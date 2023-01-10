ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Toby Hazlewood

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida

Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
FLORIDA STATE

