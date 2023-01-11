Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash
NEW BERN, Craven County — Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2023, a two-vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries. Julian Xzavier Lovell, 19, of Sparks, was driving north on U.S. 17 in a Ford Ranger truck when he crossed the center line and hit Russell Boyd, 38, of Vanceboro in his F-250 while he was towing a 25-foot trailer with a John Deere excavator.
neusenews.com
Accident involving two 18-wheelers blocks traffic at Queen and 70
Update from Lenoir County Emergency services Director Murry Stroud:. Both tractor trailers have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Hwy 70 are back open to traffic. NC DOT has covered fluid spills with sand and motorists are advised to travel through this intersection with caution for the next few hours.
Eight dogs, seven cats die in Jones County house fire; cause unknown
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Fifteen animals — eight dogs and seven cats — died in a Wednesday morning house fire on Plantation Road outside of Trenton, according to Jones County Interim Emergency Services Director Roger Dail. Officials responded to the fire around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. No one was home when the fire broke out. […]
wcti12.com
18-wheelers collide in Kinston
Both tractor-trailers have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Hwy 70 are back open to traffic. NC DOT has covered fluid spills with sand and motorists are advised to travel through this intersection with caution for the next few hours. Kinston Police Department is investigating the cause...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Highway 17 bridge replacement is “on track” to finish by May 2023
It will only be another four months until drivers can resume traveling across the U.S. 17 Business bridge, according to Sarah Lentine, a resident engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. She said the project to replace the bridge is “on track” to be completed by mid-May of this year.
WITN
Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
NCDOT to begin project to improve historic route in Beaufort
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Work will begin this week on a project that is expected to overhaul and beautify Cedar Street in downtown Beaufort while also providing an innovative way to capture storm runoff. According to a media release by the N.C. Department of Transportation, the NCDOT will construct what are known as bioretention bump-outs, […]
WITN
Autopsy confirms body found is that of missing Greenville man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said an autopsy has confirmed that a body found last week was that of a missing Greenville man. The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death for Khalil Jefferson as suicide. A search and recovery group’s cadaver dog found human remains...
Nash County man reels in record fish off Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record White Grunt. Logan Ennis, of Red Oak, caught the four-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said. The previous state record white grunt weighed four pounds, 8 […]
cbs17
Woman arrested after striking Edgecombe County Sheriff’s vehicle during high-speed chase, police say
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who led authorities Sunday afternoon on both a vehicle and a foot chase has been charged with multiple offenses. Around 4:15 p.m., the Pinetops Police Department was notified in reference to a suspicious vehicle at a residence on South Sally Jenkins Street. When...
neusenews.com
La Grange men arrested following Sunday morning foot chase, shot fired by suspects and robbery
KINSTON — Two men were arrested following the report of a Sunday morning robbery, a foot chase through a neighborhood and a shot fired by one of the suspects during the chase. Keith Sherrod Bizzell Jr., 20, and Dontrell Tysean Smith, 29, both of La Grange, were arrested on...
WITN
Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing
RIVER BEND, N.C. (WITN) -The former police sergeant of River Bend in Craven County is speaking out after he was fired last summer for what were undisclosed reasons at the time. His sudden termination left some in shock and without answers as to why he was exactly fired. During a...
WECT
Multiple Pender Co. schools sending students home early following water main break
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools has announced that Topsail Annandale Elementary, Topsail Middle School and Topsail High School will be sending students home early following a water main break that occurred at 9 a.m. “Our main priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all students...
Community rallies behind injured dog who lost owners in house fire
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A dog in Eastern North Carolina is on his way to recovery after surviving a house fire in New Bern on December 29. His name is Sport. He’s been through a lot in the past couple of weeks, but he’s been pushing through. “The biggest thing was controlling his […]
WITN
Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men were arrested after the report of a Sunday morning robbery, where they ran through a neighborhood and fired a gun. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keith Bizzell Jr. and 29-year-old Dontrell Smith were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.
Craven County man facing drug charges, was previously arrested on drug charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a New Bern man on drug charges. On Jan. 10, Craven County deputies served a search warrant at 1715 U.S. 17 Highway Lot 56 in New Bern after a drug investigation. During the search, illegal drugs and items consistent with the […]
Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
BCSO makes arrests for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine
On 01/10/2023, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville. Harris charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 10, 11 &12
Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles Kirk, Beaufort. Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed...
