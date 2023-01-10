This Saturday’s opening game of Wild Card Weekend will take place in San Francisco between the Seattle Seahawks and the 49ers. For the third time this season, head coach Pete Carroll is busy getting his squad ready to face a familiar tormentor. Carroll and his team are lucky to now have another opportunity to eventually prevail after losing both regular-season games to the Niners. That said, let’s look at our bold predictions for the Seahawks as they face the 49ers.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO