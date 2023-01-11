ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Bound Brook edges Pingry - Boys basketball recap

Jordan Summers had 26 points and Jordan Robinson scored 23 as Bound BRook held on for a 70-69 home win against Pingry. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points in the win. Trey Maultsby led Pingry with 21 points. Josh Woodford added 16 and Jake Abdi 12. Pingry rallied from five points...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Delbarton beats Pope John - Boys basketball recap

Lincoln Zimmermann led the way with 17 points as Delbarton took a 51-42 road win against Pope John in Sparta. Mike Vaccaro had 10 points in the win. Jack Sakowski and Nate Pluviose shared team-high honors for Pope John with nine points each. Delbarton built a seven-point halftime advantage to...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: No. 18 Linden blows out Camden Prep

Five different players scored in double figures for Linden, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 95-29 win over Camden Prep, in Linden. Jekhi Burnam (20 points), Jaylan Hodge (13), Elijah Motley (11), Elijah Butler (10), and Jalil Turner (10) led Linden (10-2) in scoring. The 95 points...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

O’Dowd leads Montville to upset win over No. 18 Pope John - Girls basketball recap

Juliana O’Dowd poured in 21 points to lead Montville to a 64-39 upset victory over Pope John, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20 in Montville. Jackie Cinella tallied 13 points for Montville (8-2), who stormed out to a 16-point lead at halftime on the heels of a 25-9 run in the second quarter. Montville would add to its lead in the second half, going on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to push its lead to 28 points.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic Tech over Passaic - Boys basketball recap

Ayden Brown led all scorers with 22 points as Passaic Tech defeated Passaic, 57-44, in Wayne. Jovan Tyrell and Jordan Lugo added eight points apiece for Passaic Tech (8-2), which closed the game on a 19-6 run after entering the fourth quarter tied at 38. Zahkai Sylvester scored 19 points...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap

Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5. The N.J. High...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Roselle over Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Tahdir Carson had 19 points and six rebounds as Roselle won its third straight game, defeating Johnson, 55-54, in Roselle. Elijah Harris finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds for Roselle (10-2). Shane Jackson added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Thomas Woods had 15 points and...
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 20 Teaneck over Old Tappan - Girls basketball recap

Lexi Carnegie’s 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists lifted Teaneck, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 51-39 victory over Old Tappan in Teaneck. Ciara Forbes had 10 points, seven steals and four rebounds for Teaneck (10-1), which used a 13-7 fourth quarter to pull away. Jillian Carter scored 12 points and Demi Simpson had 12 rebounds to go with four points and three blocks.
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

Bernards over Manville - Girls basketball recap

Gina Mahlik scored 13 points as Bernards defeated Manville, 43-23, in Bernardsville. Sydney Incarnato added seven points for Bernards (9-3), which jumped out to a 20-0 lead to start the game. For Manville (3-7), Hailey Bentz had nine points with six rebounds and Sadie Fleming added seven points and nine...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 14 Rutgers Prep holds off Franklin - Boys basketball recap

Jadin Collins’ 23 points, six rebounds and five assists powered Rutgers Prep, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 62-55 victory over Franklin in Somerset. Franklin Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Rutgers Prep (8-4), which led 35-22 at halftime. Jordan Atkins added nine points with six steals and four rebounds, while John Kelly added seven points and seven rebounds.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Westwood over Indian Hills - Girls basketball recap

Kate Walsh led the way for Westwood with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals as Westwood defeated Indian Hills 57-33 in Oakland. Gabriella Tavares also had 14 points with Julianna Batelli tallying eight rebounds. Westwood (9-3) held a 22-10 lead at the half and extended it to...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

North Star Academy over Montclair - Girls basketball recap

Alma Abubakari recorded a double-double with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Star Academy to a victory at home over Montclair, 36-29. Genesis Mack added 10 points while Ariel Walker chipped in eight points and four rebounds for North Star Academy, which moves to 6-3 with the victory.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Pingry takes down Warren Hills - Girls basketball recap

Taylor Francis and Bella Goodwin posted big scoring nights to lead Pingry to a 56-47 victory over Warren Hills in Basking Ridge. Francis tallied a team-high 24 points, while Goodwin finished with 17. Pingry (7-4) held a 13-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter and led by five points at halftime. In the second half, Pingry began to pull away slowly, outscoring Warren Hills 33-29.
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Somerville edges Voorhees in overtime

Kaylee Lauber scored a game-high 17 points to go along with seven rebounds and five steals to lead Somerville to a narrow victory at home over Voorhees, 33-31, in overtime. Charlotte Taylor tallied six points, seven assists and seven steals while Nicole Rinaldi added two points and 14 rebounds for Somerville (7-3), which trailed by four after one before swinging the momentum with a 9-0 second quarter.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 17 Manasquan over Wall - Girls basketball recaps

Hope Masonius went seven of 10 from the line in her 14 points as Manasquan, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 47-34, over Wall. Olivia Shaughnessy added 10 points while going seven of eight from the line for Manasquan (8-4). Emily Tvrdik and Aileen Carr...
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy