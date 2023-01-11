ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal

Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Clemson fires offensive coordinator, Gettysburg native Brandon Streeter

CLEMSON, South Carolina (WHTM) — The Clemson football team announced on Thursday afternoon that Gettysburg native and Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired. “I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator. I am thankful for […]
CLEMSON, SC
hhsbroadcaster.com

Hershey High School’s first female principal holds more than one title

From principal to mom, Lindsey Schmidt strives to perform at her best in all her roles. Schmidt became the Hershey High School Principal in the midst of the pandemic. Inspired by feminist leaders, Schmidt is proud to be HHS’s first female principal. Despite balancing family and work, Schmidt relishes her ability to positively impact young people.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

State police looking for missing central Pa. teen

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl missing from the Chambersburg area. Kylese A. Seman was last seen Monday, and her current whereabouts are unknown, state police said Tuesday. State police said Seman has ties to the Hagerstown, Maryland area. Anyone with information on Seman’s whereabouts...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash causing delays on Route 30 in Chester County

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. — A crash is causing delays this morning on Route 30 in Chester County. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near PA 340, Bondsville Road. Multiple fire trucks are blocking the left lane and shoulder. Vehicles are getting around the scene, but there...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash clears on I-283 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that caused delays on I-283 in Dauphin County Tuesday morning has cleared. There were delays in the southbound lanes of I-283 between Exit 2 PA-441 Lindle Road and Exits 1A, 1B, Harrisburg East Interchange I-76 Exit 247. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
WBRE

HGTV star makes appearance at PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might have seen an HGTV celebrity if you visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday, Jan. 9. Steve Ford, a Pittsburgh native, is best known for his hit series “Stuffed with Steve Ford.” Season two of Stuffed with Steve Ford is coming out on Apple TV. “I am lucky enough […]
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

State Rep. John Schlegel opens district office in Lebanon Valley Mall

Recently-elected state Rep. John Schlegel (R-101) has opened district offices in the Lebanon Valley Mall. Although the office opened in December, Schlegel took his oath of office on Jan. 3, replacing state Rep. Frank Ryan, who had served three-terms representing the 101st. The 101st House district includes Lebanon City, Cornwall...
LEBANON, PA

