Ryan Perks, Braeden Shrewsberry pace State College to Commonwealth Division win over CD East
The State College boys basketball team moved to 12-1 overall and 6-0 in the Commonwealth Division following a 67-50 victory over CD East Tuesday night. Ryan Perks scored 19 points for the Little Lions. Braeden Shrewsberry added 17 and Issac Dye chipped in with 10. Thanks for visiting PennLive. Quality...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Jan. 10, 2023
Altoona at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m. Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Conference wrestling schedule for Jan. 11, 2023
Cumberland Valley at State College, 6:30 p.m. Gettysburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Penn State loses transfer portal commit to West Virginia; Pat Narduzzi low on the Lions in Coaches Poll, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a change of heart for a one-time transfer portal commit and a look at where Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi ranked the Lions in the final USA Today Coaches Poll for the 2022 season. Just after the Rose Bowl, Penn State got on...
After freshman All-American debut, Penn State’s Dani Dennis-Sutton focused on a national title
Back in August 2021, a week after committing to Penn State and 16 months before signing, five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton made a hefty claim on Twitter: “Just so y’all know now, Penn State will be winning a national championship within the next 3-4 years.”. Penn State supporters...
Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal
Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss at Penn State
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media via Zoom on Wednesday night after the Hoosiers lost 85-66 to Penn State, dropping to 1-4 in the Big Ten and 10-6 overall.Here is the full transcript of his postgame press conference.
Clemson fires offensive coordinator, Gettysburg native Brandon Streeter
CLEMSON, South Carolina (WHTM) — The Clemson football team announced on Thursday afternoon that Gettysburg native and Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired. “I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator. I am thankful for […]
Hershey High School’s first female principal holds more than one title
From principal to mom, Lindsey Schmidt strives to perform at her best in all her roles. Schmidt became the Hershey High School Principal in the midst of the pandemic. Inspired by feminist leaders, Schmidt is proud to be HHS’s first female principal. Despite balancing family and work, Schmidt relishes her ability to positively impact young people.
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Reviewing where Penn State football stands after the 2022 season
Penn State ended its season on a high note. What’s next?
Little League says it remains ‘heartbroken’ over Utah player’s fall, injuries
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Little League International says its staff and team of world series volunteers “remain completely heartbroken” by what a Utah player has endured since falling from an upper bunk during the world series in August. In a statement Thursday Little League said this about Easton...
State police looking for missing central Pa. teen
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl missing from the Chambersburg area. Kylese A. Seman was last seen Monday, and her current whereabouts are unknown, state police said Tuesday. State police said Seman has ties to the Hagerstown, Maryland area. Anyone with information on Seman’s whereabouts...
Teen girl missing for days from her central Pa. home: state police
A 16-year-old girl has not been seen or heard from since she ran away from her Adams County home last week, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jasmine Vought left the Hoffman Homes around 11:40 p.m. Jan. 4, state police said. The Hoffman Homes in Littlestown is a facility focused on behavioral health treatment for youth.
Seven families displaced after apartment building fire in Mifflin County
LEWISTOWN, Pa. — A fire in Mifflin County left an apartment building destroyed, seven families without a home, and a firefighter suffering from minor injuries on Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to West Charles Street in Lewistown just before 9 a.m. to battle the flames. According to Mifflin County 911...
Crash causing delays on Route 30 in Chester County
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. — A crash is causing delays this morning on Route 30 in Chester County. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near PA 340, Bondsville Road. Multiple fire trucks are blocking the left lane and shoulder. Vehicles are getting around the scene, but there...
Crash clears on I-283 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that caused delays on I-283 in Dauphin County Tuesday morning has cleared. There were delays in the southbound lanes of I-283 between Exit 2 PA-441 Lindle Road and Exits 1A, 1B, Harrisburg East Interchange I-76 Exit 247. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
HGTV star makes appearance at PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might have seen an HGTV celebrity if you visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday, Jan. 9. Steve Ford, a Pittsburgh native, is best known for his hit series “Stuffed with Steve Ford.” Season two of Stuffed with Steve Ford is coming out on Apple TV. “I am lucky enough […]
Speed limit reduced on stretch of I-81 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania
PINE GROVE, Pa. — PennDOT has lowered the speed limit this morning on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash statistics. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph between Exit 138: PA 309 - McAdoo/Tamaqua and Exit 100: PA 443 - Pine Grove.
State Rep. John Schlegel opens district office in Lebanon Valley Mall
Recently-elected state Rep. John Schlegel (R-101) has opened district offices in the Lebanon Valley Mall. Although the office opened in December, Schlegel took his oath of office on Jan. 3, replacing state Rep. Frank Ryan, who had served three-terms representing the 101st. The 101st House district includes Lebanon City, Cornwall...
