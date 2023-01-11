Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
Manasquan rallies to top Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap
Brendan Schaughnessy had three goals and an assist at Manasquan rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Manalapan 8-6 in Farmingdale. Jack Buonato scored twice and assisted on four goals. Sam Ianello added a goal and an assist. Trailing 6-4 to start the third period, Manasquan closed out the game...
Park Regional edges West Morris - Boys ice hockey recap
Chase Olszewski struck for two first-period goals to lead Park Regional to a 2-1 victory over West Morris at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Down 2-0 by the start of the second period, Matt Healy responded with West Morris’ lone goal of the game in the second period. Both teams wouldn’t score again after Healy’s goal, giving Park Regional its first victory since Dec. 28.
No. 20 Teaneck over Old Tappan - Girls basketball recap
Lexi Carnegie’s 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists lifted Teaneck, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 51-39 victory over Old Tappan in Teaneck. Ciara Forbes had 10 points, seven steals and four rebounds for Teaneck (10-1), which used a 13-7 fourth quarter to pull away. Jillian Carter scored 12 points and Demi Simpson had 12 rebounds to go with four points and three blocks.
No. 17 Manasquan over Wall - Girls basketball recaps
Hope Masonius went seven of 10 from the line in her 14 points as Manasquan, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 47-34, over Wall. Olivia Shaughnessy added 10 points while going seven of eight from the line for Manasquan (8-4). Emily Tvrdik and Aileen Carr...
Roxbury over Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap
Matt Collins had 11 points and six rebounds as Roxbury defeated Morris Hills, 39-28, in Succasunna. Chris Ditrolio scored 10 points and Ryan Johannessen added eight with five rebounds for Roxbury (3-6), which closed the game on a 16-9 run. Morris Hills is now 4-5 on the season. The N.J....
Pequannock defeats Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Pequannock bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 58-33 win over Mountain Lakes in Pompton Plains. Finn Powers led the way with 20 points and nailed six 3-pointers. Pequannock (9-1) sported a three-point lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Mountain Lakes...
Vernon rolls over North Warren - Boys basketball recap
Ernest Mack had 16 points and Alex Fessel chipped in with 11 as Vernon beat North Warren 45-30 on the road in Blairstown. Vernon posted a 27-8 first-half advantage to control the outcome. Craig Shipps scored nine points to lead North Warren. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Bound Brook edges Pingry - Boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers had 26 points and Jordan Robinson scored 23 as Bound BRook held on for a 70-69 home win against Pingry. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points in the win. Trey Maultsby led Pingry with 21 points. Josh Woodford added 16 and Jake Abdi 12. Pingry rallied from five points...
Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap
Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5. The N.J. High...
Boys Basketball: Tenafly completes fourth quarter comeback for win
Tenafly completed a comeback down the final stretch in the fourth quarter to defeat Bergenfield 48-44, in Tenafly. Tenafly (4-6) outscored Bergenfield (3-8) 13-5 in the fourth quarter as it snapped a three game losing streak. Bergenfield led by nine at the end of the first quarter and eight at...
Bernards over Manville - Girls basketball recap
Gina Mahlik scored 13 points as Bernards defeated Manville, 43-23, in Bernardsville. Sydney Incarnato added seven points for Bernards (9-3), which jumped out to a 20-0 lead to start the game. For Manville (3-7), Hailey Bentz had nine points with six rebounds and Sadie Fleming added seven points and nine...
Middletown South over Colts Neck - Girls basketball recap
Amanda MacGregor’s 21 points lifted Middletown South to a 54-40 victory over Colts Neck in Colts Neck. Cassidy Brown scored 10 points and Amanda Paterno added eight for Middletown South (3-7), which closed the game on a 22-4 fourth quarter run. Julianna Kowaleski made five 3-pointers to finish with...
Late Consecutive Pins Put New Milford over Secaucus - Wrestling recap
Mathews Malayil at 113, Devin Ryan at 120 and Mugen Schmakov at 126 each won by pin to seal the 49-26 victory at home for New Milford over Secaucus. With four bouts to go, New Milford (6-2) was up, 31-24, and then the lighter weights shut the door to earn the victory.
South Brunswick defeats East Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Daniel Swirad scored a game-high 15 points to lift South Brunswick past East Brunswick 67-41 in East Brunswick. South Brunswick (7-4) led 14-13 after the first quarter before jumping ahead by 14 points at halftime. South Brunswick also rolled in the second half outscoring East Brunswick 30-18. Arshvir Singh, Harmehar...
No. 6 Rutgers Prep defeats Franklin - Girls basketball recap
Rutgers Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Franklin 72-42 in Somerset. With the win, Rutgers Prep improved to 8-3 while Franklin fell to 4-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Pingry takes down Warren Hills - Girls basketball recap
Taylor Francis and Bella Goodwin posted big scoring nights to lead Pingry to a 56-47 victory over Warren Hills in Basking Ridge. Francis tallied a team-high 24 points, while Goodwin finished with 17. Pingry (7-4) held a 13-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter and led by five points at halftime. In the second half, Pingry began to pull away slowly, outscoring Warren Hills 33-29.
O’Dowd leads Montville to upset win over No. 18 Pope John - Girls basketball recap
Juliana O’Dowd poured in 21 points to lead Montville to a 64-39 upset victory over Pope John, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20 in Montville. Jackie Cinella tallied 13 points for Montville (8-2), who stormed out to a 16-point lead at halftime on the heels of a 25-9 run in the second quarter. Montville would add to its lead in the second half, going on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to push its lead to 28 points.
Girls Basketball: Newark Collegiate defeats Science Park in OT
Newark Collegiate overcame a poor fourth quarter to defeat Science Park 51-46 in overtime, in Newark. Newark Collegiate (7-2) looked to be in control with a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter before falling victim to a 14-7 Science Park (5-8) run in the fourth. The seven points were...
Cranford gets the one-point win over Oratory - Boys basketball recap
Chris Santarelli led the way for Cranford with 20 points as it defeated Oratory 59-58 in Cranford. Nick Amitie also posted 18 points with Chase Teel adding 14 and Ryan Lynskey snagging down 10 rebounds. Cranford gets its second win of the season, improving to 2-10, snapping a 10-game losing...
Oak Knoll beats the buzzer to take down Summit - Girls basketball recap
Milan Jones scored 13 points, including the game-winning basket, to lead the way for Oak Knoll as it defeated Summit 33-32 in Summit. Oak Knoll trailed 14-10 at the half, but outscored Summit 23-18 in the second half with Milan Jones hitting the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer. Bridget Sheehan...
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0