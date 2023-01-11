ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

George Washington outlasts Huntington in 2OT to remain unbeaten, 86-83

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In 40 minutes of basketball, neither George Washington or Huntington led by more than seven points. The Patriots outscored the Highlanders 16-13 in the second overtime period to remain unbeaten with an 86-83 victory in a matchup between two of the state’s top teams. “That’s...
Wednesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Dixie Heights girls down East Central, Ludlow and Holy Cross to meet in All “A” semis

The Dixie Heights Colonels girls basketball team (10-5) knocked off the visiting East Central (Indiana) Trojans, 64-46. Senior Sammy Berman continued to lead the way scoring 19 points on three triples with senior guard Ella Steczynski scoring 16 and freshman guard Aubrey Elkins scoring 14. Junior forward Abby Thelen added nine as seven different Colonels scored.
