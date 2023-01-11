ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Marissa Gingrich becomes all-time leading scorer in Mifflin County’s 77-26 win over Hershey

In Mid-Penn Keystone action, Mifflin County (6-4) earned a convincing 77-26 victory against Hershey (0-11) Tuesday. The Huskies led 46-13 by the intermission. Marissa Gingrich led all players with 30 points and became Mifflin County’s all-time leading scorer in the process. Gingrich knocked down 15 points from beyond the arc. Amelia Leister chipped in 16 points and Jalee Bodtorf netted 11 points in the blowout.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. teen found safe: state police

A Chambersburg teenager missing since Christmas Eve has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said Feryi Sarate-Mancio, 15, was found safe Wednesday. She was reported missing Jan. 3. Before Wednesday, she had last been seen Dec. 24 in Guilford Township. State police did not release additional details...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State LB, former 4-star prospect, announces entry into transfer portal

Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal and pursue a change of scenery in 2023. He made his decision public via social media. “Being at Penn State has been nothing short of amazing,” Buddin wrote in a Twitter post. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at one of the most prestigious schools in the country.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
iheart.com

Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.

>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
YORK COUNTY, PA
hhsbroadcaster.com

Hershey High School’s first female principal holds more than one title

From principal to mom, Lindsey Schmidt strives to perform at her best in all her roles. Schmidt became the Hershey High School Principal in the midst of the pandemic. Inspired by feminist leaders, Schmidt is proud to be HHS’s first female principal. Despite balancing family and work, Schmidt relishes her ability to positively impact young people.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Clemson fires offensive coordinator, Gettysburg native Brandon Streeter

CLEMSON, South Carolina (WHTM) — The Clemson football team announced on Thursday afternoon that Gettysburg native and Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired. “I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator. I am thankful for […]
CLEMSON, SC
WGAL

Crash clears on I-283 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that caused delays on I-283 in Dauphin County Tuesday morning has cleared. There were delays in the southbound lanes of I-283 between Exit 2 PA-441 Lindle Road and Exits 1A, 1B, Harrisburg East Interchange I-76 Exit 247. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
WGAL

Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County

HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Sheetz aiming to open another store in Cumberland County

Sheetz wants to open another convenience store on the West Shore. The Altoona-based chain is proposing to build a 6,100-square foot store with gas pumps and a drive-thru at Carlisle Pike and St. John’s Church Road in Hampden Township. The site is located at the former PizzaWorks at 4415 Carlisle Pike across from the Hampden Terminal shopping complex.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County high school student dies in vehicle crash

A Dauphin County high school student dies after a vehicle crash. A 17-year-old boy is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Williams Township near Tower City. It happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday along Rt. 209 and Railroad Street. The other two drivers were not injured in the crash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Crash into tree kills Halifax woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

