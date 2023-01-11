Jack Kunisch posted two goals and an assist to lead Mahwah past Indian Hills with a score of 4-2 at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Mahwah (6-3-1) took a 2-0 lead after the first perio, with Kunisch scoring one of his goals while the team was shorthanded. Mahwah added another goal in the second, but Indian Hills cut the lead with two goals in the third period with five minutes left, but Mahwah would seal the victory with an empty net goal. It outshot Indian Hills 37-25 in the game.

MAHWAH, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO