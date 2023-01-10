ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime San Diego city clerk Liz Maland retiring; deputy promoted to replace her on interim basis

By David Garrick
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
City Clerk Elizabeth Maland on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in San Diego. (Ana Ramirez/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego’s longtime city clerk, Elizabeth Maland, will retire Friday after more than 17 years on the job and more than 30 years working for the city.

City Council members hailed Maland on Tuesday as a consummate professional who showed patience and humility dealing with members of the public.

The clerk is responsible for overseeing city elections, handling agendas for City Council meetings, coordinating written and oral comments by the public and organizing city documents so they can be provided to the public.

“She was the epitome of professionalism and grace, especially under pressure,” Councilmember Vivian Moreno said. “She leaves a legacy of giving the public more access and more ways to participate in our council meetings than ever before.”

Councilmember Joe LaCava said he worked with Maland as a community leader before joining the council in 2020.

“I always found her to be the consummate professional and she showed an infinite amount of patience in working with the public,” he said.

Diana Fuentes, Maland’s top deputy, was appointed interim city clerk Tuesday. She will receive an annual salary of $220,501 in that role. Hired 16 years ago, Fuentes became deputy director of Elections and Information Services in 2019.

Councilmember Raul Campillo said Fuentes is a solid choice. “She is a person of the highest integrity and spirit of public service. I find her to be a person who practices the highest levels of leadership throughout our city government.”

Councilmember Marni von Wilpert praised Fuentes for recent efforts to get city documents translated into more languages and for helping coordinate the use of Zoom during public meetings during the pandemic. "I'm really proud to be working alongside you," she told Fuentes.

Fuentes has a bachelor's degree from Loyola Marymount University.

Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe said Fuentes is taking over a tough job. "It takes a lot to serve the city and the council and the public," she said.

Maland was appointed city clerk in August 2005 after the retirement of Charles Abdelnour earlier that summer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

