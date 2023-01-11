Greathouse leads Wellsville to EOAC road win over Valley Christian

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville went on the road Tuesday night and got the win over Valley Christian 58-52.

Jhordan Peete led all scorers with 18 points to lead the way for Valley Christian.

For Wellsville, Isaiah Greathouse had a team-high 17 points.

With the win, the Tigers have won two of their last three and move to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in EOAC play. Valley Christian drops to 4-2 overall and in league play.

