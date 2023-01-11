Read full article on original website
Helen Taylor
Helen Taylor, 86, of rural Eureka, died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home. She was born October 29, 1936, in Merced, Calif., the daughter of Joaquin and Mary (Perez) Martinez. She was the sixth oldest of fourteen children. In 1959, she married Richard Taylor. While he served in...
Doris ‘Carol’ Cross
Doris ‘Carol’ Cross, 75, resident of Andover and Eureka, KS, passed away January 7, 2023, following a brief battle with brain cancer. Carol was born February 5, 1947, to parents, Wayne and Doris Winston in Beaver, Okla. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Doris,...
James Hollis BradBury
James Hollis Bradbury of Dearing, died peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home in Dearing, surrounded by family, at the age of 93. He was born on October 28, 1929, in Eureka, the son of Delbert Clifton and Dorothy Grace (Criswell) Bradbury. He was raised in Eureka and Wichita, graduating from North High School with the Class of 1948. On July 2, 1950, he was united in marriage to Patricia Elizabeth Purviance. To this union, three children were born: Guy Cris, Holly Ann, and Sherry Sue. The marriage dissolved in 1971. On July 13, 1972, Hollis was united in marriage to Marilyn Rose Oakley in Maryville, Missouri. To this marriage, Marilyn brought her two children: Jacqueline Ann and Charles Henry Peaster, Jr.
Blood Drive To Be Held At MHS
On Monday, January 30, the Madison High School will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Visit https://bit.ly/3WVb-FB8 or call the school at 620-437-2909 and ask for Martie Helm, to schedule an appointment.
It’s A Girl!
First Greenwood County Baby For 2023 Arrived Tuesday, January 3First time parents, Broly Shoemaker and Adelaina Lemus, both of Eureka, welcomed their daughter Amelia Luna Lemus on Tuesday, January 3. Amelia Luna was born at 7:35 a.m. at Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, in El Dorado, being the first Greenwood ...
Shirley Rundell
Ann “Shirley” Rundell, formerly of Eureka and Valley Center, died on January 3, 2023, at Newton Presbyterian Manor, in Newton, at the age of 82. She was born on August 19, 1940, in Zion, Arkansas, the daughter of Sherman and Lola (Jennings) Campbell. She graduated from West High School in Wichita, in May of 1958, and married the love of her life, Gary, on June 1, 1958.
Six Lady Tornadoes Placed At LadyCat Invitational
Six Lady Tornado wrestlers brought home hardware from the sixth annual Burlington LadyCat Invitational. As a team, the Ladies finished fourth out of 22 teams, with one Lady Tornado claiming championship honors, three placing second, one placing third and one bringing home a fourth place finish.Lady Tornado senior Laikyn Turner ...
GREENWOOD COUNTY COURT NEWS
(Editor’s Note: Office staff gathers weekly court news from the 13th District Public Access Portal. For more information on a case listed below or any case within the 13th Judicial District visit www.kscourts.org.This includes: Civil Court, Criminal Court, Domestic Relations, Fish and Game, Limited Civil, Marriage License Applications, Probate Court,
Lease for Iola Lake in Allen County not renewed
Iola, Kan. - Iola Lake in Allen County faces a change in their long term lease with a local organization. Iola Industries, owners of the lake, has came to a decision of not renewing the lease on the property for Iola Elks. The local organization Iola Elks #569 has been a long term lessee of the lake for 40 years.
Accident in Downtown Coffeyville
An accident is currently blocking the intersection of 8th and Elm in downtown Coffeyville. A four-door sedan with extensive damage and airbag deployment is in the middle of the intersection. First responders are assisting with the cleanup. No one was injured in the accident. Updates will be shared when available.
Three Patriots Placed At Burlington; Koop Tied For Outstanding Wrestler
Three West Elk Patriots claimed hardware during the 31st Burlington Wildcat Invitational last Saturday, January 7, as Patriots Creyo Koop, Evan Coble and Morgan Anderson claimed 1st, 2nd and 4th, respectfully.Koop went undefeated at the tournament to claim first place honors, in the 165-pound class. He was also voted as ...
Tornado Boys Basketball Lost In Overtime At Fredonia
The Eureka Tornadoes returned to action after the Christmas break on Tuesday, January 10 against the Wichita Independent School Panthers. The result was not good as the young Tornadoes endured a 31-90 trashing at the hands of the senior-laden Panthers. In this case, the score tells the story, as the ...
Greenwood County History -
A number of years ago my mother, Zenith Lindamood, wrote up a historical account of encounters with Indians in the eastern Greenwood County area. I had forgotten about her work and research on this subject until recently, when I ran across her notes. It is interesting, and I decided to ...
Severy Residents Looking For Answers As They Grieve Family Pet
A Severy family is grieving after their two-yearold full white pitty mix, Iris, was shot while the family was on a walk on their property last Thursday, January 5.Brian and Cristen Calvin, along with their dogs, went for a walk in their pasture on Thursday evening, around 5 p.m. The ...
West Elk Boys Basketball Dominated Bluestem
The West Elk Patriots hosted the Bluestem Lions for their Winter Royalty event last Friday, December 8.The Patriot boys dominated over the Lions in the first three quarters. West Elk led 25-4 after one, 47-13 after two and 73-18 going into the final quarter. Although Bluestem outscored West Elk 7-5 ...
Motion To Change Venue Denied In Murder Case • Jury Trial Scheduled For February 27
A contractor who has allegedly stolen thousands of dollars from multiple clients was arrested for charges in Greenwood County. Jimmy Wolfe Jr. was arrested last Friday, January 6 for Felony Theft, Felony Attempted Theft and Criminal Damage to Property.. He later posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond and was released.According to ...
Osawatomie woman arrested near Melvern on suspicion of trafficking contraband, drug-related offenses
An alleged traffic infraction near Melvern led to an arrest on suspected drug-related activity this past weekend.’. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says a deputy made a traffic stop on Kansas Highway 31 near Melvern shortly before 1:45 pm Sunday. The deputy allegedly found illegal narcotics during the stop. The...
