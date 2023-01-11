Mayor Nicholson delivers State of the City address

GARDNER – Mayor Michael Nicholson touted his administration’s accomplishments and outlined his optimism for the future in his State of the City address at City Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Drawing attention to how much had changed over the past two years, Nicholson began his speech in the Council Chambers by reminding listeners that only 10 people were in attendance for his inaugural address because of the pandemic.

“Hospitals were facing capacity concerns, testing kits were at the forefront of people’s minds, and the first Covid-19 vaccines had only just been released,” he said. “I concluded those remarks by stating that despite the uncertainty of the time, I was optimistic about the next years for our city. That our strength and perseverance would show our resilience, and present us with new opportunities.

“I am proud to stand here today and say that we have stayed on that path and have set ourselves on a trajectory for continued success as we enter into the next century in our city’s history.”

Uncertainty transformed into opportunity

Admitting that the past few years had brought changes that weren’t always easy to navigate, Nicholson stressed that residents and officials had worked together to ensure that uncertainty had been transformed into opportunity.

“Where other cities around the country saw businesses close and storefronts boarded up, Gardner saw economic growth like it hadn’t seen in decades. While other cities questioned how they would stay afloat financially, Gardner continued to cement our solid financial foundation. While other cities delayed projects, Gardner invested in our schools, improved our infrastructure, and increased our recreational opportunities,” Nicholson said.

“Because of all of this, I am proud to stand here today and report as clearly as I can that the state of our city is strong.”

Successes of the past two years

Stating that the balance of the city’s stabilization account was the highest it had ever been, Nicholson said his administration had made great strides in improving the city’s financial standing.

“Additionally, our finance team has worked to make sure that everything is done to protect the taxpayers’ money and uphold our fiduciary responsibility to this city’s residents,” he said. “For the second year in a row, we received a perfect report on our annual audit from our city’s outside auditor.”

Nicholson also noted the city’s efforts to return blighted and vacant properties to the tax roll, increasing city revenues, and returning the spirit of the city to some of its “forgotten corners.”

Nicholson highlighted the city’s commitment to investing in its schools and ensuring that students had the necessary resources to discover their potential and prepare them for future success. He hailed the opening of the Gardner Elementary School, the repairs being made to the auditorium and gymnasium at Gardner High School, and the forthcoming completion of the Watkins Field Renovation Project, which will include new concession and bathroom facilities.

“In addition to the Watkins Field facility improvements, the other fields at our education campuses have been improved as well,” Nicholson added. “This work included repairs to the irrigation system, leveling the field, reseeding the lawn, new baseball and softball diamonds, backstops, bullpens, tennis courts, and the construction of a new fitness court.”

Nicholson also noted the success of the reinstatement of the city’s elementary school beginner band program two years ago, which was cut from the budget in 2010.

“In its first year, 158 students joined the program. Today, over 200 students are enrolled (in the program),” he said. “To help boost all of our music programs across the district, we appropriated $100,000 in funding to help purchase new equipment and supplies for all of our band, choral, drama, and general music programs in all our schools.”

'Unprecedented' infrastructure investments

The mayor touted the ‘unprecedented’ infrastructure investments made by his administration over the past two years, including the paving of roads and replacement of water pipes that were originally installed over 100 years ago.

“At the same time, utilizing Community Development Block Grant funds, we have continued improvements to our pedestrian infrastructure around the city,” Nicholson said. “This has included installing new sidewalks, street crossings, lighting fixtures, and bicycle signage throughout the downtown area.”

Nicholson added that his administration was working with the state’s Traffic Improvement Project program to completely remodel the uptown rotary this spring in order to allow for more efficient traffic flow in the area.

Economic development

In highlighting the city’s successes in economic development over the last two years, Nicholson noted that many residents could recall when the city’s downtown area was a lively spot that people visited on a frequent basis. He said that his great-grandfather, Alcide Goguen, had operated a barbershop on the second floor of the Flatiron building in the 1930s.

“While downtown (has) faced economic challenges since, then, we have taken tremendous steps to reinvigorate the area, supporting our long-standing establishments and welcoming new endeavors to the city,” he said. “In the past two years, 35 businesses have either newly opened their doors in the city, or are under new ownership, with the majority of these businesses located in our downtown.”

Nicholson added, however, that the city’s economic development goals would be incomplete if officials did not safeguard the future while moving forward from its past.

“Blight, vacant properties, and absentee landlords are problems that must be proactively guarded against,” he stated. “With that in mind, my office, working with Councilor (George) Tyros, drafted an ordinance, unanimously approved by the City Council, to arm our building and health departments with the tools they need to go after these properties that too often drag down a whole neighborhood.”

Future plans

Stating that there was more to accomplish in the city, Nicholson highlighted his future plans, which included working with private sector partners to revitalize the areas near the former School Street School and Prospect Street School buildings, transforming the former Waterford Street School into the new Gardner Community Center, the demolition of the former Rome Furniture building and indoor Greenwood Pool, and the continuation of the Rear Main Street project, which would result in a new 160-space parking lot, event plaza, food truck pavilion, and public amphitheater.

“All of which will complement the new residential building that will be constructed on Rear Main Street, adding around 100 new market rate apartments,” Nicholson added.

Work to renovate the locations of Maki, Orpheum, and Chair City parks to include outdoor seating options, fountains, historical information markers, and community gathering spaces would commence in the spring, Nicholson said, and construction would continue to add new lighting, sidewalks, and pedestrian safety improvements along the perimeter of Monument Park and Crystal Lake Drive.

“We have also begun studying the feasibility and merits of extending our infrastructure improvements to South Gardner Village Center, including a plan to move the overhead utility wires to underground conduits,” he said.

Teamwork

Attributing his administration’s successes to cooperation at all levels of government, Nicholson said that Gardner stood his an example of what can be accomplished with teamwork.

“This is how government should work,” he explained. “Far too often, people view holding political office as theater, with their foremost responsibility clicks on social media and their foremost motivator personal gain. However, that’s not the case here. Regardless of how things are done elsewhere, when a problem in Gardner arises, we come together, find a solution, and do what needs to be done.

Among those in attendance for the approximately 20-minute speech were police and fire officials, members of the City Council, local business owners and Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kimberly Driscoll.

Nicholson is currently one year into his second term as mayor of Gardner.