her life after a painful divorce, and the realities of living with Alzheimer’s. New York Times best-selling author and Brighton resident Michael Levin is the creator of Jenny Loves Me!, writing, composing and performing in the show that is inspired by his mother’s resilience and courage. The performance will also serve as a fundraiser for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as Levin prepares to run his 10th Boston Marathon.
WCVB
'People are gonna die in the street': Heated exchange over warming shelter at Revere senior center
REVERE, Mass. — Blowback from Revere residents over a proposal to use the Massachusetts city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter has drawn a fiery response from a city councilor. A heated exchange between City Councilor Marc Silvestri and some in attendance at Monday's Revere City Council meeting...
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facility
According to CBS Boston's sources, a transfer station in Massachusetts was the location where investigators looking into the disappearance of mother Ana Walshe discovered bloody garbage bags, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and soiled cleaning supplies.
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
whdh.com
Coyote spotted in Boston’s Back Bay
BOSTON (WHDH) - A coyote was recently photographed running along a busy sidewalk in Boston’s Back Bay. The man who snapped the photo said he contacted animal control about the daylight sighting. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or...
whdh.com
Nashua, NH police searching for man in high-value Costco ‘theft spree’
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man wanted in connection with a spree of high-value thefts at the Costco on Daniel Webster Highway. After an investigation, it was determined that James G. Martin 36, was the...
I-Team: Hatchet, hacksaw, blood found in Ana Walshe investigation
COHASSET - Investigators searching for evidence in the disappearance of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe found trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug and used cleaning supplies at a transfer station in Peabody, sources told WBZ-TV's I-Team Tuesday.In a statement Tuesday, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey would not confirm what investigators found."Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation. No detail on those items will be disclosed at...
Comments / 3