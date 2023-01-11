ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

wcti12.com

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash

NEW BERN, Craven County — Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2023, a two-vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries. Julian Xzavier Lovell, 19, of Sparks, was driving north on U.S. 17 in a Ford Ranger truck when he crossed the center line and hit Russell Boyd, 38, of Vanceboro in his F-250 while he was towing a 25-foot trailer with a John Deere excavator.
VANCEBORO, NC
neusenews.com

Accident involving two 18-wheelers blocks traffic at Queen and 70

Update from Lenoir County Emergency services Director Murry Stroud:. Both tractor trailers have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Hwy 70 are back open to traffic. NC DOT has covered fluid spills with sand and motorists are advised to travel through this intersection with caution for the next few hours.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Eight dogs, seven cats die in Jones County house fire; cause unknown

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Fifteen animals — eight dogs and seven cats — died in a Wednesday morning house fire on Plantation Road outside of Trenton, according to Jones County Interim Emergency Services Director Roger Dail. Officials responded to the fire around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. No one was home when the fire broke out. […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

18-wheelers collide in Kinston

Both tractor-trailers have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Hwy 70 are back open to traffic. NC DOT has covered fluid spills with sand and motorists are advised to travel through this intersection with caution for the next few hours. Kinston Police Department is investigating the cause...
KINSTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Highway 17 bridge replacement is “on track” to finish by May 2023

It will only be another four months until drivers can resume traveling across the U.S. 17 Business bridge, according to Sarah Lentine, a resident engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. She said the project to replace the bridge is “on track” to be completed by mid-May of this year.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WITN

Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NCDOT to begin project to improve historic route in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Work will begin this week on a project that is expected to overhaul and beautify Cedar Street in downtown Beaufort while also providing an innovative way to capture storm runoff. According to a media release by the N.C. Department of Transportation, the NCDOT will construct what are known as bioretention bump-outs, […]
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Autopsy confirms body found is that of missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said an autopsy has confirmed that a body found last week was that of a missing Greenville man. The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death for Khalil Jefferson as suicide. A search and recovery group’s cadaver dog found human remains...
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS 17

Nash County man reels in record fish off Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record White Grunt.  Logan Ennis, of Red Oak, caught the four-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said. The previous state record white grunt weighed four pounds, 8 […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing

RIVER BEND, N.C. (WITN) -The former police sergeant of River Bend in Craven County is speaking out after he was fired last summer for what were undisclosed reasons at the time. His sudden termination left some in shock and without answers as to why he was exactly fired. During a...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men were arrested after the report of a Sunday morning robbery, where they ran through a neighborhood and fired a gun. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keith Bizzell Jr. and 29-year-old Dontrell Smith were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.
LA GRANGE, NC
WNCT

Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCSO makes arrests for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine

On 01/10/2023, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville. Harris charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 10, 11 &12

Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles Kirk, Beaufort. Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

