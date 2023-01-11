Section of four-lane on HWY 168 reopens after rockslide

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Those who utilize Highway 168 to head to and from the Shaver Lake area got some much-needed relief Tuesday, as the four-lane section of Highway 168 was reopened to one-way traffic control.

It came after a severe rockslide Monday, which resulted in the closure of all four lanes.

As for the rest of the lanes, Elizabeth Yelton, the PIO for Caltrans District 6 told us Tuesday that the remaining three will likely be closed for the next five days with more inclement weather on the way.

The weather could also have an impact on the one lane now open, which could result in it being closed again.

It’s the second time that section of 168 has been closed in the past two weeks, as a rockslide about a mile up from the latest rockslide, occurred in the last week in December.

Yelton said back-to-back rockslides so close together in the area are definitely not common.

“I’ve been doing this for four years, and amongst all of the district, I’ve never seen anything where there’s two large-scale rockslides you know, one right after another,” said Yelton.

Crews have continued to clean up the remnants of the Monday slide, as Tuesday crews jackhammered through a boulder the size of an excavator.

The cleanup of the newest rockslide is similar to the last, a geologist will come out Wednesday to give their opinion on the condition of the area when the road can reopen completely, and whether anything needs to be done to prevent more rockslides.

“Since we’ve had these two in the same area, I think they’re definitely gonna take a better look at the area and see what might be changing, and so we’re just waiting on that person to come in and take a look,” said Yelton.

Yelton said these instances occurred roughly a mile apart, which is actually good news for the previous spots, as it means that area is now under control.

If you do travel on the stretch of road reduced to one lane, expect to wait at least 20 minutes to get through, as the area of the closures are significantly longer than the last, about a mile long.

And with the cleanup underway, more delays are possible.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.