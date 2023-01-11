Read full article on original website
Police find, arrest central Pa. homicide suspect during traffic stop
A traffic stop for an expired registration led York police to the man suspected of killing a 19-year-old in the city last fall. Police said officers conducted a traffic stop around 11:47 p.m. Wednesday on the first block of North West Street and discovered 28-year-old Tyrell Christian was inside. Christian...
Shots fired in York Wednesday night leads to seizure of ghost guns, two arrested
YORK, Pa. — York police responding to a call for shots fired led to the arrest of two individuals on outstanding warrants. According to police, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Queen Street for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, a...
17-year-old boy dies when 3 vehicles crash in Dauphin County: police
A 17-year-old driver died after a crash sent his vehicle into a utility pole and tree in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, according to police. The crash was reported at 7:35 a.m. in the area of Route 209 and Railroad Street, Williams Township, police said. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven...
Harrisburg police looking for suspected warehouse party shooter
Harrisburg police are looking for a man they say was involved in the shooting of four people last fall at a pop-up warehouse party. Four people were shot, with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to critical, around 5 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022 outside a warehouse on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street, police said. Police said there was altercation that preceded the shooting.
Teens Arrested, Ghost Guns Seized After Shots Fired In York, Police Say
Two 19-year-olds were arrested on warrants and two guns were seized following a shots-fired incident in York city on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023. The York City Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Queen Street and witnesses directed the officers to the suspect hiding inside 608. The officers obtained a search warrant and found the ghost guns, other evidence, and arresed the wanted teens.
Police: Unknown suspect assaulted security guard at Harrisburg building
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect accused of assaulting a security guard at a building in the city last month. The alleged incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Dec. 26 at a building on the 1300 block of North 6th St., police said.
Pair linked to dog attacks charged when police find their 6 kids alone, again
Newville police say they have identified a couple responsible for two loose dogs who attacked two people in recent weeks. As it turned out, police say they already had been dealing with the couple after reports of child neglect since December. Police announced Thursday they charged Travis and Taryn Laughner,...
Lancaster County fentanyl and firearm arrest leads to arrest of straw gun purchaser
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man’s arrest following the possession of fentanyl and a gun led to the arrest of another man, who purchased the gun for the suspect. According to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, 21-year-old Alexander Rodriguez was found to be in possession of 548 bags of fentanyl and a Glock Model 26 9 mm pistol.
Dauphin County woman dies after speeding, hitting tree: police
A 44-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car crashed into a tree in Halifax, authorities said. Tiffany A. Munro, of Halifax, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Coupe south at a “high rate of speed” when the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Suspect in September York homicide arrested: police
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police said they have arrested a suspect in a September shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Police said they conducted a traffic stop on the first block of N. West Street for an expired registration shortly before midnight on Jan. 11, 2023. During the traffic stop, officers learned that […]
Police investigating multiple reports of indecent exposure in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous reports of indecent exposure incidents in eastern Lancaster County. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday at about 5:17 p.m. on the 900 block of Narvon Road in Salisbury Township, police said. Two juvenile girls were walking along the road...
York City police searching for missing child
YORK, Pa. — Police in York are searching for a missing child. The York City police are looking for 10-year-old Jah'nae Cook-Jamison. Wearing a pink, fur hoodie, black pants and white sneakers. Jah'nae ran away from her home and was last seen around the 200 block of Chestnut Street.
Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
Man falsely claimed ’63 Corvette was stolen from Carlisle Car Show; police
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Blair County man has been arrested for allegedly filing a false report that his 1963 Corvette was stolen at the Carlisle Car Show. On April 23, 2022, Carlisle Police responded for a stolen vehicle report after they say Joel Treece of Roaring Spring reported his Corvette was stolen while attending the car show.
State Police: Two suspects steal nearly $12,000 from game of skill machine in Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from a game of skill machine in Dauphin County. The alleged theft occurred at a Shell gas station located on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township, according to State Police.
Juvenile charged with setting fires at Cumberland County park
Camp Hill police charged a juvenile with setting two fires last month at Schaeffer Park. The fires were set Dec. 4 and 8 at the park on the 100 block of North 28th Street, according to police. Police said the fires damaged borough property. The juvenile — whose name and...
Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.
>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
Coroner IDs man shot to death during burglary at central Pa. apartment
A 35-year-old man was fatally shot over the weekend during a burglary at a Lancaster County apartment complex, authorities said. Hector Burgos-Torres, of Mountville, was shot around 4 a.m. Sunday in the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Burgos-Torres died of gunshot wounds...
Reading Man Charged With Broad Daylight Shooting
The gunman who opened fire on a Reading street in broad daylight has been arrested, according to authorities. Police say Angel Ramon Burgos-Ortiz, 44, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of aggravated assault and related counts, city police said in a release. Investigators have accused Burgos-Ortiz of a non-fatal shooting on the 900 block of Penn Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?
January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
