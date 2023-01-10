ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

4 bold predictions for Seahawks in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 loss vs. 49ers

This Saturday’s opening game of Wild Card Weekend will take place in San Francisco between the Seattle Seahawks and the 49ers. For the third time this season, head coach Pete Carroll is busy getting his squad ready to face a familiar tormentor. Carroll and his team are lucky to now have another opportunity to eventually prevail after losing both regular-season games to the Niners. That said, let’s look at our bold predictions for the Seahawks as they face the 49ers.
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks vs. 49ers: ‘We’re Underdogs?’ Says Coach Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't seem to have time to partake in sports gambling. Maybe it helps that he's contractually not allowed to. Either way, he cares little for the point spread, over/under and betting odds for Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup between the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seahawks Designate WR D’Wayne Eskridge To Return

This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Eskridge, 25, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and was named first-team All-MAC as a senior. The Seahawks drafted Eskridge with pick No. 56 overall in the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft.
SEATTLE, WA
College Football News

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs Wild Card Prediction Game Preview

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs Wild Card prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Saturday, January 14. Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs Wild Card Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers How To Watch. Date: Saturday, January...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Explosive playmaker Tyler Lockett a steadying influence for young Seahawks

Tyler Lockett knows the Seattle Seahawks are not supposed to be here. But despite what NFL observers and prognosticators predicted at the start of the regular season, Lockett also knows that his underdog team has a shot to upset the mighty San Francisco 49ers in their NFC wild-card contest on Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX).
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Don't Sleep on 49ers' Elijah Mitchell vs. Seahawks

Riding a ten-game winning streak, the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday in the NFC Wild Card round. San Francisco, who finished as the NFC’s No. 2 seed, swept Seattle during the regular season, outscoring the Seahawks 48-20 in the two meetings. Of course, if you’re...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Gonzaga edges BYU on late 3 by Strawther

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Julian Strawther hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left to lift No. 8 Gonzaga to a 75-74 victory over BYU on Thursday night. Drew Timme had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Anton Watson added 18 points and Strawther finished with 11 — including the game-winner.
PROVO, UT

