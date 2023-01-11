When will the Vancouver Canucks’ fire sale begin? We looked at available options on the NHL trade block for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The St. Louis Blues are trying to avoid a sell-off, while it seems the Jakob Chychrun deal could happen sooner than later. The San Jose Sharks are taking a look at the New York Islanders. On the ice, the Philadelphia Flyers did the Penguins a solid. Montreal looks at P.K. Subban’s legacy and the Colorado Avalanche are getting frustrated.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO