Dayton, OH

Dayton over Union Catholic - Girls Basketball recap

Sami Casey connected on 10 free throws on her way to 13 points for Dayton in its 40-28 win over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Amiel Dillard added eight points for Dayton, which led 13-6 after the first quarter and closed out the win that ended its four-game losing streak with a 13-4 fourth quarter. Kayla Duncan recorded 11 points and five rebounds for Union Catholic.
N.J. wrestlers in the college rankings: 35 trying to punch tickets to Tulsa

In some ways, it seems like we’re just getting into the swing of the college wrestling season. Teams are about to jump into their conference schedule after a smattering of non-league duals and individual tournaments. But a season that began nine weeks ago has just six weeks left before the conference tournaments that determine the automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Okla. in March.
Lacey nips Toms River East - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Fitzgerald scored 17 as Lacey edged Toms River East for a 64-62 home win in Lanoka Harbor. Chris Venturoso (15 points), Troy Buxton (12) and Dylan Hall (10) joined Fitzgerald in double digits. Luke Mathus led all scorers with 19 points. Steven Scorsone added 11 for East. East held...
The NJ.com Top 50 is BACK! Countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 4 of 5)

New Jersey’s 2022 high school football season is in the rearview mirror, and our all-state and all-group teams were picked by our high school staff last month. Now, let’s turn our attention to recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Piscataway over J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap

Evan Benson and Alijah Hall scored 14 points apiece as Piscataway defeated J.P. Stevens, 69-51, in Piscataway. Logan Smith had 12 points for Piscataway (4-8), which jumped out to a 38-24 halftime lead. Jayden Williams added 11 points and Jonathan Carman chipped in with 10. For J.P. Stevens (5-6), Elijah...
Rancocas Valley edges out Seneca - Girls basketball recap

Jayla Jones scored 14 points to lead Rancocas Valley as it defeated Seneca 47-45 in Mount Holly. Rancocas Valley (5-5) jumped out to an early 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 25-14 lead at the half. It held on for the two-point win despite being outscored 31-22 in the second half.
Pequannock over Morristown-Beard - Girls Basketball recap

Chloe Vasquez starred for Pequannock with 20 points in its 44-33 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Faith Tucker added nine points for Pequannock, which led 28-17 at halftime. Aiyana Hobbs paced Morristown-Beard with 13 points.
Manville edges out Bernards - Boys basketball recap

Shawn Purcell posted 12 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead Manville as it defeated Bernards 43-40 in Manville. Manville (7-2) held a 26-17 lead at the half after a 12-6 run in the second quarter and it held on despite being outscored 23-17 in the second half.
Manasquan rallies to top Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap

Brendan Schaughnessy had three goals and an assist at Manasquan rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Manalapan 8-6 in Farmingdale. Jack Buonato scored twice and assisted on four goals. Sam Ianello added a goal and an assist. Trailing 6-4 to start the third period, Manasquan closed out the game
Pequannock defeats Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Pequannock bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 58-33 win over Mountain Lakes in Pompton Plains. Finn Powers led the way with 20 points and nailed six 3-pointers. Pequannock (9-1) sported a three-point lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Mountain Lakes
Pennsville shows resilience in victory over Schalick

Travis Hagan was saved by the buzzer on Thursday in a way he had never experienced before. The promising freshman seized the second chance and kept his unbeaten streak alive to help Pennsville edge Schalick 38-33 in Tri-County Conference inter-division action in Pittsgrove. Hagan was one of several Pennsville wrestlers
