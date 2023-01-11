ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 6

Related
PennLive.com

Harrisburg police looking for suspected warehouse party shooter

Harrisburg police are looking for a man they say was involved in the shooting of four people last fall at a pop-up warehouse party. Four people were shot, with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to critical, around 5 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022 outside a warehouse on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street, police said. Police said there was altercation that preceded the shooting.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Teens Arrested, Ghost Guns Seized After Shots Fired In York, Police Say

Two 19-year-olds were arrested on warrants and two guns were seized following a shots-fired incident in York city on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023. The York City Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Queen Street and witnesses directed the officers to the suspect hiding inside 608. The officers obtained a search warrant and found the ghost guns, other evidence, and arresed the wanted teens.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Dauphin County woman dies after speeding, hitting tree: police

A 44-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car crashed into a tree in Halifax, authorities said. Tiffany A. Munro, of Halifax, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Coupe south at a “high rate of speed” when the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Suspect in September York homicide arrested: police

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police said they have arrested a suspect in a September shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Police said they conducted a traffic stop on the first block of N. West Street for an expired registration shortly before midnight on Jan. 11, 2023. During the traffic stop, officers learned that […]
YORK, PA
WGAL

York City police searching for missing child

YORK, Pa. — Police in York are searching for a missing child. The York City police are looking for 10-year-old Jah'nae Cook-Jamison. Wearing a pink, fur hoodie, black pants and white sneakers. Jah'nae ran away from her home and was last seen around the 200 block of Chestnut Street.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County

HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man falsely claimed ’63 Corvette was stolen from Carlisle Car Show; police

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Blair County man has been arrested for allegedly filing a false report that his 1963 Corvette was stolen at the Carlisle Car Show. On April 23, 2022, Carlisle Police responded for a stolen vehicle report after they say Joel Treece of Roaring Spring reported his Corvette was stolen while attending the car show.
CARLISLE, PA
iheart.com

Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.

>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Man Charged With Broad Daylight Shooting

The gunman who opened fire on a Reading street in broad daylight has been arrested, according to authorities. Police say Angel Ramon Burgos-Ortiz, 44, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of aggravated assault and related counts, city police said in a release. Investigators have accused Burgos-Ortiz of a non-fatal shooting on the 900 block of Penn Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
READING, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?

January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy