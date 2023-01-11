ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Increase in January

Retirees and others who receive Social Security will see a healthy increase in their monthly checks in January: Benefits are increasing by 8.7%, based on a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, announced in October. That's the largest hike since the all-time record of 11.2%, set back in 1981. "A COLA of...
KCEN TV NBC 6

Yes, you can collect Social Security benefits based on your ex-spouse’s earnings

In November 2022, VERIFY explained how Social Security makes payments to family members in the event of a person’s death. We found that surviving divorced spouses can receive the same survivors benefits as a widow or widower, if they meet certain requirements. That led several VERIFY readers, including Arlin,...
Blogging Big Blue

Social Security Payments may be given to children as well; Here’s how!

In 2021, the Social Security Administration distributed $2.8 billion in Social Security payments to four million children. These children have one or both retired, deceased, or handicapped parents. Social Security payments include children in its program designed to assist retirees with younger children in providing for their families while also...
AOL Corp

2023 Social Security: 6 numbers you need to know

If you are wondering about Social Security earnings limits, what is full retirement age, and average Social Security benefits, here are six numbers you should know. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men – Here’s Why. Important:. Keep in mind that every Social Security rule...
Blogging Big Blue

Social Security: COLA increase in 2023 may not be enough for this reason!

In 2023, the COLA for both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income will be 8.7 percent. This rise in benefits is the largest since 1981. Based on the rate of inflation, the Social Security Administration modifies benefits each year. When the COLA was 5.9% this year, which is significantly less than the increase in prices this year, seniors’ purchasing power decreased.
CNET

Social Security 2023: First Check With COLA Increase Arrives Tuesday

Long-time recipients of Social Security and those who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income will see their first check with the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment arrive on Tuesday. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below. The cost-of-living adjustment...
CNET

Deciding When to Start Collecting Social Security Benefits? You Should Read This First

Even though the full retirement age is currently 67, you can begin collecting benefits as early as 62. When you decide to start collecting your Social Security benefits is something that can affect your finances for the rest of your life. And with the big cost-of-living adjustment increase that arrived this year, you might want to know whether it's a good idea to start collecting your benefits now. We'll answer all those questions and more below.
