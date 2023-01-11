Read full article on original website
Dayton over Union Catholic - Girls Basketball recap
Sami Casey connected on 10 free throws on her way to 13 points for Dayton in its 40-28 win over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Amiel Dillard added eight points for Dayton, which led 13-6 after the first quarter and closed out the win that ended its four-game losing streak with a 13-4 fourth quarter. Kayla Duncan recorded 11 points and five rebounds for Union Catholic.
N.J. wrestlers in the college rankings: 35 trying to punch tickets to Tulsa
In some ways, it seems like we’re just getting into the swing of the college wrestling season. Teams are about to jump into their conference schedule after a smattering of non-league duals and individual tournaments. But a season that began nine weeks ago has just six weeks left before the conference tournaments that determine the automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Okla. in March.
Marlboro over Freehold Township in OT - Girls basketball recap
Erica DiSimone scored 12 points as Marlboro outlasted Freehold Township, 48-40, in overtime, in Marlboro. Ka’Torah Rush had eight points and Amanda Castro and Emily Borgen added seven apiece for Marlboro (6-4), which had a 10-2 overtime run. For Freehold Township (4-5), Ava Giordano had 12 points and both...
Boys Basketball: North Brunswick’s hot start leads to win over North Plainfield
North Brunswick ran its win streak to five straight win a 78-52 win over North Plainfield, in North Plainfield. North Brunswick (9-2) got off to a fast start and held a big 22-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Another 23 points in the second pushed the lead to 45-23 at halftime.
Lacey nips Toms River East - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Fitzgerald scored 17 as Lacey edged Toms River East for a 64-62 home win in Lanoka Harbor. Chris Venturoso (15 points), Troy Buxton (12) and Dylan Hall (10) joined Fitzgerald in double digits. Luke Mathus led all scorers with 19 points. Steven Scorsone added 11 for East. East held...
The NJ.com Top 50 is BACK! Countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 4 of 5)
New Jersey’s 2022 high school football season is in the rearview mirror, and our all-state and all-group teams were picked by our high school staff last month. Now, let’s turn our attention to recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Piscataway over J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap
Evan Benson and Alijah Hall scored 14 points apiece as Piscataway defeated J.P. Stevens, 69-51, in Piscataway. Logan Smith had 12 points for Piscataway (4-8), which jumped out to a 38-24 halftime lead. Jayden Williams added 11 points and Jonathan Carman chipped in with 10. For J.P. Stevens (5-6), Elijah...
Boys basketball: Nicoletti, Giammonco combine for 52 to lead Mount Olive over Montville
Wil Nicoletti made six 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 27 points to lead Mount Olive to a victory at home over Montville, 90-86. Anthony Giammonco finished with 25 points while Jake Dickstein added 11 points for Mount Olive, which moves to 3-6 with the win. Montville falls to...
Cherry Hill West over Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap
Molly Bovell led with 18 points while Julia Lewis put in 16 more as Cherry Hill West won, 56-35, over Bishop Eustace in Pennsauken. Cherry Hill West (7-4) opened with a 20-8 run but only led 26-23 at halftime. The Lions pulled away for good with a decisive 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Rancocas Valley edges out Seneca - Girls basketball recap
Jayla Jones scored 14 points to lead Rancocas Valley as it defeated Seneca 47-45 in Mount Holly. Rancocas Valley (5-5) jumped out to an early 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 25-14 lead at the half. It held on for the two-point win despite being outscored 31-22 in the second half.
Pequannock over Morristown-Beard - Girls Basketball recap
Chloe Vasquez starred for Pequannock with 20 points in its 44-33 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Faith Tucker added nine points for Pequannock, which led 28-17 at halftime. Aiyana Hobbs paced Morristown-Beard with 13 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Manville edges out Bernards - Boys basketball recap
Shawn Purcell posted 12 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead Manville as it defeated Bernards 43-40 in Manville. Manville (7-2) held a 26-17 lead at the half after a 12-6 run in the second quarter and it held on despite being outscored 23-17 in the second half. Logan...
Statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings for Jan. 12
Here are the latest statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings in New Jersey, through games played on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Manasquan rallies to top Manalapan - Boys ice hockey recap
Brendan Schaughnessy had three goals and an assist at Manasquan rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Manalapan 8-6 in Farmingdale. Jack Buonato scored twice and assisted on four goals. Sam Ianello added a goal and an assist. Trailing 6-4 to start the third period, Manasquan closed out the game...
Pequannock defeats Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Pequannock bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 58-33 win over Mountain Lakes in Pompton Plains. Finn Powers led the way with 20 points and nailed six 3-pointers. Pequannock (9-1) sported a three-point lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Mountain Lakes...
Who are the best ice hockey seniors in N.J.? Send us your nominations now!
Over the next few weeks, we’re going to take a deep dive into each graduating class and highlight some of the best of the best. We’re now accepting nominations for the best seniors in New Jersey!. Here’s what you need to do. Send an email to Brian...
Boys basketball recap: Givens scores 23 to pace Immaculata over Montgomery
Sean Givens finished with a game-high 23 points to power the Immaculata High boys’ basketball team to a 74-57 victory over Montgomery Thursday in Montgomery. Josh Williams (14), Cole Hayden (11) and Chigozie Anyora (10) also reached double figures in scoring for the Spartans (9-1). Ethan Lin paced the...
Wrestling regional notebooks: Week 5′s stories, regional rankings from around the state
No. 1 Bergen Catholic slipped past No. 9 Paramus Catholic. No. 2 St. Joseph (Mont.) toppled No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep. No. 6 Southern squeaked past No. 6 Southern. Hanover Park scored a one-point win over Kittatinny. And that was just on Tuesday!. Another tremendous week of New Jersey...
Caesars Ohio promo code: Get $1,500 in bonus bets this Thursday for NBA on TNT
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the NFL winding down and the college football season over, Caesars Ohio promo code NJBONUS1BET gives new bettors a risk-free bet worth...
Pennsville shows resilience in victory over Schalick
Travis Hagan was saved by the buzzer on Thursday in a way he had never experienced before. The promising freshman seized the second chance and kept his unbeaten streak alive to help Pennsville edge Schalick 38-33 in Tri-County Conference inter-division action in Pittsgrove. Hagan was one of several Pennsville wrestlers...
