Ridgewood, NJ

Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap

Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5. The N.J. High...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Tenafly defeats Bergenfield - Girls basketball recap

Camille Osborne scored a game-high 11 points for Tenafly in its 50-24 win over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Tenafly (9-2) took control early as it led 33-15 at halftime before shutting Bergenfield (4-7) out in the third quarter. Celine De La Rosa led Bergenfield with nine points. The N.J. High School...
BERGENFIELD, NJ
No. 20 Teaneck over Old Tappan - Girls basketball recap

Lexi Carnegie’s 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists lifted Teaneck, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 51-39 victory over Old Tappan in Teaneck. Ciara Forbes had 10 points, seven steals and four rebounds for Teaneck (10-1), which used a 13-7 fourth quarter to pull away. Jillian Carter scored 12 points and Demi Simpson had 12 rebounds to go with four points and three blocks.
TEANECK, NJ
Pequannock defeats Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Pequannock bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 58-33 win over Mountain Lakes in Pompton Plains. Finn Powers led the way with 20 points and nailed six 3-pointers. Pequannock (9-1) sported a three-point lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Mountain Lakes...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
Bernards over Manville - Girls basketball recap

Gina Mahlik scored 13 points as Bernards defeated Manville, 43-23, in Bernardsville. Sydney Incarnato added seven points for Bernards (9-3), which jumped out to a 20-0 lead to start the game. For Manville (3-7), Hailey Bentz had nine points with six rebounds and Sadie Fleming added seven points and nine...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
Pequannock over Morristown-Beard - Girls Basketball recap

Chloe Vasquez starred for Pequannock with 20 points in its 44-33 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Faith Tucker added nine points for Pequannock, which led 28-17 at halftime. Aiyana Hobbs paced Morristown-Beard with 13 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Middletown South over Colts Neck - Girls basketball recap

Amanda MacGregor’s 21 points lifted Middletown South to a 54-40 victory over Colts Neck in Colts Neck. Cassidy Brown scored 10 points and Amanda Paterno added eight for Middletown South (3-7), which closed the game on a 22-4 fourth quarter run. Julianna Kowaleski made five 3-pointers to finish with...
COLTS NECK, NJ
Roxbury over Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap

Matt Collins had 11 points and six rebounds as Roxbury defeated Morris Hills, 39-28, in Succasunna. Chris Ditrolio scored 10 points and Ryan Johannessen added eight with five rebounds for Roxbury (3-6), which closed the game on a 16-9 run. Morris Hills is now 4-5 on the season. The N.J....
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Bound Brook edges Pingry - Boys basketball recap

Jordan Summers had 26 points and Jordan Robinson scored 23 as Bound BRook held on for a 70-69 home win against Pingry. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points in the win. Trey Maultsby led Pingry with 21 points. Josh Woodford added 16 and Jake Abdi 12. Pingry rallied from five points...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
No. 17 Manasquan over Wall - Girls basketball recaps

Hope Masonius went seven of 10 from the line in her 14 points as Manasquan, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 47-34, over Wall. Olivia Shaughnessy added 10 points while going seven of eight from the line for Manasquan (8-4). Emily Tvrdik and Aileen Carr...
MANASQUAN, NJ
Pingry takes down Warren Hills - Girls basketball recap

Taylor Francis and Bella Goodwin posted big scoring nights to lead Pingry to a 56-47 victory over Warren Hills in Basking Ridge. Francis tallied a team-high 24 points, while Goodwin finished with 17. Pingry (7-4) held a 13-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter and led by five points at halftime. In the second half, Pingry began to pull away slowly, outscoring Warren Hills 33-29.
WARREN, NJ
Westwood over Indian Hills - Girls basketball recap

Kate Walsh led the way for Westwood with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals as Westwood defeated Indian Hills 57-33 in Oakland. Gabriella Tavares also had 14 points with Julianna Batelli tallying eight rebounds. Westwood (9-3) held a 22-10 lead at the half and extended it to...
WESTWOOD, NJ
Roselle over Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Tahdir Carson had 19 points and six rebounds as Roselle won its third straight game, defeating Johnson, 55-54, in Roselle. Elijah Harris finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds for Roselle (10-2). Shane Jackson added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Thomas Woods had 15 points and...
ROSELLE, NJ
Mahwah tops Indian Hills - Boys ice hockey recap

Jack Kunisch posted two goals and an assist to lead Mahwah past Indian Hills with a score of 4-2 at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Mahwah (6-3-1) took a 2-0 lead after the first perio, with Kunisch scoring one of his goals while the team was shorthanded. Mahwah added another goal in the second, but Indian Hills cut the lead with two goals in the third period with five minutes left, but Mahwah would seal the victory with an empty net goal. It outshot Indian Hills 37-25 in the game.
MAHWAH, NJ
Piscataway over J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap

Evan Benson and Alijah Hall scored 14 points apiece as Piscataway defeated J.P. Stevens, 69-51, in Piscataway. Logan Smith had 12 points for Piscataway (4-8), which jumped out to a 38-24 halftime lead. Jayden Williams added 11 points and Jonathan Carman chipped in with 10. For J.P. Stevens (5-6), Elijah...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
