Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest ResortJenn GreeneHershey, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Related
Central Dauphin boys hoops gets past Carlisle despite Jeremiah Snyder’s 20 points
The Central Dauphin boys basketball team received balanced scoring and held off Carlisle, 50-46, Tuesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. Wayne Fletcher II led the Rams offense with 13 points while Darron Haggans added 12. Jeremiah Snyder was the game’s leading scorer for Carlisle with 20 and...
Marissa Gingrich becomes all-time leading scorer in Mifflin County’s 77-26 win over Hershey
In Mid-Penn Keystone action, Mifflin County (6-4) earned a convincing 77-26 victory against Hershey (0-11) Tuesday. The Huskies led 46-13 by the intermission. Marissa Gingrich led all players with 30 points and became Mifflin County’s all-time leading scorer in the process. Gingrich knocked down 15 points from beyond the arc. Amelia Leister chipped in 16 points and Jalee Bodtorf netted 11 points in the blowout.
Ryan Perks, Braeden Shrewsberry pace State College to Commonwealth Division win over CD East
The State College boys basketball team moved to 12-1 overall and 6-0 in the Commonwealth Division following a 67-50 victory over CD East Tuesday night. Ryan Perks scored 19 points for the Little Lions. Braeden Shrewsberry added 17 and Issac Dye chipped in with 10. Thanks for visiting PennLive. Quality...
Penn State loses transfer portal commit to West Virginia; Pat Narduzzi low on the Lions in Coaches Poll, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a change of heart for a one-time transfer portal commit and a look at where Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi ranked the Lions in the final USA Today Coaches Poll for the 2022 season. Just after the Rose Bowl, Penn State got on...
After freshman All-American debut, Penn State’s Dani Dennis-Sutton focused on a national title
Back in August 2021, a week after committing to Penn State and 16 months before signing, five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton made a hefty claim on Twitter: “Just so y’all know now, Penn State will be winning a national championship within the next 3-4 years.”. Penn State supporters...
Penn State’s 2023 breakout possibilities: Watch out for a young wideout who redshirted in 2022
Penn State’s 2022 team was a talented mix of veterans and young players. The Nittany Lions’ 2022 recruiting class made a huge impact as James Franklin’s squad finished 11-2 and beat Utah in the Rose Bowl. Plenty of first and second-year players excelled. True freshmen Nick Singleton,...
Missing central Pa. teen found safe: state police
A Chambersburg teenager missing since Christmas Eve has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said Feryi Sarate-Mancio, 15, was found safe Wednesday. She was reported missing Jan. 3. Before Wednesday, she had last been seen Dec. 24 in Guilford Township. State police did not release additional details...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal
Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
iheart.com
Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.
>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
hhsbroadcaster.com
Hershey High School’s first female principal holds more than one title
From principal to mom, Lindsey Schmidt strives to perform at her best in all her roles. Schmidt became the Hershey High School Principal in the midst of the pandemic. Inspired by feminist leaders, Schmidt is proud to be HHS’s first female principal. Despite balancing family and work, Schmidt relishes her ability to positively impact young people.
Clemson fires offensive coordinator, Gettysburg native Brandon Streeter
CLEMSON, South Carolina (WHTM) — The Clemson football team announced on Thursday afternoon that Gettysburg native and Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired. “I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator. I am thankful for […]
WGAL
Crash clears on I-283 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that caused delays on I-283 in Dauphin County Tuesday morning has cleared. There were delays in the southbound lanes of I-283 between Exit 2 PA-441 Lindle Road and Exits 1A, 1B, Harrisburg East Interchange I-76 Exit 247. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Reviewing where Penn State football stands after the 2022 season
Penn State ended its season on a high note. What’s next?
Teen girl missing for days from her central Pa. home: state police
A 16-year-old girl has not been seen or heard from since she ran away from her Adams County home last week, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jasmine Vought left the Hoffman Homes around 11:40 p.m. Jan. 4, state police said. The Hoffman Homes in Littlestown is a facility focused on behavioral health treatment for youth.
Could concerns from neighbors, police put stop to new downtown State College sports bar?
Brothers Bar & Grill is already in towns like Bloomington and Columbus ... but it’ll need its liquor license transfer to go smoothly before it opens in Happy Valley.
WGAL
Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
Sheetz aiming to open another store in Cumberland County
Sheetz wants to open another convenience store on the West Shore. The Altoona-based chain is proposing to build a 6,100-square foot store with gas pumps and a drive-thru at Carlisle Pike and St. John’s Church Road in Hampden Township. The site is located at the former PizzaWorks at 4415 Carlisle Pike across from the Hampden Terminal shopping complex.
WGAL
Dauphin County high school student dies in vehicle crash
A Dauphin County high school student dies after a vehicle crash. A 17-year-old boy is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Williams Township near Tower City. It happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday along Rt. 209 and Railroad Street. The other two drivers were not injured in the crash.
Crash into tree kills Halifax woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
Comments / 0