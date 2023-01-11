“The late Toni Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance, just waiting for you to order its destiny,” Angela Bassett told the audience last night as she made Golden Globes history winning best supporting actress performance in a motion picture for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The first actor to be nominated in an acting category for a Marvel film, winning the Globe felt doubly historic. Lighting up the stage in floor-length silver sequins, Bassett referenced standing there nearly 30 years earlier holding the Best Actress award for What’s Love Got to Do With It. Bassett noted that patience and a true sense of self were essential for manifesting that destiny. “It’s not easy because the path is circuitous, and it has many unexpected detours,” she said. Just hours before making history, she’d been getting ready with her longtime beauty team, who’ve spent decades by her side.

1 DAY AGO