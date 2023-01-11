ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

‘State of the State’ prioritizes big investment into mental health

By Christian Garzone
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKdeJ_0kANwe1o00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul in Albany Tuesday addressed lawmakers and New Yorkers with her ‘State of the State’ address. Public safety, she said, is her number one priority.

“And a day has not gone by where I’ve not been laser-focused on this objective.  Ah, the pandemic caused so much havoc,” she said

Also, perhaps, re-visiting bail reform. “The bail reform law as written leaves room for improvement,” she said.

She also talked about the economy: helping businesses recover post-pandemic and raising the minimum wage to combat inflation.

“A majority of economists are predicting a recession. And that’s why one of the reasons that are clear to me: we will not be raising income taxes this year,” she said.

And Tuesday was a big win for mental health in New York— with Hochul pledging $1 billion dollars.

“This is the crisis after the crisis,” said Senator Samra Brouk, the Chair of the Senate Mental Health Committee. She said post-pandemic, mental health needs are high and resources are strained.

“This is telling us for the first time in quite a long time we have a governor who is prioritizing mental health,” she said.

That $1 billion will be invested over several years into mental health care needs large and small, and be put into an understaffed workforce.

“I’m hoping the Governor will work with me to make sure we are paying this workforce what they deserve,” said Brouk.

She said this investment will ensure when you pick up the phone or walk into a clinic, someone will be there to take care of you.

“The state is finally seeing you and understanding your needs,” said Brouk.

Brouk also responded to the mental health investment with a media statement Tuesday afternoon:

“New Yorkers deserve to rest assured that when they voluntarily seek out mental health care, they will be met with compassionate, culturally competent care that treats them with dignity. I am encouraged that Governor Hochul realizes the need for greater investment in New York’s mental health systems, and that she understands that in order to improve New York’s mental health systems, we must focus on the full continuum of care. However, no changes are possible without a well-trained, well-compensated workforce. Over the past two years, we have provided this workforce with long-overdue cost of living adjustments, but we need to codify this process so that workers know they will receive the compensation they deserve. I’m proud to carry legislation that will do just that, and I look forward to collaborating with the executive to make this a reality. Together, we can ensure that every New Yorker can receive the care they deserve.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3CLl_0kANwe1o00
Sen. Samra Brouk speaking to News 8 after the State of the State
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Gov. Hochul defends approving state legislature's $32,000 self-proposed pay raise

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Starting this year, New York State lawmakers will be making $32,000 more a year, a measure they themselves voted to approve. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation for the pay raise. In a vote falling mostly along party lines, lawmakers convened in Albany just before Christmas...
WRGB

Gov. Hochul addresses pandemic disruption & trauma still impacting schools

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY - Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State “book” is 263 pages, and around 10 pages of that focuses on what’s simply being called "providing high quality education." The Governor mentioned something we've reported a lot on, that "progress...
Syracuse.com

4 steps Hochul proposed to improve education in 2023 State of the State

Alongside her visions for housing, mental health and public safety, Gov. Hochul previewed plans from her 2023 State of the State to improve New York education for its youngest learners to college students. The governor outlined legislative priorities during an address on Tuesday to invest in student mental health support...
WETM 18 News

Local leaders call on Gov. Hochul to crack down on ‘sticker stores’

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican lawmakers gathered in Watkins Glen on Thursday alongside regional law enforcement to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul to implement legislation and crack down on “sticker stores” for illegally dispensing and selling marijuana in the Southern Tier and New York State. In a joint statement, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblyman Phil […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Plan to Raise Minimum Wage Annually, Helping NYers Address Rising Cost of Living

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced, as part of the 2023 State of the State, a transformative plan to help low-wage New Yorkers meet the rising cost of living by indexing New York's minimum wage to inflation. Under the proposal, each year, the State's minimum wage would increase at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Wage Earners for the Northeast Region - the best regional measure of inflation. The proposal is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across New York State. The Governor also unveiled a new suite of bold initiatives that will modernize and streamline the State's proven workforce development infrastructure to ensure New Yorkers have the skills they need to thrive in today's economy, and to help rebuild a modern public sector workforce.
CBS New York

Experts react to Gov. Kathy Hochul's new housing plan

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a directive Tuesday to create 800,000 new homes across the state in the next 10 years. Some housing experts are optimistic it could work.As she recounted her own parents' journey from trailer park to house, Hochul acknowledged the dire need for more homes for today's families."We know this is a big ask," the governor said during her State of the State Address, "and that's why localities will get help from the state.In her first year, the governor rolled out $25 billion in funding for 100,000 affordable homes over five years. To bring an...
NEW YORK STATE
nysenate.gov

Governor Kathy Hochul Signs the "Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act" (FAPA)

December 31 – Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that ensures thousands of homeowners will have their rights protected in the foreclosure process throughout New York State. This law restores balance in the foreclosure process since the New York Court of Appeals’ decision in Freedom Mtge. v. Engel in 2021. The new law will prevent manipulative foreclosure practices disproportionately harmful to communities of color.
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul says bail change would give 'clarity' to judges

Changing New York's bail law to end the "least restrictive" standard for serious charges and repeat offenders would offer judges a clearer idea of how to follow the measure, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said. Hochul also indicated she plans to include the bail law change in her state budget...
Jake Wells

State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments

If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
fox5ny.com

NY governor calls for changes to bail reform law

NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is once again proposing to give judges more discretion when setting bail. Hochul announced this policy initiative during her State of the State speech and on Wednesday defended her decision. "Right now judges have an inconsistency in the law," Hochul explained. ‘They're told to...
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy