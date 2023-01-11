Read full article on original website
LE Officer Retires, Prepares for County Commissioner Position
After serving Butler County for 32 years, Officer Darren Jackson will be hanging up his badge for retirement. A seven- day weekend isn’t exactly in his plans as he will be taking on the position of Butler County Commissioner this Tuesday, Jan. 10. Jackson started his career in public...
James Hollis BradBury
James Hollis Bradbury of Dearing, died peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home in Dearing, surrounded by family, at the age of 93. He was born on October 28, 1929, in Eureka, the son of Delbert Clifton and Dorothy Grace (Criswell) Bradbury. He was raised in Eureka and Wichita, graduating from North High School with the Class of 1948. On July 2, 1950, he was united in marriage to Patricia Elizabeth Purviance. To this union, three children were born: Guy Cris, Holly Ann, and Sherry Sue. The marriage dissolved in 1971. On July 13, 1972, Hollis was united in marriage to Marilyn Rose Oakley in Maryville, Missouri. To this marriage, Marilyn brought her two children: Jacqueline Ann and Charles Henry Peaster, Jr.
Motion To Change Venue Denied In Murder Case • Jury Trial Scheduled For February 27
A contractor who has allegedly stolen thousands of dollars from multiple clients was arrested for charges in Greenwood County. Jimmy Wolfe Jr. was arrested last Friday, January 6 for Felony Theft, Felony Attempted Theft and Criminal Damage to Property.. He later posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond and was released.According to ...
Three nearby towns no longer 'urban'
Burlington, Eureka and Osage City are not “urban” anymore. Not in the eyes of the federal government. The U.S. Census Bureau issued a new list of “urban areas” and “urban clusters” across the country, based on an updated definition of what is rural stemming from the 2020 census. Dozens of Kansas towns failed to make the cut.
GREENWOOD COUNTY COURT NEWS
(Editor’s Note: Office staff gathers weekly court news from the 13th District Public Access Portal. For more information on a case listed below or any case within the 13th Judicial District visit www.kscourts.org.This includes: Civil Court, Criminal Court, Domestic Relations, Fish and Game, Limited Civil, Marriage License Applications, Probate Court,
Osawatomie woman arrested near Melvern on suspicion of trafficking contraband, drug-related offenses
An alleged traffic infraction near Melvern led to an arrest on suspected drug-related activity this past weekend.’. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says a deputy made a traffic stop on Kansas Highway 31 near Melvern shortly before 1:45 pm Sunday. The deputy allegedly found illegal narcotics during the stop. The...
Butler County mother of murdered infant speaks out following killer’s conviction
Almost two years after the murder of an El Dorado infant, his father, 24-year-old Kaleb Hogan, was convicted last week of first-degree murder and child abuse. The child's mother says justice has been served, but no sentence will ever be enough.
Six Lady Tornadoes Placed At LadyCat Invitational
Six Lady Tornado wrestlers brought home hardware from the sixth annual Burlington LadyCat Invitational. As a team, the Ladies finished fourth out of 22 teams, with one Lady Tornado claiming championship honors, three placing second, one placing third and one bringing home a fourth place finish.Lady Tornado senior Laikyn Turner ...
Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56
An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
Butler County father convicted of killing his infant son
A Butler County jury has convicted a man for killing his infant son, Malykai Braxtyn Hogan, two years ago.
Three Patriots Placed At Burlington; Koop Tied For Outstanding Wrestler
Three West Elk Patriots claimed hardware during the 31st Burlington Wildcat Invitational last Saturday, January 7, as Patriots Creyo Koop, Evan Coble and Morgan Anderson claimed 1st, 2nd and 4th, respectfully.Koop went undefeated at the tournament to claim first place honors, in the 165-pound class. He was also voted as ...
Kansas man captured for rape of a minor after barricading himself, refusing officers
CHERRYVALE, Kans. — Law enforcement agencies attempted to serve a warrant for felony rape of a minor and criminal threat to a residence in Kansas that led to the subject barricading himself, refusing to come out. Montogomery County detectives and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations arrive at the residence...
You can own the very last building remaining in this Kansas ghost town. Take a look
Be warned — it’s really in the middle of nowhere.
Helen Taylor
Helen Taylor, 86, of rural Eureka, died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home. She was born October 29, 1936, in Merced, Calif., the daughter of Joaquin and Mary (Perez) Martinez. She was the sixth oldest of fourteen children. In 1959, she married Richard Taylor. While he served in...
Eight area teams ranked in KBCA rankings
The first Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings of 2023 were released Tuesday. Eight area teams are ranked. The Emporia High girls are ranked second in Class 5A behind Topeka-Seaman. Areawide on the girls side, Madison is ranked fifth in Class 1A-Division I, while Lebo is second in Class 1A-Division II.
Toronto News -
As I sit here this morning trying to type this column, I am plagued with writer’s block and sleepiness! Can’t seem to stay awake.What National Holiday is celebrated on January 11?The Toronto United Methodist Church is having a Kansas Day soup supper Friday January 27, at 5 p.m. at the ...
West Elk Boys Basketball Dominated Bluestem
The West Elk Patriots hosted the Bluestem Lions for their Winter Royalty event last Friday, December 8.The Patriot boys dominated over the Lions in the first three quarters. West Elk led 25-4 after one, 47-13 after two and 73-18 going into the final quarter. Although Bluestem outscored West Elk 7-5 ...
