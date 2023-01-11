ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, KS

Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison

The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
EMPORIA, KS
Former Neodesha Police Chief Dies

Longtime officer, Neodesha Chief of Police, and former President of the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police Danny Thayer has died. According to the Neodesha Police Department, Thayer passed away on the evening of January 10th surrounded by family. Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison says Thayer helped him when he moved to the area.
NEODESHA, KS
Greenwood County History -

A number of years ago my mother, Zenith Lindamood, wrote up a historical account of encounters with Indians in the eastern Greenwood County area. I had forgotten about her work and research on this subject until recently, when I ran across her notes. It is interesting, and I decided to ...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
Lyon Co. officials investigate Americus convenience store robbery

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lyon Co. are investigating a weekend robbery at a convenience store in Americus. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says that between Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, a robbery was reported at the Casey’s General Store at 404 Main St., in Americus.
AMERICUS, KS
USD 446 Makes Personnel Changes to Start 2023

The USD 446 Board of Education met to finalize staff and personnel changes with the beginning of the new calendar year. Board President Sam Blackard announced that Independence schools will see four resignations, seven hirings, and one transfer to start the 2023 year. Five of the new staff members will serve as either support staff or teachers for the district's Kids Crew after-school program for grades K-6.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
Toronto News -

As I sit here this morning trying to type this column, I am plagued with writer’s block and sleepiness! Can’t seem to stay awake.What National Holiday is celebrated on January 11?The Toronto United Methodist Church is having a Kansas Day soup supper Friday January 27, at 5 p.m. at the ...
TORONTO, KS
Shirley Rundell

Ann “Shirley” Rundell, formerly of Eureka and Valley Center, died on January 3, 2023, at Newton Presbyterian Manor, in Newton, at the age of 82. She was born on August 19, 1940, in Zion, Arkansas, the daughter of Sherman and Lola (Jennings) Campbell. She graduated from West High School in Wichita, in May of 1958, and married the love of her life, Gary, on June 1, 1958.
EUREKA, KS
Choose Eureka

January is School Choice Month. Parents have the right and the responsibility to decide where their child or children will attend school. Schools in this part of southeastern Kansas are mostly, if not all, public schools. One avenue of school choice, therefore, is location. For example, living in the school ...
EUREKA, KS
James Hollis BradBury

James Hollis Bradbury of Dearing, died peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home in Dearing, surrounded by family, at the age of 93. He was born on October 28, 1929, in Eureka, the son of Delbert Clifton and Dorothy Grace (Criswell) Bradbury. He was raised in Eureka and Wichita, graduating from North High School with the Class of 1948. On July 2, 1950, he was united in marriage to Patricia Elizabeth Purviance. To this union, three children were born: Guy Cris, Holly Ann, and Sherry Sue. The marriage dissolved in 1971. On July 13, 1972, Hollis was united in marriage to Marilyn Rose Oakley in Maryville, Missouri. To this marriage, Marilyn brought her two children: Jacqueline Ann and Charles Henry Peaster, Jr.
DEARING, KS
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

Due to inclement weather, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *USD 251 North Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. Breakfast will not be served. *USD 252 Southern Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. *USD 386 Madison-Virgil on 2-hour delay Thursday. Community Events-Emporia. *Sunshine Sisters line dance for Thursday morning...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Doris ‘Carol’ Cross

Doris ‘Carol’ Cross, 75, resident of Andover and Eureka, KS, passed away January 7, 2023, following a brief battle with brain cancer. Carol was born February 5, 1947, to parents, Wayne and Doris Winston in Beaver, Okla. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Doris,...
EUREKA, KS
Blood Drive To Be Held At MHS

On Monday, January 30, the Madison High School will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Visit https://bit.ly/3WVb-FB8 or call the school at 620-437-2909 and ask for Martie Helm, to schedule an appointment.
MADISON, KS
Salvation Army of Emporia seeking volunteers for food pantry relocation Saturday

The Salvation Army of Emporia is gearing up for a big move over the weekend and volunteers are needed. The Salvation Army is relocating its food pantry from the basement of its headquarters at 327 Constitution to the former chapel on the upper level. Brian Shintaku of the Salvation Army says they have roughly 15 shelves full of food that needs to be moved over the course of the day.
EMPORIA, KS
It’s A Girl!

First Greenwood County Baby For 2023 Arrived Tuesday, January 3First time parents, Broly Shoemaker and Adelaina Lemus, both of Eureka, welcomed their daughter Amelia Luna Lemus on Tuesday, January 3. Amelia Luna was born at 7:35 a.m. at Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, in El Dorado, being the first Greenwood ...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
Three nearby towns no longer 'urban'

Burlington, Eureka and Osage City are not “urban” anymore. Not in the eyes of the federal government. The U.S. Census Bureau issued a new list of “urban areas” and “urban clusters” across the country, based on an updated definition of what is rural stemming from the 2020 census. Dozens of Kansas towns failed to make the cut.
OSAGE CITY, KS
Helen Taylor

Helen Taylor, 86, of rural Eureka, died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home. She was born October 29, 1936, in Merced, Calif., the daughter of Joaquin and Mary (Perez) Martinez. She was the sixth oldest of fourteen children. In 1959, she married Richard Taylor. While he served in...
EUREKA, KS

