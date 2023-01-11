Read full article on original website
Bound Brook edges Pingry - Boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers had 26 points and Jordan Robinson scored 23 as Bound BRook held on for a 70-69 home win against Pingry. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points in the win. Trey Maultsby led Pingry with 21 points. Josh Woodford added 16 and Jake Abdi 12. Pingry rallied from five points...
Delbarton beats Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Lincoln Zimmermann led the way with 17 points as Delbarton took a 51-42 road win against Pope John in Sparta. Mike Vaccaro had 10 points in the win. Jack Sakowski and Nate Pluviose shared team-high honors for Pope John with nine points each. Delbarton built a seven-point halftime advantage to...
Boys Basketball: No. 18 Linden blows out Camden Prep
Five different players scored in double figures for Linden, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 95-29 win over Camden Prep, in Linden. Jekhi Burnam (20 points), Jaylan Hodge (13), Elijah Motley (11), Elijah Butler (10), and Jalil Turner (10) led Linden (10-2) in scoring. The 95 points...
O’Dowd leads Montville to upset win over No. 18 Pope John - Girls basketball recap
Juliana O’Dowd poured in 21 points to lead Montville to a 64-39 upset victory over Pope John, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20 in Montville. Jackie Cinella tallied 13 points for Montville (8-2), who stormed out to a 16-point lead at halftime on the heels of a 25-9 run in the second quarter. Montville would add to its lead in the second half, going on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to push its lead to 28 points.
Passaic Tech over Passaic - Boys basketball recap
Ayden Brown led all scorers with 22 points as Passaic Tech defeated Passaic, 57-44, in Wayne. Jovan Tyrell and Jordan Lugo added eight points apiece for Passaic Tech (8-2), which closed the game on a 19-6 run after entering the fourth quarter tied at 38. Zahkai Sylvester scored 19 points...
Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap
Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5. The N.J. High...
Roselle over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Tahdir Carson had 19 points and six rebounds as Roselle won its third straight game, defeating Johnson, 55-54, in Roselle. Elijah Harris finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds for Roselle (10-2). Shane Jackson added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Thomas Woods had 15 points and...
Boys Basketball: Tenafly completes fourth quarter comeback for win
Tenafly completed a comeback down the final stretch in the fourth quarter to defeat Bergenfield 48-44, in Tenafly. Tenafly (4-6) outscored Bergenfield (3-8) 13-5 in the fourth quarter as it snapped a three game losing streak. Bergenfield led by nine at the end of the first quarter and eight at...
No. 20 Teaneck over Old Tappan - Girls basketball recap
Lexi Carnegie’s 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists lifted Teaneck, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 51-39 victory over Old Tappan in Teaneck. Ciara Forbes had 10 points, seven steals and four rebounds for Teaneck (10-1), which used a 13-7 fourth quarter to pull away. Jillian Carter scored 12 points and Demi Simpson had 12 rebounds to go with four points and three blocks.
Bernards over Manville - Girls basketball recap
Gina Mahlik scored 13 points as Bernards defeated Manville, 43-23, in Bernardsville. Sydney Incarnato added seven points for Bernards (9-3), which jumped out to a 20-0 lead to start the game. For Manville (3-7), Hailey Bentz had nine points with six rebounds and Sadie Fleming added seven points and nine...
No. 14 Rutgers Prep holds off Franklin - Boys basketball recap
Jadin Collins’ 23 points, six rebounds and five assists powered Rutgers Prep, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 62-55 victory over Franklin in Somerset. Franklin Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Rutgers Prep (8-4), which led 35-22 at halftime. Jordan Atkins added nine points with six steals and four rebounds, while John Kelly added seven points and seven rebounds.
Westwood over Indian Hills - Girls basketball recap
Kate Walsh led the way for Westwood with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals as Westwood defeated Indian Hills 57-33 in Oakland. Gabriella Tavares also had 14 points with Julianna Batelli tallying eight rebounds. Westwood (9-3) held a 22-10 lead at the half and extended it to...
No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s over Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Mario Castro-Sanchez made six 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 22 points to lead Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over Bridgewater-Raritan, 54-45. Nick Losada tallied 17 points and five rebounds while Andy Hearn chipped in seven points...
North Star Academy over Montclair - Girls basketball recap
Alma Abubakari recorded a double-double with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Star Academy to a victory at home over Montclair, 36-29. Genesis Mack added 10 points while Ariel Walker chipped in eight points and four rebounds for North Star Academy, which moves to 6-3 with the victory.
Pingry takes down Warren Hills - Girls basketball recap
Taylor Francis and Bella Goodwin posted big scoring nights to lead Pingry to a 56-47 victory over Warren Hills in Basking Ridge. Francis tallied a team-high 24 points, while Goodwin finished with 17. Pingry (7-4) held a 13-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter and led by five points at halftime. In the second half, Pingry began to pull away slowly, outscoring Warren Hills 33-29.
Girls basketball: Somerville edges Voorhees in overtime
Kaylee Lauber scored a game-high 17 points to go along with seven rebounds and five steals to lead Somerville to a narrow victory at home over Voorhees, 33-31, in overtime. Charlotte Taylor tallied six points, seven assists and seven steals while Nicole Rinaldi added two points and 14 rebounds for Somerville (7-3), which trailed by four after one before swinging the momentum with a 9-0 second quarter.
Boys Basketball: Scotch Plains-Fanwood squeezes past Rahway in OT
Scotch Plains-Fanwood came out on top in a narrow 46-44 overtime win over Rahway, in Scotch Plains. Neither side was able to grab the momentum and go on a run as the game was a back-and-forth affair from the opening tip. At the end of the second, third, and fourth...
No. 17 Manasquan over Wall - Girls basketball recaps
Hope Masonius went seven of 10 from the line in her 14 points as Manasquan, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 47-34, over Wall. Olivia Shaughnessy added 10 points while going seven of eight from the line for Manasquan (8-4). Emily Tvrdik and Aileen Carr...
Boys basketball recap: Delaware Valley topples Belvidere for 4th win in a row
Francis Denvir finished with 23 points in directing the Delaware Valley High boys’ basketball team to an 86-50 victory over Belvidere Thursday in Alexandria. Justin Kolpan added 16 points as the Terriers (10-2) placed four players in double figures to win their fourth in a row. Eric Klemmer added 12 points while Jack Reardon had 11 points.
Who are top 2023 boys basketball title contenders to watch in Bergen County?
Teams around the state will start their chase of county and conference titles at the end of this month. NJ Advance Media is breaking down each 2023 title race, examining a favorite, contenders and a dark horse. Get a look at the top teams to watch in Bergen County.
