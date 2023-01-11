Location: The Huntington at the Calderwood Pavilion, 527 Tremont Street, Boston, MA. Jenny Loves Me!, a critically acclaimed one-man show telling the story of a Jewish mom escaping Nazi Germany to find a better life in America, returns for a free one-night-only performance in Boston at The Huntington. It features 11 original songs, which tell the story of his mother Jenny’s life, capturing the good and the bad over the years – escape from Europe, meeting and marrying her husband, coping with alcoholism in the family, the murder of her father, the career limitations placed on women of her era, rebuilding her life after a painful divorce, and the realities of living with Alzheimer’s. New York Times best-selling author and Brighton resident Michael Levin is the creator of Jenny Loves Me!, writing, composing and performing in the show that is inspired by his mother’s resilience and courage. The performance will also serve as a fundraiser for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as Levin prepares to run his 10th Boston Marathon.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO