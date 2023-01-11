ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Manasquan rallies to top Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap

Brendan Schaughnessy had three goals and an assist at Manasquan rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Manalapan 8-6 in Farmingdale. Jack Buonato scored twice and assisted on four goals. Sam Ianello added a goal and an assist. Trailing 6-4 to start the third period, Manasquan closed out the game...
MANASQUAN, NJ
Park Regional edges West Morris - Boys ice hockey recap

Chase Olszewski struck for two first-period goals to lead Park Regional to a 2-1 victory over West Morris at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Down 2-0 by the start of the second period, Matt Healy responded with West Morris’ lone goal of the game in the second period. Both teams wouldn’t score again after Healy’s goal, giving Park Regional its first victory since Dec. 28.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
No. 20 Teaneck over Old Tappan - Girls basketball recap

Lexi Carnegie’s 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists lifted Teaneck, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 51-39 victory over Old Tappan in Teaneck. Ciara Forbes had 10 points, seven steals and four rebounds for Teaneck (10-1), which used a 13-7 fourth quarter to pull away. Jillian Carter scored 12 points and Demi Simpson had 12 rebounds to go with four points and three blocks.
TEANECK, NJ
No. 17 Manasquan over Wall - Girls basketball recaps

Hope Masonius went seven of 10 from the line in her 14 points as Manasquan, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 47-34, over Wall. Olivia Shaughnessy added 10 points while going seven of eight from the line for Manasquan (8-4). Emily Tvrdik and Aileen Carr...
MANASQUAN, NJ
Roxbury over Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap

Matt Collins had 11 points and six rebounds as Roxbury defeated Morris Hills, 39-28, in Succasunna. Chris Ditrolio scored 10 points and Ryan Johannessen added eight with five rebounds for Roxbury (3-6), which closed the game on a 16-9 run. Morris Hills is now 4-5 on the season.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Pequannock defeats Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Pequannock bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 58-33 win over Mountain Lakes in Pompton Plains. Finn Powers led the way with 20 points and nailed six 3-pointers. Pequannock (9-1) sported a three-point lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Mountain Lakes
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
Vernon rolls over North Warren - Boys basketball recap

Ernest Mack had 16 points and Alex Fessel chipped in with 11 as Vernon beat North Warren 45-30 on the road in Blairstown. Vernon posted a 27-8 first-half advantage to control the outcome. Craig Shipps scored nine points to lead North Warren.
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Bound Brook edges Pingry - Boys basketball recap

Jordan Summers had 26 points and Jordan Robinson scored 23 as Bound BRook held on for a 70-69 home win against Pingry. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points in the win. Trey Maultsby led Pingry with 21 points. Josh Woodford added 16 and Jake Abdi 12. Pingry rallied from five points
BOUND BROOK, NJ
Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap

Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Bernards over Manville - Girls basketball recap

Gina Mahlik scored 13 points as Bernards defeated Manville, 43-23, in Bernardsville. Sydney Incarnato added seven points for Bernards (9-3), which jumped out to a 20-0 lead to start the game. For Manville (3-7), Hailey Bentz had nine points with six rebounds and Sadie Fleming added seven points and nine
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
Middletown South over Colts Neck - Girls basketball recap

Amanda MacGregor's 21 points lifted Middletown South to a 54-40 victory over Colts Neck in Colts Neck. Cassidy Brown scored 10 points and Amanda Paterno added eight for Middletown South (3-7), which closed the game on a 22-4 fourth quarter run. Julianna Kowaleski made five 3-pointers to finish with
COLTS NECK, NJ
South Brunswick defeats East Brunswick - Boys basketball recap

Daniel Swirad scored a game-high 15 points to lift South Brunswick past East Brunswick 67-41 in East Brunswick. South Brunswick (7-4) led 14-13 after the first quarter before jumping ahead by 14 points at halftime. South Brunswick also rolled in the second half outscoring East Brunswick 30-18. Arshvir Singh, Harmehar
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
No. 6 Rutgers Prep defeats Franklin - Girls basketball recap

Rutgers Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Franklin 72-42 in Somerset. With the win, Rutgers Prep improved to 8-3 while Franklin fell to 4-6.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Pingry takes down Warren Hills - Girls basketball recap

Taylor Francis and Bella Goodwin posted big scoring nights to lead Pingry to a 56-47 victory over Warren Hills in Basking Ridge. Francis tallied a team-high 24 points, while Goodwin finished with 17. Pingry (7-4) held a 13-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter and led by five points at halftime. In the second half, Pingry began to pull away slowly, outscoring Warren Hills 33-29.
WARREN, NJ
O’Dowd leads Montville to upset win over No. 18 Pope John - Girls basketball recap

Juliana O’Dowd poured in 21 points to lead Montville to a 64-39 upset victory over Pope John, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20 in Montville. Jackie Cinella tallied 13 points for Montville (8-2), who stormed out to a 16-point lead at halftime on the heels of a 25-9 run in the second quarter. Montville would add to its lead in the second half, going on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to push its lead to 28 points.
MONTVILLE, NJ
Girls Basketball: Newark Collegiate defeats Science Park in OT

Newark Collegiate overcame a poor fourth quarter to defeat Science Park 51-46 in overtime, in Newark. Newark Collegiate (7-2) looked to be in control with a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter before falling victim to a 14-7 Science Park (5-8) run in the fourth. The seven points were
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

