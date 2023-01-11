Read full article on original website
Related
Boys basketball roundup: Holt edges Lakeview, Fowlerville wins on late 3
HOLT 59, BATTLE CREEK LAKEVIEW 58 BATTLE CREEK — Isaiah Foster had a career-high 30 points and added eight assists, five steals and five rebounds to lead the Rams, who overcame a seven-point deficit in the final quarter to earn the nonleague win. Carter Bishop added 11 points for Holt (5-4). ...
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Twin Springs at J.I. Burton basketball
Tristan Counts connected on five 3-point shots and finished the night with a game-high 17 points to lead Twin Springs to a 52-36 Cumberland District boys basketball win over J.I. Burton. In the girls game, Burton kept pace in the race for the Cumberland title with a 46-30 win.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Head heats up from outside to lead Volunteer over Elizabethton
CHURCH HILL — Blake Head was on target from long range, hitting eight shots behind the 3-point line for a game-high 24 points in Volunteer’s 84-61 Upper Lakes Conference boys basketball victory over Elizabethton on Tuesday night. Andrew Knittel was good for 17 points and Cason Christian scored...
High school boys basketball: Southview's Micah Bays scores 43 in OT victory over Napoleon
Micah Bays went off for 43 points, 11 in overtime, to help Southview edge Napoleon 67-65 for a Northern Lakes League boys basketball victory on Tuesday. Bays hit a pair of 3-pointers in the overtime period and finished 15 of 18 at the free-throw line for Southview (5-5, 2-3 NLL). Caden Kruse scored 21 points (three 3-pointers) to pace Napoleon (6-6, 1-4), which trailed 35-24 at halftime. Kellen Ressler had 19 points (four 3-pointers) and Blake Wolf had 10. NORTHVIEW 64, ANTHONY WAYNE 57
Comments / 0