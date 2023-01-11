Read full article on original website
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
The Ohio State Faculty Club features 3 architectural painters in ‘The Ohio Wanderers Collection’The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Okpara steps up in increased roleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to Minnesota
In its first home matchup since spring semester classes began, Ohio State fell to Minnesota 70-67 Thursday at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes struggled offensively throughout the game, shooting 37.5 percent from the field and finding difficulty getting open shots, dishing out just five assists as a team. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh recorded his first collegiate double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Men’s Basketball: Okpara steps up in increased role
Freshman center Felix Okpara was tasked with an increased role against Second Team All-Big Ten and Purdue junior center Zach Edey against the then-No. 1 Boilermakers Jan. 5. When junior forward Zed Key exited less than five minutes into the first half due to a shoulder sprain, Okpara — who stands as Ohio State’s tallest player at 6-foot-11 — came off the bench and matched up against Edey, who is 7-foot-4.
Football: Eichenberg returns for 2023 season
Fourth-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg announced on social media Thursday he will return for the 2023 season. Eichenberg, who started the past two seasons, will come back to Ohio State alongside fellow starting linebacker and fourth-year Steele Chambers. The two are among at least eight starters who’ve announced their returns next season — including graduate offensive lineman Matthew Jones, fourth-year tight end Cade Stover and third-year running back Miyan Williams.
Wrestling: Seniors look to take team to national heights
The 2019-20 campaign was a season defined by “what ifs?” for the Ohio State wrestling team. The Buckeyes had a plethora of young talent that had just begun to burst onto the national scene. Then-redshirt freshman Sammy Sasso was awarded InterMat Freshman of the Year by posting a...
Men’s Volleyball: Clark named Buckeyes’ first Offensive Player of the Week this season
The Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association announced senior middle blocker Samuel Clark as the Offensive Player of the Week Tuesday, earning the first given by the association this season. Clark and Ohio State won their season opener Jan. 5 against Central State behind 15 kills and two service aces from the...
The Ohio State Faculty Club features 3 architectural painters in ‘The Ohio Wanderers Collection’
The Ohio State Faculty Club welcomes “The Ohio Wanderers Collection,” a new exhibition highlighting over 50 paintings from three Ohio-based artists of landscapes of areas surrounding Columbus. Featuring artists Tim Hawk, Terry Welker and Ruth Gless, the Club will host an opening reception with refreshments Friday from 6-8...
Music mania: Spring semester concert guide
A new year means new concerts, and Columbus has plenty right around the corner. Here at The Lantern, we’ve distilled some of the most anticipated concerts for the upcoming semester through the month of March. January:. Jan. 31 ($29.88+): Angel Olsen & The Big Time Band at The Athenaeum...
Celebrate MLK Day: events and more for the holiday
The 37th anniversary of the first observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S. is Monday, according to the National Constitution Center. The holiday was founded in order to honor King’s legacy and fight for racial equality and civil rights in the U.S. Here are a few ways to celebrate the holiday in Columbus and around campus.
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartments
The future of an off-campus bar and church remain uncertain, as the University Area Commission might approve a proposal that might tear both down. The commission will decide Jan. 18 if a proposal to tear down and replace The Little Bar and University Baptist Church of Columbus with two apartment buildings will be recommended to Columbus City Council. American Campus Communities, a texas-based national student housing development and management company, will make the proposal.
