Keansburg, NJ

No. 17 Manasquan over Wall - Girls basketball recaps

Hope Masonius went seven of 10 from the line in her 14 points as Manasquan, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 47-34, over Wall. Olivia Shaughnessy added 10 points while going seven of eight from the line for Manasquan (8-4). Emily Tvrdik and Aileen Carr...
MANASQUAN, NJ
Lacey nips Toms River East - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Fitzgerald scored 17 as Lacey edged Toms River East for a 64-62 home win in Lanoka Harbor. Chris Venturoso (15 points), Troy Buxton (12) and Dylan Hall (10) joined Fitzgerald in double digits. Luke Mathus led all scorers with 19 points. Steven Scorsone added 11 for East. East held...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Middletown South over Colts Neck - Girls basketball recap

Amanda MacGregor’s 21 points lifted Middletown South to a 54-40 victory over Colts Neck in Colts Neck. Cassidy Brown scored 10 points and Amanda Paterno added eight for Middletown South (3-7), which closed the game on a 22-4 fourth quarter run. Julianna Kowaleski made five 3-pointers to finish with...
COLTS NECK, NJ
No. 20 Teaneck over Old Tappan - Girls basketball recap

Lexi Carnegie’s 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists lifted Teaneck, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 51-39 victory over Old Tappan in Teaneck. Ciara Forbes had 10 points, seven steals and four rebounds for Teaneck (10-1), which used a 13-7 fourth quarter to pull away. Jillian Carter scored 12 points and Demi Simpson had 12 rebounds to go with four points and three blocks.
TEANECK, NJ
West Orange tops Mount St. Dominic - Girls basketball recap

Kyley Gary-Grayson posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 steals to lead West Orange as it defeated Mount St. Dominic 43-28 in Caldwell. Mya Bushrod also had 10 points and five steals with Adrienne Taylor-Kamara tallying eight points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals. Anna Deer had seven rebounds, six blocks and six steals as well.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Tenafly defeats Bergenfield - Girls basketball recap

Camille Osborne scored a game-high 11 points for Tenafly in its 50-24 win over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Tenafly (9-2) took control early as it led 33-15 at halftime before shutting Bergenfield (4-7) out in the third quarter. Celine De La Rosa led Bergenfield with nine points. The N.J. High School...
BERGENFIELD, NJ
Ferris defeats BelovED Charter - Girls basketball recap

Natalie Fonseca led Ferris with 15 points, three rebounds and four steals as it defeated BelovED Charter 40-33 in Jersey City. Ferris (7-3) held a 21-17 lead at the half and narrowly outscored BelovED Charter 19-16 in the second half to hold on for the win. Julisa Maldonado also had...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Bernards over Manville - Girls basketball recap

Gina Mahlik scored 13 points as Bernards defeated Manville, 43-23, in Bernardsville. Sydney Incarnato added seven points for Bernards (9-3), which jumped out to a 20-0 lead to start the game. For Manville (3-7), Hailey Bentz had nine points with six rebounds and Sadie Fleming added seven points and nine...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
Eastern dominates Camden Tech - Girls basketball recap

Behind the hot hand of Remi Cherkas, Eastern started off fast en route to a 51-17 blowout victory over Camden Tech in Voorhees Township. Cherkas tallied 18 points, while teammate Ava Moyer finished with 11 points. Camden Tech (1-9) didn’t record a single point until the second quarter, as Eastern held a 29-9 lead at halftime. Eastern (2-8) would go on to outscore its opponent 20-8 in the second half.
CAMDEN, NJ
Manasquan rallies to top Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap

Brendan Schaughnessy had three goals and an assist at Manasquan rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Manalapan 8-6 in Farmingdale. Jack Buonato scored twice and assisted on four goals. Sam Ianello added a goal and an assist. Trailing 6-4 to start the third period, Manasquan closed out the game...
MANASQUAN, NJ
Pequannock defeats Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Pequannock bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 58-33 win over Mountain Lakes in Pompton Plains. Finn Powers led the way with 20 points and nailed six 3-pointers. Pequannock (9-1) sported a three-point lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Mountain Lakes...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
Piscataway over J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap

Evan Benson and Alijah Hall scored 14 points apiece as Piscataway defeated J.P. Stevens, 69-51, in Piscataway. Logan Smith had 12 points for Piscataway (4-8), which jumped out to a 38-24 halftime lead. Jayden Williams added 11 points and Jonathan Carman chipped in with 10. For J.P. Stevens (5-6), Elijah...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Roxbury over Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap

Matt Collins had 11 points and six rebounds as Roxbury defeated Morris Hills, 39-28, in Succasunna. Chris Ditrolio scored 10 points and Ryan Johannessen added eight with five rebounds for Roxbury (3-6), which closed the game on a 16-9 run. Morris Hills is now 4-5 on the season. The N.J....
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Roselle over Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Tahdir Carson had 19 points and six rebounds as Roselle won its third straight game, defeating Johnson, 55-54, in Roselle. Elijah Harris finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds for Roselle (10-2). Shane Jackson added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Thomas Woods had 15 points and...
ROSELLE, NJ
Pequannock over Morristown-Beard - Girls Basketball recap

Chloe Vasquez starred for Pequannock with 20 points in its 44-33 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Faith Tucker added nine points for Pequannock, which led 28-17 at halftime. Aiyana Hobbs paced Morristown-Beard with 13 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Pingry takes down Warren Hills - Girls basketball recap

Taylor Francis and Bella Goodwin posted big scoring nights to lead Pingry to a 56-47 victory over Warren Hills in Basking Ridge. Francis tallied a team-high 24 points, while Goodwin finished with 17. Pingry (7-4) held a 13-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter and led by five points at halftime. In the second half, Pingry began to pull away slowly, outscoring Warren Hills 33-29.
WARREN, NJ
Ramsey edges Mahwah - Girls basketball roundup

Amanda Rosen scored 13 points and Julia Taylor chipped in with 10 more as Ramsey held off a Mahwah rally to take a 34-33 home win. Rosen made three 3-pointers in the win. Marissa LaVerghetta and Taylor Tremblay scored 10 points each for Mahwah.
MAHWAH, NJ
