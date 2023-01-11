Read full article on original website
Manasquan rallies to top Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap
Brendan Schaughnessy had three goals and an assist at Manasquan rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Manalapan 8-6 in Farmingdale. Jack Buonato scored twice and assisted on four goals. Sam Ianello added a goal and an assist. Trailing 6-4 to start the third period, Manasquan closed out the game...
Park Regional edges West Morris - Boys ice hockey recap
Chase Olszewski struck for two first-period goals to lead Park Regional to a 2-1 victory over West Morris at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Down 2-0 by the start of the second period, Matt Healy responded with West Morris’ lone goal of the game in the second period. Both teams wouldn’t score again after Healy’s goal, giving Park Regional its first victory since Dec. 28.
No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s over Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Mario Castro-Sanchez made six 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 22 points to lead Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over Bridgewater-Raritan, 54-45. Nick Losada tallied 17 points and five rebounds while Andy Hearn chipped in seven points...
Mahwah tops Indian Hills - Boys ice hockey recap
Jack Kunisch posted two goals and an assist to lead Mahwah past Indian Hills with a score of 4-2 at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Mahwah (6-3-1) took a 2-0 lead after the first perio, with Kunisch scoring one of his goals while the team was shorthanded. Mahwah added another goal in the second, but Indian Hills cut the lead with two goals in the third period with five minutes left, but Mahwah would seal the victory with an empty net goal. It outshot Indian Hills 37-25 in the game.
Lacey nips Toms River East - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Fitzgerald scored 17 as Lacey edged Toms River East for a 64-62 home win in Lanoka Harbor. Chris Venturoso (15 points), Troy Buxton (12) and Dylan Hall (10) joined Fitzgerald in double digits. Luke Mathus led all scorers with 19 points. Steven Scorsone added 11 for East. East held...
Cherry Hill West over Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap
Molly Bovell led with 18 points while Julia Lewis put in 16 more as Cherry Hill West won, 56-35, over Bishop Eustace in Pennsauken. Cherry Hill West (7-4) opened with a 20-8 run but only led 26-23 at halftime. The Lions pulled away for good with a decisive 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Bound Brook edges Pingry - Boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers had 26 points and Jordan Robinson scored 23 as Bound BRook held on for a 70-69 home win against Pingry. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points in the win. Trey Maultsby led Pingry with 21 points. Josh Woodford added 16 and Jake Abdi 12. Pingry rallied from five points...
No. 6 Rutgers Prep defeats Franklin - Girls basketball recap
Rutgers Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Franklin 72-42 in Somerset. With the win, Rutgers Prep improved to 8-3 while Franklin fell to 4-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
No. 6 Camden Eastside over Lenape - Boys basketball recap
Jahaan Green led all scorers with 20 points as Camden Eastside, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Lenape, 52-43, in Medford. Cairo Rivera scored 12 points and Jalen Long added 10 for Camden Eastside (8-1), which jumped out to a 15-7 first quarter lead. Tye Dorset scored 17...
O’Dowd leads Montville to upset win over No. 18 Pope John - Girls basketball recap
Juliana O’Dowd poured in 21 points to lead Montville to a 64-39 upset victory over Pope John, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20 in Montville. Jackie Cinella tallied 13 points for Montville (8-2), who stormed out to a 16-point lead at halftime on the heels of a 25-9 run in the second quarter. Montville would add to its lead in the second half, going on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to push its lead to 28 points.
No. 17 Manasquan over Wall - Girls basketball recaps
Hope Masonius went seven of 10 from the line in her 14 points as Manasquan, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 47-34, over Wall. Olivia Shaughnessy added 10 points while going seven of eight from the line for Manasquan (8-4). Emily Tvrdik and Aileen Carr...
West Orange tops Mount St. Dominic - Girls basketball recap
Kyley Gary-Grayson posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 steals to lead West Orange as it defeated Mount St. Dominic 43-28 in Caldwell. Mya Bushrod also had 10 points and five steals with Adrienne Taylor-Kamara tallying eight points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals. Anna Deer had seven rebounds, six blocks and six steals as well.
Middletown South over Colts Neck - Girls basketball recap
Amanda MacGregor’s 21 points lifted Middletown South to a 54-40 victory over Colts Neck in Colts Neck. Cassidy Brown scored 10 points and Amanda Paterno added eight for Middletown South (3-7), which closed the game on a 22-4 fourth quarter run. Julianna Kowaleski made five 3-pointers to finish with...
Pequannock over Morristown-Beard - Girls Basketball recap
Chloe Vasquez starred for Pequannock with 20 points in its 44-33 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Faith Tucker added nine points for Pequannock, which led 28-17 at halftime. Aiyana Hobbs paced Morristown-Beard with 13 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
No. 5 Red Bank Catholic over Red Bank Regional - Girls Basketball recap
Tessa Carman scored 15 points, including three three-pointers, in its 60-38 win over Red Bank Regional in Red Bank. Addy Nyemchek added 10 points for Red Bank Catholic, which outscored Red Bank Regional 22-10in the second quarter after holding an 8-7 lead after the first quarter. Josie Munson recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Red Bank Regional.
Dayton over Union Catholic - Girls Basketball recap
Sami Casey connected on 10 free throws on her way to 13 points for Dayton in its 40-28 win over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Amiel Dillard added eight points for Dayton, which led 13-6 after the first quarter and closed out the win that ended its four-game losing streak with a 13-4 fourth quarter. Kayla Duncan recorded 11 points and five rebounds for Union Catholic.
Roselle over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Tahdir Carson had 19 points and six rebounds as Roselle won its third straight game, defeating Johnson, 55-54, in Roselle. Elijah Harris finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds for Roselle (10-2). Shane Jackson added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Thomas Woods had 15 points and...
Manville edges out Bernards - Boys basketball recap
Shawn Purcell posted 12 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead Manville as it defeated Bernards 43-40 in Manville. Manville (7-2) held a 26-17 lead at the half after a 12-6 run in the second quarter and it held on despite being outscored 23-17 in the second half. Logan...
North Star Academy over Montclair - Girls basketball recap
Alma Abubakari recorded a double-double with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Star Academy to a victory at home over Montclair, 36-29. Genesis Mack added 10 points while Ariel Walker chipped in eight points and four rebounds for North Star Academy, which moves to 6-3 with the victory.
Oak Knoll beats the buzzer to take down Summit - Girls basketball recap
Milan Jones scored 13 points, including the game-winning basket, to lead the way for Oak Knoll as it defeated Summit 33-32 in Summit. Oak Knoll trailed 14-10 at the half, but outscored Summit 23-18 in the second half with Milan Jones hitting the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer. Bridget Sheehan...
