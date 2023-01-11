Greathouse leads Wellsville to EOAC road win over Valley Christian
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville went on the road Tuesday night and got the win over Valley Christian 58-52.
Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
Jhordan Peete led all scorers with 18 points to lead the way for Valley Christian.
For Wellsville, Isaiah Greathouse had a team-high 17 points.
With the win, the Tigers have won two of their last three and move to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in EOAC play. Valley Christian drops to 4-2 overall and in league play.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0