East Orange, NJ

Girls Basketball: Newark Collegiate defeats Science Park in OT

Newark Collegiate overcame a poor fourth quarter to defeat Science Park 51-46 in overtime, in Newark. Newark Collegiate (7-2) looked to be in control with a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter before falling victim to a 14-7 Science Park (5-8) run in the fourth. The seven points were...
NEWARK, NJ
West Orange tops Mount St. Dominic - Girls basketball recap

Kyley Gary-Grayson posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 steals to lead West Orange as it defeated Mount St. Dominic 43-28 in Caldwell. Mya Bushrod also had 10 points and five steals with Adrienne Taylor-Kamara tallying eight points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals. Anna Deer had seven rebounds, six blocks and six steals as well.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Bound Brook edges Pingry - Boys basketball recap

Jordan Summers had 26 points and Jordan Robinson scored 23 as Bound BRook held on for a 70-69 home win against Pingry. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points in the win. Trey Maultsby led Pingry with 21 points. Josh Woodford added 16 and Jake Abdi 12. Pingry rallied from five points...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
No. 20 Teaneck over Old Tappan - Girls basketball recap

Lexi Carnegie’s 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists lifted Teaneck, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 51-39 victory over Old Tappan in Teaneck. Ciara Forbes had 10 points, seven steals and four rebounds for Teaneck (10-1), which used a 13-7 fourth quarter to pull away. Jillian Carter scored 12 points and Demi Simpson had 12 rebounds to go with four points and three blocks.
TEANECK, NJ
Boys Basketball: No. 18 Linden blows out Camden Prep

Five different players scored in double figures for Linden, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 95-29 win over Camden Prep, in Linden. Jekhi Burnam (20 points), Jaylan Hodge (13), Elijah Motley (11), Elijah Butler (10), and Jalil Turner (10) led Linden (10-2) in scoring. The 95 points...
LINDEN, NJ
Middletown South defeats Colts Neck - Boys basketball recap

Pat Brown posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Middletown South over Colts Neck 57-52 in Middletown. Colts Neck (7-3) had three players record double figures as Will Surdez scored 16 points while Michael Belcher tallied 13 and Volodymyr Trotsko netted 12. Owen Richter added 10...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap

Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5. The N.J. High...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Westwood over Indian Hills - Girls basketball recap

Kate Walsh led the way for Westwood with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals as Westwood defeated Indian Hills 57-33 in Oakland. Gabriella Tavares also had 14 points with Julianna Batelli tallying eight rebounds. Westwood (9-3) held a 22-10 lead at the half and extended it to...
WESTWOOD, NJ
Roxbury over Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap

Matt Collins had 11 points and six rebounds as Roxbury defeated Morris Hills, 39-28, in Succasunna. Chris Ditrolio scored 10 points and Ryan Johannessen added eight with five rebounds for Roxbury (3-6), which closed the game on a 16-9 run. Morris Hills is now 4-5 on the season. The N.J....
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Roselle over Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Tahdir Carson had 19 points and six rebounds as Roselle won its third straight game, defeating Johnson, 55-54, in Roselle. Elijah Harris finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds for Roselle (10-2). Shane Jackson added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Thomas Woods had 15 points and...
ROSELLE, NJ
No. 14 Rutgers Prep holds off Franklin - Boys basketball recap

Jadin Collins’ 23 points, six rebounds and five assists powered Rutgers Prep, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 62-55 victory over Franklin in Somerset. Franklin Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Rutgers Prep (8-4), which led 35-22 at halftime. Jordan Atkins added nine points with six steals and four rebounds, while John Kelly added seven points and seven rebounds.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Rancocas Valley edges out Seneca - Girls basketball recap

Jayla Jones scored 14 points to lead Rancocas Valley as it defeated Seneca 47-45 in Mount Holly. Rancocas Valley (5-5) jumped out to an early 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 25-14 lead at the half. It held on for the two-point win despite being outscored 31-22 in the second half.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
Tenafly defeats Bergenfield - Girls basketball recap

Camille Osborne scored a game-high 11 points for Tenafly in its 50-24 win over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Tenafly (9-2) took control early as it led 33-15 at halftime before shutting Bergenfield (4-7) out in the third quarter. Celine De La Rosa led Bergenfield with nine points. The N.J. High School...
BERGENFIELD, NJ
O’Dowd leads Montville to upset win over No. 18 Pope John - Girls basketball recap

Juliana O’Dowd poured in 21 points to lead Montville to a 64-39 upset victory over Pope John, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20 in Montville. Jackie Cinella tallied 13 points for Montville (8-2), who stormed out to a 16-point lead at halftime on the heels of a 25-9 run in the second quarter. Montville would add to its lead in the second half, going on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to push its lead to 28 points.
MONTVILLE, NJ
