Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida
Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
Sheriff warns part of Monterey could become an island as California braces for another strong storm
FORT BRAGG, Calif. — Several communities near California's Monterey Peninsula were told to flee their homes Wednesday after authorities warned that a river swollen by a series of drenching storms is expected to overflow its banks and possibly turn the area into an island. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto...
Allowing guns in public without permits could create increased risks for Black Americans, experts say
Half of America’s states sanction carrying a gun in public without first securing a license; the data suggests it could be a huge burden for the Black community. Just the suspicion of being armed can get a Black man killed. But now, half of America’s states sanction carrying a...
