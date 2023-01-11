Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap
Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5. The N.J. High...
Tenafly defeats Bergenfield - Girls basketball recap
Camille Osborne scored a game-high 11 points for Tenafly in its 50-24 win over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Tenafly (9-2) took control early as it led 33-15 at halftime before shutting Bergenfield (4-7) out in the third quarter. Celine De La Rosa led Bergenfield with nine points. The N.J. High School...
No. 20 Teaneck over Old Tappan - Girls basketball recap
Lexi Carnegie’s 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists lifted Teaneck, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 51-39 victory over Old Tappan in Teaneck. Ciara Forbes had 10 points, seven steals and four rebounds for Teaneck (10-1), which used a 13-7 fourth quarter to pull away. Jillian Carter scored 12 points and Demi Simpson had 12 rebounds to go with four points and three blocks.
Pequannock defeats Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Pequannock bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 58-33 win over Mountain Lakes in Pompton Plains. Finn Powers led the way with 20 points and nailed six 3-pointers. Pequannock (9-1) sported a three-point lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Mountain Lakes...
Bernards over Manville - Girls basketball recap
Gina Mahlik scored 13 points as Bernards defeated Manville, 43-23, in Bernardsville. Sydney Incarnato added seven points for Bernards (9-3), which jumped out to a 20-0 lead to start the game. For Manville (3-7), Hailey Bentz had nine points with six rebounds and Sadie Fleming added seven points and nine...
Pequannock over Morristown-Beard - Girls Basketball recap
Chloe Vasquez starred for Pequannock with 20 points in its 44-33 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Faith Tucker added nine points for Pequannock, which led 28-17 at halftime. Aiyana Hobbs paced Morristown-Beard with 13 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Middletown South over Colts Neck - Girls basketball recap
Amanda MacGregor’s 21 points lifted Middletown South to a 54-40 victory over Colts Neck in Colts Neck. Cassidy Brown scored 10 points and Amanda Paterno added eight for Middletown South (3-7), which closed the game on a 22-4 fourth quarter run. Julianna Kowaleski made five 3-pointers to finish with...
Roxbury over Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap
Matt Collins had 11 points and six rebounds as Roxbury defeated Morris Hills, 39-28, in Succasunna. Chris Ditrolio scored 10 points and Ryan Johannessen added eight with five rebounds for Roxbury (3-6), which closed the game on a 16-9 run. Morris Hills is now 4-5 on the season. The N.J....
Bound Brook edges Pingry - Boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers had 26 points and Jordan Robinson scored 23 as Bound BRook held on for a 70-69 home win against Pingry. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points in the win. Trey Maultsby led Pingry with 21 points. Josh Woodford added 16 and Jake Abdi 12. Pingry rallied from five points...
No. 17 Manasquan over Wall - Girls basketball recaps
Hope Masonius went seven of 10 from the line in her 14 points as Manasquan, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 47-34, over Wall. Olivia Shaughnessy added 10 points while going seven of eight from the line for Manasquan (8-4). Emily Tvrdik and Aileen Carr...
Pingry takes down Warren Hills - Girls basketball recap
Taylor Francis and Bella Goodwin posted big scoring nights to lead Pingry to a 56-47 victory over Warren Hills in Basking Ridge. Francis tallied a team-high 24 points, while Goodwin finished with 17. Pingry (7-4) held a 13-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter and led by five points at halftime. In the second half, Pingry began to pull away slowly, outscoring Warren Hills 33-29.
Westwood over Indian Hills - Girls basketball recap
Kate Walsh led the way for Westwood with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals as Westwood defeated Indian Hills 57-33 in Oakland. Gabriella Tavares also had 14 points with Julianna Batelli tallying eight rebounds. Westwood (9-3) held a 22-10 lead at the half and extended it to...
Boys Basketball: Tenafly completes fourth quarter comeback for win
Tenafly completed a comeback down the final stretch in the fourth quarter to defeat Bergenfield 48-44, in Tenafly. Tenafly (4-6) outscored Bergenfield (3-8) 13-5 in the fourth quarter as it snapped a three game losing streak. Bergenfield led by nine at the end of the first quarter and eight at...
Roselle over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Tahdir Carson had 19 points and six rebounds as Roselle won its third straight game, defeating Johnson, 55-54, in Roselle. Elijah Harris finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds for Roselle (10-2). Shane Jackson added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Thomas Woods had 15 points and...
Boys Basketball: Scotch Plains-Fanwood squeezes past Rahway in OT
Scotch Plains-Fanwood came out on top in a narrow 46-44 overtime win over Rahway, in Scotch Plains. Neither side was able to grab the momentum and go on a run as the game was a back-and-forth affair from the opening tip. At the end of the second, third, and fourth...
Mahwah tops Indian Hills - Boys ice hockey recap
Jack Kunisch posted two goals and an assist to lead Mahwah past Indian Hills with a score of 4-2 at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Mahwah (6-3-1) took a 2-0 lead after the first perio, with Kunisch scoring one of his goals while the team was shorthanded. Mahwah added another goal in the second, but Indian Hills cut the lead with two goals in the third period with five minutes left, but Mahwah would seal the victory with an empty net goal. It outshot Indian Hills 37-25 in the game.
Cranford gets the one-point win over Oratory - Boys basketball recap
Chris Santarelli led the way for Cranford with 20 points as it defeated Oratory 59-58 in Cranford. Nick Amitie also posted 18 points with Chase Teel adding 14 and Ryan Lynskey snagging down 10 rebounds. Cranford gets its second win of the season, improving to 2-10, snapping a 10-game losing...
Boys basketball recap: Delaware Valley topples Belvidere for 4th win in a row
Francis Denvir finished with 23 points in directing the Delaware Valley High boys’ basketball team to an 86-50 victory over Belvidere Thursday in Alexandria. Justin Kolpan added 16 points as the Terriers (10-2) placed four players in double figures to win their fourth in a row. Eric Klemmer added 12 points while Jack Reardon had 11 points.
Girls Basketball: Mountain Lakes blows out Whippany Park on senior night
Mountain Lakes celebrated its senior night by cruising Whippany Park 39-14, in Mountain Lakes. Seniors Ellie Caporusso, Jenny Catallo, Jolene Giampietro, Abby Kline, Abby Strauss, and Sydney Sutter played the entire first half for Mountain Lakes (6-4). Caporusso led in scoring with 18 points, while Catallo added nine points. Mountain...
Piscataway over J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap
Evan Benson and Alijah Hall scored 14 points apiece as Piscataway defeated J.P. Stevens, 69-51, in Piscataway. Logan Smith had 12 points for Piscataway (4-8), which jumped out to a 38-24 halftime lead. Jayden Williams added 11 points and Jonathan Carman chipped in with 10. For J.P. Stevens (5-6), Elijah...
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0