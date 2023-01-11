Read full article on original website
Man found guilty in deadly I-75 wreck, driver dies after crashing into abandoned van
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — One man was convicted of manslaughter on Friday after causing a hit-and-run that resulted in another's death, according to a news release from the District Attorney of the Conasauga Judicial Court. Mitchell Dion Morgan, 58, was found guilty of the death of Albert Moore. The...
WTVC
Jury convicts man for his role in deadly Interstate 75 accident in Whitfield County
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County on Friday convicted a man whose actions caused the death of a driver on I-75 in Whitfield County back in 2020. 58-year-old Mitchell Dion Morgan faces at least 10 years in prison, and perhaps quite a bit more, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston.
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
northjacksonpress.com
Jackson County Sheriff Captured Murder Suspect
By Staff The Jackson County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement to enlist the public's help finding a fugitive. "On […]. By Staff The Jackson County Sheriff's Department issued the following statement to enlist the public's help finding a fugitive. "On Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:37 PM, the Jackson County 911 Center received a call regarding a shooting on County Road 147 in Stevenson, Alabama. Members of the Jackson…
WAFF
Funeral held for man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions still linger in the case of a deputy-involved shooting leading to the death of a Hazel Green man. However, family and friends came together Friday afternoon to remember the impact 50-year-old Ray King had on so many lives. Dozens of family members and loved...
Three juveniles arrested in Huntsville event center shooting
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says it has arrested three juveniles in connection with the deadly shooting at Legacy Events last week.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for January 13
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. No number assigned- Ringgold Road @ Camp Jordan Parkway- Suspicious Activity- While on patrol police noticed a homeless person sleeping on the sidewalk. Police spoke with the male and identified him. He was checked for warrants and given a ride to the community kitchen.
mcnewstn.com
DTF pieces together meth sale and possession case with assistance from Alabama local law enforcement
Jasper, Tenn. Following a four-month investigation, the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, South Pittsburg Police Department, Jasper Police Department, and the Bridgeport (AL) Police Department lead to the arrest of ten persons alleged to be involved in a methamphetamine possession and distribution charges.
Decherd Police Investigating Veterans Thrift Store Incident
The Decherd Police Department is attempting to identify these two individuals related to an incident at the Veterans Thrift Store on New Year’s Day. They were seen driving a black pickup truck. If anyone recognizes one or both, call Decherd Police at (931) 962-1675. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
WDEF
Man Charged in Collegedale Train Derailment
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Collegedale Police Department arrested the man responsible for the train derailment on December 20. Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega is being charged with felony reckless endangerment, they said. Officials say that Cruz-Vega is currently out on bond, with his court date set for April 12. He...
2 killed in fiery wreck Tuesday on I-565 that shut down eastbound lanes for 5 hours, police say
Two Georgia residents were killed after they were trapped in the fiery wreckage of a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on I-565 in Huntsville in an accident that shut down eastbound lanes for nearly five hours, police said. Huntsville police responded to the accident with entrapment and vehicle fire at eastbound...
Victims identified in deadly I-565 crash, vehicle fire
Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 17
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Douglas Alexander – DUI. Valori Atkinson – Revoked DL/Alias Capias. Brandon Evans – Possession Fentanyl, Tampering, Altering Plates, Possession Brass Knuckles, Drug Paraphernalia....
fox17.com
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
wgnsradio.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
'He loved his job' | Family heartbroken after Georgia DOT worker dies during storm cleanup in Walker County
GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia family is heartbroken after getting a phone call about the loss of father, son Sean Kornacki who was cleaning up damages from the storm in Walker County Friday. The 40-year-old man worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation as a maintenance department foreman for...
Local Inspections, Fraud and Marijuana
These Charleston, TN restaurant inspections reflect their December scores without adjustments:. 90 – Hardee’s - 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Highway. 99 – Jennifer’s Bistro - 1500 Lauderdale Memorial Highway.
WTVC
Fire leaves three people without a home Saturday morning
Three people and two pets are without a home following a fire Saturday morning, according to Chattanooga Fire Department. It happened in the 2500 block of Wheeler Avenue around 5:52 AM. The structure has extensive damage, says CFD. Fire officials believe the fire was electrical. There were no injuries, says...
11 arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County
Multiple DeKalb County authorities banded together over the month of December leading to 11 people being arrested and charged with drug-related crimes.
WTVCFOX
Records show Brainerd HS principal hired security guard who lied about criminal background
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Emails and documents we obtained show a third-party security guard accused of punching a Brainerd High School (BHS) student in the face last week was hired by the school's principal before first getting approval from Hamilton County Schools. Another revelation we discovered through additional documents: The...
