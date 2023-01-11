ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins' Tristan Jarry Skates for First Time, Won't Be Out Longer-Term

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have been without their starting goalie since the first period of the Winter Classic when Tristan Jarry went down with a lower body injury. Following the game in Boston, Jarry Returned to Pittsburgh for evaluations while the rest of the Penguins departed out west for...
NHL

Postponed Sabres game at Columbus rescheduled for April 14

Game was originally set to be played on December 27. The Buffalo Sabres will close out the 2022-23 regular season in Columbus. The NHL announced Wednesday that the game between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets originally scheduled for December 27 will now be played on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena.
5 teams that should try to trade for Flyers' Provorov

We're less than two months away from the NHL trade deadline, and a new tantalizing chip has become available: Ivan Provorov. A report Tuesday indicated the Philadelphia Flyers are fielding calls on the defenseman. Provorov's availability is at least somewhat surprising as he turns just 26 years old on Friday...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Thursday, January 12

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Thursday, January 12 as Ian Cameron and former NHL and pro hockey player Jordan Krestanovich preview and analyze the massive Thursday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code...
Tristan Jarry Works Out On Ice Again, Gingerly

Injured Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry was back on the ice at PPG Paints Arena this morning. He worked out under the direction of goaltending coach Andy Chiodo for about a half-hour. Jarry has not played since leaving the Winter Classic in Boston Jan. 2 late in the first period...
Penguins Recall Defenseman Taylor Fedun

Fedun's recall comes on the heels of another roster move that sent Mark Friedman back to the AHL on Wednesday. The Penguins re-signed the 34-year-old native of Edmonton, Alberta to a two-year contract extension this summer to lead the organization's young defenseman at the AHL level. Fedun has served as the Penguins AHL captain for the past two seasons.
The greatest individual season in hockey history turns 30

The greatest individual accomplishment in NHL history turns 30 this winter. As we follow Alex Ovechkin’s stalking of Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goals record, we may have Wayne on the brain and assume the seminal feat belongs to him. He’s the most dominant player ever to walk the Earth, owner of countless untouchable records, from a 92-goal season to a 215-point season to 50 goals in 39 games to 2,857 career points. He’ll always get my G.O.A.T. vote.
Dan’s Daily: When Does Canucks’ Fire Sale Begin? Looking at Penguins Needs

When will the Vancouver Canucks’ fire sale begin? We looked at available options on the NHL trade block for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The St. Louis Blues are trying to avoid a sell-off, while it seems the Jakob Chychrun deal could happen sooner than later. The San Jose Sharks are taking a look at the New York Islanders. On the ice, the Philadelphia Flyers did the Penguins a solid. Montreal looks at P.K. Subban’s legacy and the Colorado Avalanche are getting frustrated.
