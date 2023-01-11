ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nominate a female veteran for Trailblazer's Initiative, deadline Jan 13

By Jaclyn Tripp
 2 days ago

( KTAL/KMSS ) – Do you know a female veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces who makes an impact by enhancing the lives of other veterans, veteran families, or veteran caregivers?

If so, consider nominating her for the VA’s Center for Women Veterans 2023 Women Veteran Trailblazer’s “Women Making the Difference” Initiative.

VA’s Center for Women Veterans launched the initiative in 2019 to celebrate female veterans’ contributions during and after military service. Fifteen women were initially selected, representing all branches of service.

Shreveport VA town hall to discuss new toxic exposure law

One hundred and eight women were nominated in 2021 because of their work in education, employment, entrepreneurship, homelessness, legal assistance, mental health, and wellness. Twenty-seven of those women were selected as Women Veteran Trailblazers.

The deadline for nomination packages for this year’s Women Veteran Trailblazers Initiative is Friday, January 13. Selections will be announced during Women’s History Month, March 2023. Nominees will undergo a selection process, which may include an interview.

This campaign gives the VA an excellent opportunity to share the stories of women veterans and how their unique military experiences ultimately lead to continued roles as community leaders and advocates.

If you know a female veteran trailblazer, or if you are one, visit the VA’s Center for Women Veterans website to learn more information.

