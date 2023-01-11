Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball: Newark Collegiate defeats Science Park in OT
Newark Collegiate overcame a poor fourth quarter to defeat Science Park 51-46 in overtime, in Newark. Newark Collegiate (7-2) looked to be in control with a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter before falling victim to a 14-7 Science Park (5-8) run in the fourth. The seven points were...
West Orange tops Mount St. Dominic - Girls basketball recap
Kyley Gary-Grayson posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 steals to lead West Orange as it defeated Mount St. Dominic 43-28 in Caldwell. Mya Bushrod also had 10 points and five steals with Adrienne Taylor-Kamara tallying eight points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals. Anna Deer had seven rebounds, six blocks and six steals as well.
Boys Basketball: North Brunswick’s hot start leads to win over North Plainfield
North Brunswick ran its win streak to five straight win a 78-52 win over North Plainfield, in North Plainfield. North Brunswick (9-2) got off to a fast start and held a big 22-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Another 23 points in the second pushed the lead to 45-23 at halftime.
Boys basketball recap: Delaware Valley topples Belvidere for 4th win in a row
Francis Denvir finished with 23 points in directing the Delaware Valley High boys’ basketball team to an 86-50 victory over Belvidere Thursday in Alexandria. Justin Kolpan added 16 points as the Terriers (10-2) placed four players in double figures to win their fourth in a row. Eric Klemmer added 12 points while Jack Reardon had 11 points.
Bound Brook edges Pingry - Boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers had 26 points and Jordan Robinson scored 23 as Bound BRook held on for a 70-69 home win against Pingry. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points in the win. Trey Maultsby led Pingry with 21 points. Josh Woodford added 16 and Jake Abdi 12. Pingry rallied from five points...
Boys basketball: Nicoletti, Giammonco combine for 52 to lead Mount Olive over Montville
Wil Nicoletti made six 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 27 points to lead Mount Olive to a victory at home over Montville, 90-86. Anthony Giammonco finished with 25 points while Jake Dickstein added 11 points for Mount Olive, which moves to 3-6 with the win. Montville falls to...
Boys Basketball: Tenafly completes fourth quarter comeback for win
Tenafly completed a comeback down the final stretch in the fourth quarter to defeat Bergenfield 48-44, in Tenafly. Tenafly (4-6) outscored Bergenfield (3-8) 13-5 in the fourth quarter as it snapped a three game losing streak. Bergenfield led by nine at the end of the first quarter and eight at...
No. 20 Teaneck over Old Tappan - Girls basketball recap
Lexi Carnegie’s 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists lifted Teaneck, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 51-39 victory over Old Tappan in Teaneck. Ciara Forbes had 10 points, seven steals and four rebounds for Teaneck (10-1), which used a 13-7 fourth quarter to pull away. Jillian Carter scored 12 points and Demi Simpson had 12 rebounds to go with four points and three blocks.
Boys Basketball: No. 18 Linden blows out Camden Prep
Five different players scored in double figures for Linden, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 95-29 win over Camden Prep, in Linden. Jekhi Burnam (20 points), Jaylan Hodge (13), Elijah Motley (11), Elijah Butler (10), and Jalil Turner (10) led Linden (10-2) in scoring. The 95 points...
Middletown South defeats Colts Neck - Boys basketball recap
Pat Brown posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Middletown South over Colts Neck 57-52 in Middletown. Colts Neck (7-3) had three players record double figures as Will Surdez scored 16 points while Michael Belcher tallied 13 and Volodymyr Trotsko netted 12. Owen Richter added 10...
Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap
Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5. The N.J. High...
Westwood over Indian Hills - Girls basketball recap
Kate Walsh led the way for Westwood with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals as Westwood defeated Indian Hills 57-33 in Oakland. Gabriella Tavares also had 14 points with Julianna Batelli tallying eight rebounds. Westwood (9-3) held a 22-10 lead at the half and extended it to...
Cranford gets the one-point win over Oratory - Boys basketball recap
Chris Santarelli led the way for Cranford with 20 points as it defeated Oratory 59-58 in Cranford. Nick Amitie also posted 18 points with Chase Teel adding 14 and Ryan Lynskey snagging down 10 rebounds. Cranford gets its second win of the season, improving to 2-10, snapping a 10-game losing...
Roxbury over Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap
Matt Collins had 11 points and six rebounds as Roxbury defeated Morris Hills, 39-28, in Succasunna. Chris Ditrolio scored 10 points and Ryan Johannessen added eight with five rebounds for Roxbury (3-6), which closed the game on a 16-9 run. Morris Hills is now 4-5 on the season. The N.J....
Roselle over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Tahdir Carson had 19 points and six rebounds as Roselle won its third straight game, defeating Johnson, 55-54, in Roselle. Elijah Harris finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds for Roselle (10-2). Shane Jackson added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Thomas Woods had 15 points and...
No. 14 Rutgers Prep holds off Franklin - Boys basketball recap
Jadin Collins’ 23 points, six rebounds and five assists powered Rutgers Prep, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 62-55 victory over Franklin in Somerset. Franklin Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Rutgers Prep (8-4), which led 35-22 at halftime. Jordan Atkins added nine points with six steals and four rebounds, while John Kelly added seven points and seven rebounds.
Who are top 2023 boys basketball title contenders to watch in Mercer County?
Teams around the state will start their chase of county and conference titles at the end of this month. NJ Advance Media is breaking down each 2023 title race, examining a favorite, contenders and a dark horse. Get a look at the top teams to watch in Mercer County.
Rancocas Valley edges out Seneca - Girls basketball recap
Jayla Jones scored 14 points to lead Rancocas Valley as it defeated Seneca 47-45 in Mount Holly. Rancocas Valley (5-5) jumped out to an early 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 25-14 lead at the half. It held on for the two-point win despite being outscored 31-22 in the second half.
Tenafly defeats Bergenfield - Girls basketball recap
Camille Osborne scored a game-high 11 points for Tenafly in its 50-24 win over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Tenafly (9-2) took control early as it led 33-15 at halftime before shutting Bergenfield (4-7) out in the third quarter. Celine De La Rosa led Bergenfield with nine points. The N.J. High School...
O’Dowd leads Montville to upset win over No. 18 Pope John - Girls basketball recap
Juliana O’Dowd poured in 21 points to lead Montville to a 64-39 upset victory over Pope John, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20 in Montville. Jackie Cinella tallied 13 points for Montville (8-2), who stormed out to a 16-point lead at halftime on the heels of a 25-9 run in the second quarter. Montville would add to its lead in the second half, going on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to push its lead to 28 points.
