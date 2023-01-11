Angela Bassett Nabs First Major Acting Award for a Marvel Movie, Nineteen Years After Her First Globes Win

Read full article on original website
Slater Vance, the son of Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett, has issued a public apology for participating in a viral TikTok challenge in which he lied to his parents about Michael B. Jordan suddenly passing away. “I apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” the 16-year-old said in a statement on his Instagram account. “Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don’t wish any bad ramifications upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash.”More from VIBE.comVan Lathan...
The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
Angela’s appearance at the Globes comes after she received a nomination for an award during the event in the Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category. The nomination was for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which made quite a lasting impression in the industry. She ended up winning the honor and making history as the first MCU star to be nominated and win.
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
The first string of 2023 Golden Globe presenters has been announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Ana de Armas, Billy Porter and Jamie Lee Curtis are among the presenters.
Angela Bassett just made Marvel history with ‘Wakanda Forever’ Golden Globes win
The 80th Golden Globes opened to nothing but furor unfolding about the show so far. From Jerrod Carmichael not pulling any punches with his opening monologue, to Ke Huy Quan’s moving acceptance speech for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. However, the hype around the accolade that...
Angela Bassett might receive her first Oscar nomination in 29 years for her supporting role as Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
On January 9, we heard from the first three guilds — art directors, cinematographers and sound editors — with their nominees for the best of the year in their respective fields. On Jan. 10, it was the turn of the casting directors and sound mixers to weigh in with their choices. The actors, directors, and makeup artists & hairstylists were heard from on Jan. 11. And the costume designers and producers piped in just as Oscar nominations voting kicks off on Jan. 12. Two films reaped bids from nine of these 10 precursor prizes: “The Batman,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The...
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
The 2023 NAACP Image Awards nominees have been revealed. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Woman King were among the leading film nominees with 12 and nine nominations, respectively. Black Panther star Angela Bassett and Woman King star Viola Davis were each nominated for the NAACP Images Awards’ top prize of entertainer of the year.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Ghosts' Nabs Season 3 Renewal at CBSDavid Byrne, Fatboy Slim Disco Musical 'Here Lies Love' Sets Broadway DebutCharlotte Wells' 'Aftersun' Dominates Toronto Film Critics Association Awards Other films that scored multiple nominations include Till, which landed six nods, and Emancipation, with five nods....
After making history, Angela Bassett proves she’s an icon, becoming the first actor to win a Golden Globe for her performance in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her career has reached an incredible height since the 1980s and continuously fluttering until today. Bassett has successfully...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped $831 million at the box office as of this writing, and it’s heading to Disney Plus soon. The film advanced the story of Wakanda, delivering the MCU’s new Black Panther in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death. But fans are already wondering whether a Black Panther 3 is coming. And now, out of nowhere, Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright teases that a sequel might already be in the works.
The incredible last year of TV and film will be honored during the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The annual awards show will take place on February 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The 29th annual SAG Awards will be streamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel as part of a new deal with Netflix. The 2023 nominees were unveiled on January 10 by Emily In Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus breakout Haley Lu Richardson.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) have announced their 2023 nominees in eight categories across film and television. The awards, to be held Monday, Feb. 27, at the Fairmont Century City, recognize excellence in costume design in such areas as contemporary, period, reality, shortform and sci-fi/fantasy. Costume and set designer Deborah L. Scott, an Academy Award winner for Titanic, is set to receive the Career Achievement Award at the awards show. Scott — whose credits include Back to the Future, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Transformers, The Amazing Spiderman 2 and Avatar — also is nominated this...
“Elvis” star Austin Butler spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert after his Golden Globes win for Best Actor — Motion Picture — Drama. He opened up about thanking both Denzel Washington and Tom Hanks in his acceptance speech, revealing how Denzel actually vouched for him to get the part!
The SAG Awards are the only ceremony that honors both TV and movies.
