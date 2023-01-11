Micah Bays went off for 43 points, 11 in overtime, to help Southview edge Napoleon 67-65 for a Northern Lakes League boys basketball victory on Tuesday. Bays hit a pair of 3-pointers in the overtime period and finished 15 of 18 at the free-throw line for Southview (5-5, 2-3 NLL). Caden Kruse scored 21 points (three 3-pointers) to pace Napoleon (6-6, 1-4), which trailed 35-24 at halftime. Kellen Ressler had 19 points (four 3-pointers) and Blake Wolf had 10. NORTHVIEW 64, ANTHONY WAYNE 57

NAPOLEON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO