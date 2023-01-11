Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Another LSU player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal
LSU sophomore edge rusher Zavier Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports. Carter would have competed to replace BJ Ojulari as the starting Jack linebacker after appearing in 11 games. He made his first career sack in the Citrus Bowl. A four-star recruit from Atlanta, Carter...
theadvocate.com
LSU adds transfer edge rusher who started his career playing for Brian Kelly at Notre Dame
Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo transferred to LSU, the team announced Thursday. He played three years for coach Brian Kelly at Notre Dame before transferring to Texas. Oghoufo started 20 games over two years at Texas. He recorded 96 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4½ sacks and six quarterback hurries. He has one year of eligibility and provided experienced depth at edge rusher.
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team's chance to win national title getting better; see their odds
The LSU women's basketball team hasn't lost a game. The Tigers, in fact, have only allowed one of 16 opponents to stay within 10 points, including a 27-point average margin of victory in four Southeastern Conference games. So it's no surprise that LSU, even though it hasn't reached a Sweet...
theadvocate.com
LSU quarterback Walker Howard entering transfer portal after one season
Heralded freshman quarterback Walker Howard intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal after one year at LSU, sources confirmed Wednesday to The Advocate. Howard redshirted after appearing in two games last fall. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 7 yards, all in the fourth quarter of the Tigers' 63-7 Citrus Bowl win against Purdue, but coach Brian Kelly expressed excitement about his development. Howard has four years of eligibility.
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball to be without Cam Hayes, Mwani Wilkinson for game with Florida
LSU will be without one starter and a former starter for Tuesday night's Southeastern Conference matchup with Florida in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Guard Cam Hayes and forward Mwani Wilkinson were dresed in gray aweats and did not participate in pregame warmups. Hayes, who has started the past six...
theadvocate.com
Chrysta Narcisse, Kira Johnson shine as Lafayette High blows out STM
For Lafayette High School, Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More wasn’t just another girls basketball game. It was an opportunity to make a statement and assert itself as the No. 1 team in Division I. The Lions did just that with relentless defensive pressure and big performances by...
theadvocate.com
Iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's gets OK to proceed on license despite opposition
Over a quarter century after its initial closing, iconic Baton Rouge bar Murphy's has cleared another hurdle to re-opening after the city-parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board voted unanimously Thursday to allow Murphy's to continue its licensing process despite opposition from area property owners. Originally opened in 1980, Murphy's Bar was...
theadvocate.com
Comeaux alum Marquest Newsome tabbed as Spartans' head football coach
Marquest Newsome has always wanted what was best for Comeaux High School. After seeing the Spartans’ football program struggle in recent years, Newsome returned to his alma mater as the defensive coordinator last season hoping to become part of the solution. However, things didn’t go as well as Newsome...
theadvocate.com
Tre’Dez Green powers East Feliciana by U-High
East Feliciana’s 6-foot-8, 240-pound center Tre’Dez Green scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the first half to help power the Tigers to a 65-58 road victory over a seasoned University team Thursday night. Green scored 11 points in the first quarter as EFHS surged to a...
theadvocate.com
Despite all titles held, Jay Dardenne's favorites have been 'Dad,' 'Coach,': BR Classic Lunch
Jay Dardenne didn't hesitate when picking his Baton Rouge Classic Lunch spot, which made a lot of sense once we met at Zeeland Street. "I grew up in this neighborhood on Lydia," he said. "It is fundamentally the same neighborhood I grew up in. I used to ride my bike to school."
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High, STM meet in battle of elite Division I girls hoops teams
For coaches, things can always be better. But Lafayette High’s Tarunye Kanonu and St. Thomas More’s Stephen Strojny can’t help but to be pleased with where their girls basketball programs stand. Lafayette High (14-4) has the top spot in the LHSAA's unofficial Division I power ratings, followed...
theadvocate.com
St. Thomas More girls soccer continues dominance with rout of Teurlings Catholic
The St. Thomas More's girls soccer team remained undefeated in its try to win to a sixth straight state championship with an 8-0 decision over Teurlings Catholic on Tuesday at St. Thomas More. The Cougars’ three captains all scored in the game with Mary-Ainsley Alack finding the net four times...
theadvocate.com
Police chase legislation in the works after deaths of Brusly High students
A state lawmaker said Thursday that he is preparing legislation on police chases in the wake of a Dec. 31 chase that left two Brusly High School students dead. State Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, said he is in the early stages of drafting legislation but thinks it is feasible to get a bill approved during the upcoming legislative session, which begins April 10. Legislators began prefiling bills Wednesday.
theadvocate.com
With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements
South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
theadvocate.com
Rebuilding of Brownfields Elementary takes shape, new board holds retreat
The demolition and rebuilding of Brownfields Elementary advanced Thursday with a recommendation to hire a construction manager to finish the design and likely build the new Baton Rouge elementary school. The recommendation to hire a joint partnership between Baton Rouge developer Mike Womack’s construction company and NRK Construction to rebuild...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette's Krewe of Rio dives into the 2023 Mardi Gras Season
The Krewe of Carnivale En Rio dove headfirst into Mardi Gras with an undersea extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Cajundome Convention Center. Royal creatures from the underwater world made their appearance as the 2023 Rio Ball kicked off with a bang. Seahorses, jellyfish and lobsters strolled the royalty-only stage, decorated with every shade of blue.
theadvocate.com
See magical manatees gather in the warm waters of Crystal River, Florida, a nonstop flight away
CRYSTAL RIVER, FLORIDA — Chomp. Chomp. Chomp. The steady sound of seagrass being nibbled surrounds snorkelers in the turquoise water. But it’s a few more moments before the source of the munching floats into view. Coming face to snout with an 8- to 12-foot manatee can be both...
theadvocate.com
Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000
An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
theadvocate.com
2nd Baton Rouge charter school in a month closing; here's what we know about Democracy Prep
After years of poor academic performance, which declined further during the pandemic, a Baton Rouge charter school has agreed to surrender its charter and close up shop in May after seven years in operation. It’s the second Baton Rouge charter school in the past month to announce that it’s voluntarily...
theadvocate.com
These 5 Lafayette Parish schools were recognized by the state for their success
Five Lafayette Parish schools were recognized Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Education for their improvement on assessment testing. Broussard Middle School, Early College Academy, E.J. Sam Accelerated School, Lafayette Middle School and Myrtle Place Elementary School all were designated as comeback campuses, five of 41 schools that received the recognition from across the state.
