Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Related
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s’ Angela Bassett cracks the Oscar top 5 as a ‘Women Talking’ hopeful falls out
A new year means a new face in the projected Best Supporting Actress Oscar lineup. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett has entered the top five in fifth place. The former nominee bumped out Claire Foy, who has slid from third place to sixth in the past three weeks after getting blanked by the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. It’s a far cry from earlier in the season when Foy and co-star Jessie Buckley were 1-2 in the standings. Now, only Buckley, who made Critics Choice, remains in the top five, in second place behind Kerry Condon (“The Banshees...
Golden Globes 2023: Complete winners list
The Golden Globe Awards returned in 2023 after it was canceled last year due to the HFPA having no Black members. Here's a complete winners list, including Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Coolidge.
NME
Angela Bassett becomes first actor to win a major award for a Marvel movie at Golden Globes 2023
Angela Bassett has become the first actor to win a major award for a Marvel movie at the Golden Globes 2023. The annual awards ceremony is taking place tonight (January 10) in Los Angeles, where Eddie Murphy will be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. Bassett won...
Angela Bassett Makes History As 1st MCU Star To Win Golden Globe Award: See Photo Of Win & Red Carpet Look
Angela’s appearance at the Globes comes after she received a nomination for an award during the event in the Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category. The nomination was for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which made quite a lasting impression in the industry. She ended up winning the honor and making history as the first MCU star to be nominated and win.
Essence
A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years
The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
Golden Globes: ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Best Motion Picture Drama – Complete Winners List
Universal’s The Fabelmans took Best Motion Picture Drama and Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin won for Musical or Comedy at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton. See the full list of winners and wins by film, program, distributor and network below. RELATED: Golden Globes 2023: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Steven Spielberg earlier won Best Director for The Fabelmans — his third career Globe among 20 nominations — and Banshees of Inisherin‘s writer-helmer Martin McDonagh took Best Screenplay to go with Colin Farrell’s Best Actor win, giving that film a leading three trophies on the...
How Angela Bassett Got Glammed for Her Historic Golden Globes Win
“The late Toni Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance, just waiting for you to order its destiny,” Angela Bassett told the audience last night as she made Golden Globes history winning best supporting actress performance in a motion picture for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The first actor to be nominated in an acting category for a Marvel film, winning the Globe felt doubly historic. Lighting up the stage in floor-length silver sequins, Bassett referenced standing there nearly 30 years earlier holding the Best Actress award for What’s Love Got to Do With It. Bassett noted that patience and a true sense of self were essential for manifesting that destiny. “It’s not easy because the path is circuitous, and it has many unexpected detours,” she said. Just hours before making history, she’d been getting ready with her longtime beauty team, who’ve spent decades by her side.
Will Smith, "Black Panther" and Zendaya among NAACP Image Awards nominees
Will Smith, who is receiving praise for his role in the film "Emancipation," is among this year's NAACP Image Awards nominees. The film — which earned Smith a nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture — is Smith's first major project since he slapped Chris Rock on stage during the Academy Awards ceremony in March after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
2023 Golden Globe Nominations: ‘Avatar,’ ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Elvis,’ and More
The Golden Globes officially make their return to broadcast TV on January 10 after scrapping its 2022 telecast while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made internal reforms. Awards trackers and pundits seem ready to forgive and forget now that the HFPA has diversified its membership, as there’s been much buzz over what this morning’s nominees, announced live on NBC’s “Today” show, will look like. The upcoming Golden Globes also marks new supporting actor and actress categories in television categories. See below for the full list of nominees. NBC will be televising the 2023 Golden Globes awards show as part of a one-year...
NAACP Image Awards 2023: ‘Wakanda Forever,’ ‘The Woman King’ Among Top Film Nominees
The 2023 NAACP Image Awards nominees have been revealed. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Woman King were among the leading film nominees with 12 and nine nominations, respectively. Black Panther star Angela Bassett and Woman King star Viola Davis were each nominated for the NAACP Images Awards’ top prize of entertainer of the year.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Ghosts' Nabs Season 3 Renewal at CBSDavid Byrne, Fatboy Slim Disco Musical 'Here Lies Love' Sets Broadway DebutCharlotte Wells' 'Aftersun' Dominates Toronto Film Critics Association Awards Other films that scored multiple nominations include Till, which landed six nods, and Emancipation, with five nods....
ComicBook
Angela Bassett Gives Touching Chadwick Boseman Tribute After Black Panther 2 Win at Golden Globes
Angela Bassett has officially won a Golden Globe for her performance in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On Tuesday, Bassett took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture, for her role as Queen Ramonda in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. This makes Bassett not only the first actress from a Marvel movie to be nominated for an individual acting trophy, but with the entire award. Nominees in the category also included Kerry Condon for the Banshees of Inisherin, Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dolly de Leon for Triangle of Sadness, and Carey Mulligan for She Said. In addition to Bassett's category, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also nominated in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category for Rihanna's "Lift Me Up."
epicstream.com
Angela Bassett Net Worth: See the Successful Career of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star
After making history, Angela Bassett proves she’s an icon, becoming the first actor to win a Golden Globe for her performance in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her career has reached an incredible height since the 1980s and continuously fluttering until today. Bassett has successfully...
CBS News
Eddie Murphy to be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes
"Eddie Murphy will be honored with this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January. Murphy, who has previously won a Golden Globe, is also a six-time nominee. "We're honored to present this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed...
Black Golden Globes winners bring 'Black Girl Magic' and more to the awards show
Actor and Golden Globes presenter Niecy Nash called out the "Black Girl Magic" during the awards ceremony Tuesday night. Four Black performers — Quinta Brunson, Angela Bassett, Zendaya and Tyler James Williams — snagged awards, with Brunson's show, "Abbott Elementary," also winning for best television series, musical or comedy.
Letitia Wright teases Black Panther 3 is in the works
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped $831 million at the box office as of this writing, and it’s heading to Disney Plus soon. The film advanced the story of Wakanda, delivering the MCU’s new Black Panther in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death. But fans are already wondering whether a Black Panther 3 is coming. And now, out of nowhere, Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright teases that a sequel might already be in the works.
Golden Globe nominated shows, movies shot in Georgia
ATLANTA — After recent controversy, the Golden Globes is returning tonight in what's known as Hollywood's "Party of the Year" to honor nominees in both television and film. NBC did not broadcast the Globes last year after an LA Times investigation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of journalists behind the awards, revealed a lack of diversity among its members in addition to unethical conduct.
ComicBook
Black Panther 3 Star Says Film Already in the Works, But There's a Catch
Surprising few, it looks like Black Panther 3 is already in the works. During the red carpet festivities at Tuesday's Golden Globes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lead Letitia Wright said in an interview a threequel is in the works, though it may take a while to finally come to fruition.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Julia Roberts has discovered she's not actually a Roberts
We are learning even more about the heritage of Julia Roberts. Not long ago, the internet was all abuzz about the fact that civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. had paid the hospital bill for her birth. Now comes news that there was a big secret in the "Ticket...
Comments / 0