Fresno, CA

Fresno State finishes in Top 25 at No. 24

By Andrew Marden
 2 days ago

(KGPE) – The Bulldogs won again in a bowl game at SoFi Stadium.

On Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs beat TCU to win the national championship. Last month, it was the Fresno State Bulldogs beating Washington State in the LA Bowl.

Both Georgia and Fresno State end the year ranked in the Top 25 polls.

Georgia, of course is No. 1. Fresno State is No. 24. The final AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday night, after the game. On Tuesday, the final Coaches Poll was released.

Fresno State finished the 2022 season with a record of 10-4, a nine-game winning streak to end the year after a 1-4 start.

