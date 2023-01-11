Read full article on original website
Penguins Room: Pens Overcome ‘Emotional’ Days, Tokarski Beats Nerves
The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t often do things the easy way. But rarely do they make it as hard on themselves as they did in the first seven-plus minutes of their 5-4 victory over Vancouver at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. They spotted the Canucks a 3-0 lead, then turned...
Yardbarker
Penguins' Tristan Jarry Skates for First Time, Won't Be Out Longer-Term
PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have been without their starting goalie since the first period of the Winter Classic when Tristan Jarry went down with a lower body injury. Following the game in Boston, Jarry Returned to Pittsburgh for evaluations while the rest of the Penguins departed out west for...
Penguins Trade Needs: 3rd Line Centers Available, but Worth It?
The NHL trade deadline is about six weeks away. The clock is ticking a little louder. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ needs are specific, but the obstacles to a deal are many. Despite recent signs of life, the Penguins’ third line remains a net negative. Third-line center Jeff Carter has...
NHL
Postponed Sabres game at Columbus rescheduled for April 14
Game was originally set to be played on December 27. The Buffalo Sabres will close out the 2022-23 regular season in Columbus. The NHL announced Wednesday that the game between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets originally scheduled for December 27 will now be played on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Mike Tomlin calms talk about Cam Heyward's status; Terrell Edmunds ponders 'package deal' with brother
Tuesday’s “First Call” checks on the future of Pittsburgh Steelers star Cameron Heyward. We also get an update on the NFL’s Edmunds brothers and their plans. Gambling odds are already set for next year’s college football national championship game. The Penguins have a pair of...
theScore
5 teams that should try to trade for Flyers' Provorov
We're less than two months away from the NHL trade deadline, and a new tantalizing chip has become available: Ivan Provorov. A report Tuesday indicated the Philadelphia Flyers are fielding calls on the defenseman. Provorov's availability is at least somewhat surprising as he turns just 26 years old on Friday...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Thursday, January 12
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Thursday, January 12 as Ian Cameron and former NHL and pro hockey player Jordan Krestanovich preview and analyze the massive Thursday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code...
‘We All Consider Him Family’ Penguins Go To Montreal To Support Letang
It was a long road trip for the Pittsburgh Penguins, three games but drawn out over nearly 10 days. So the prospect of changing plans after their win Sunday at Arizona might have seemed daunting. But not in this case, not when defenseman Kris Letang needed them. The team diverted...
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour to lead Metro Division team in 2023 NHL All-Star Game
More concerned about the Canes’ 0-3-1 slide than the All-Star Game, Brind’Amour also suggested goalie Frederik Andersen could play Thursday at Columbus.
Tristan Jarry Works Out On Ice Again, Gingerly
Injured Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry was back on the ice at PPG Paints Arena this morning. He worked out under the direction of goaltending coach Andy Chiodo for about a half-hour. Jarry has not played since leaving the Winter Classic in Boston Jan. 2 late in the first period...
Yardbarker
Penguins Recall Defenseman Taylor Fedun
Fedun's recall comes on the heels of another roster move that sent Mark Friedman back to the AHL on Wednesday. The Penguins re-signed the 34-year-old native of Edmonton, Alberta to a two-year contract extension this summer to lead the organization's young defenseman at the AHL level. Fedun has served as the Penguins AHL captain for the past two seasons.
Yardbarker
The greatest individual season in hockey history turns 30
The greatest individual accomplishment in NHL history turns 30 this winter. As we follow Alex Ovechkin’s stalking of Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goals record, we may have Wayne on the brain and assume the seminal feat belongs to him. He’s the most dominant player ever to walk the Earth, owner of countless untouchable records, from a 92-goal season to a 215-point season to 50 goals in 39 games to 2,857 career points. He’ll always get my G.O.A.T. vote.
Dan’s Daily: When Does Canucks’ Fire Sale Begin? Looking at Penguins Needs
When will the Vancouver Canucks’ fire sale begin? We looked at available options on the NHL trade block for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The St. Louis Blues are trying to avoid a sell-off, while it seems the Jakob Chychrun deal could happen sooner than later. The San Jose Sharks are taking a look at the New York Islanders. On the ice, the Philadelphia Flyers did the Penguins a solid. Montreal looks at P.K. Subban’s legacy and the Colorado Avalanche are getting frustrated.
Yardbarker
Jim Rutherford’s tenure as Penguins’ GM had a clear vision the Canucks are still lacking
Canucks President of Hockey Ops Jim Rutherford wasn’t in attendance for last night’s game in Pittsburgh, and that was probably for the best. The Canucks’ 5-4 loss to the Penguins was chaotic and ugly, as Vancouver blew an early 3-0 lead before the end of the first period and were never able to recover after allowing five unanswered goals.
Penguins Need Consistency From Casey DeSmith
Casey DeSmith must find a rhythm to keep the Pittsburgh Penguins in games.
Pgh Hockey Now
