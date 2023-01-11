Read full article on original website
South Brunswick defeats East Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Daniel Swirad scored a game-high 15 points to lift South Brunswick past East Brunswick 67-41 in East Brunswick. South Brunswick (7-4) led 14-13 after the first quarter before jumping ahead by 14 points at halftime. South Brunswick also rolled in the second half outscoring East Brunswick 30-18. Arshvir Singh, Harmehar...
Marlboro over Freehold Township in OT - Girls basketball recap
Erica DiSimone scored 12 points as Marlboro outlasted Freehold Township, 48-40, in overtime, in Marlboro. Ka’Torah Rush had eight points and Amanda Castro and Emily Borgen added seven apiece for Marlboro (6-4), which had a 10-2 overtime run. For Freehold Township (4-5), Ava Giordano had 12 points and both...
Vernon rolls over North Warren - Boys basketball recap
Ernest Mack had 16 points and Alex Fessel chipped in with 11 as Vernon beat North Warren 45-30 on the road in Blairstown. Vernon posted a 27-8 first-half advantage to control the outcome. Craig Shipps scored nine points to lead North Warren. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
No. 6 Camden Eastside over Lenape - Boys basketball recap
Jahaan Green led all scorers with 20 points as Camden Eastside, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Lenape, 52-43, in Medford. Cairo Rivera scored 12 points and Jalen Long added 10 for Camden Eastside (8-1), which jumped out to a 15-7 first quarter lead. Tye Dorset scored 17...
Roxbury over Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap
Matt Collins had 11 points and six rebounds as Roxbury defeated Morris Hills, 39-28, in Succasunna. Chris Ditrolio scored 10 points and Ryan Johannessen added eight with five rebounds for Roxbury (3-6), which closed the game on a 16-9 run. Morris Hills is now 4-5 on the season. The N.J....
Dayton over Union Catholic - Girls Basketball recap
Sami Casey connected on 10 free throws on her way to 13 points for Dayton in its 40-28 win over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Amiel Dillard added eight points for Dayton, which led 13-6 after the first quarter and closed out the win that ended its four-game losing streak with a 13-4 fourth quarter. Kayla Duncan recorded 11 points and five rebounds for Union Catholic.
No. 6 Rutgers Prep defeats Franklin - Girls basketball recap
Rutgers Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Franklin 72-42 in Somerset. With the win, Rutgers Prep improved to 8-3 while Franklin fell to 4-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Cherry Hill West over Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap
Molly Bovell led with 18 points while Julia Lewis put in 16 more as Cherry Hill West won, 56-35, over Bishop Eustace in Pennsauken. Cherry Hill West (7-4) opened with a 20-8 run but only led 26-23 at halftime. The Lions pulled away for good with a decisive 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Boys Basketball: North Brunswick’s hot start leads to win over North Plainfield
North Brunswick ran its win streak to five straight win a 78-52 win over North Plainfield, in North Plainfield. North Brunswick (9-2) got off to a fast start and held a big 22-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Another 23 points in the second pushed the lead to 45-23 at halftime.
No. 17 Manasquan over Wall - Girls basketball recaps
Hope Masonius went seven of 10 from the line in her 14 points as Manasquan, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 47-34, over Wall. Olivia Shaughnessy added 10 points while going seven of eight from the line for Manasquan (8-4). Emily Tvrdik and Aileen Carr...
Bound Brook edges Pingry - Boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers had 26 points and Jordan Robinson scored 23 as Bound BRook held on for a 70-69 home win against Pingry. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points in the win. Trey Maultsby led Pingry with 21 points. Josh Woodford added 16 and Jake Abdi 12. Pingry rallied from five points...
No. 20 Teaneck over Old Tappan - Girls basketball recap
Lexi Carnegie’s 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists lifted Teaneck, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 51-39 victory over Old Tappan in Teaneck. Ciara Forbes had 10 points, seven steals and four rebounds for Teaneck (10-1), which used a 13-7 fourth quarter to pull away. Jillian Carter scored 12 points and Demi Simpson had 12 rebounds to go with four points and three blocks.
Manasquan rallies to top Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap
Brendan Schaughnessy had three goals and an assist at Manasquan rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Manalapan 8-6 in Farmingdale. Jack Buonato scored twice and assisted on four goals. Sam Ianello added a goal and an assist. Trailing 6-4 to start the third period, Manasquan closed out the game...
Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap
Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5. The N.J. High...
Pingry takes down Warren Hills - Girls basketball recap
Taylor Francis and Bella Goodwin posted big scoring nights to lead Pingry to a 56-47 victory over Warren Hills in Basking Ridge. Francis tallied a team-high 24 points, while Goodwin finished with 17. Pingry (7-4) held a 13-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter and led by five points at halftime. In the second half, Pingry began to pull away slowly, outscoring Warren Hills 33-29.
Middletown South defeats Colts Neck - Boys basketball recap
Pat Brown posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Middletown South over Colts Neck 57-52 in Middletown. Colts Neck (7-3) had three players record double figures as Will Surdez scored 16 points while Michael Belcher tallied 13 and Volodymyr Trotsko netted 12. Owen Richter added 10...
Boys basketball recap: Delaware Valley topples Belvidere for 4th win in a row
Francis Denvir finished with 23 points in directing the Delaware Valley High boys’ basketball team to an 86-50 victory over Belvidere Thursday in Alexandria. Justin Kolpan added 16 points as the Terriers (10-2) placed four players in double figures to win their fourth in a row. Eric Klemmer added 12 points while Jack Reardon had 11 points.
Manville edges out Bernards - Boys basketball recap
Shawn Purcell posted 12 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead Manville as it defeated Bernards 43-40 in Manville. Manville (7-2) held a 26-17 lead at the half after a 12-6 run in the second quarter and it held on despite being outscored 23-17 in the second half. Logan...
Piscataway over J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap
Evan Benson and Alijah Hall scored 14 points apiece as Piscataway defeated J.P. Stevens, 69-51, in Piscataway. Logan Smith had 12 points for Piscataway (4-8), which jumped out to a 38-24 halftime lead. Jayden Williams added 11 points and Jonathan Carman chipped in with 10. For J.P. Stevens (5-6), Elijah...
Roselle over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Tahdir Carson had 19 points and six rebounds as Roselle won its third straight game, defeating Johnson, 55-54, in Roselle. Elijah Harris finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds for Roselle (10-2). Shane Jackson added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Thomas Woods had 15 points and...
