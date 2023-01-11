ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
PROVO, UT
FOX Sports

Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins

Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins. Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Texas basketball coaching search: Who are top candidates to replace Chris Beard?

As the college basketball season pushes into the thick of conference play, it's time to take stock of various coaching situations around the nation. Who are the young coaches who have impressed the most so far this season? Who are the top candidates to be national coach of the year? Who might be facing pressure to win the rest of the way? And who should Texas be looking at as a permanent replacement for Chris Beard?
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Niners heavy favorites vs. Seahawks, but could weather be a game-changer?

The Seattle Seahawks lost both regular-season contests and appeared overmatched against the San Francisco 49ers this season, managing just one touchdown on offense and losing by an average margin of 14 points. But don't tell that to Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. Winners of 10 straight games entering this wild-card...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Dedmon ejected after bizarre sideline scene in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The short-handed Miami Heat became even more depleted in the second quarter of their game Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when backup center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected. The Heat had only nine players available for the game and Dedmon was one of eight they used...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Kerr takes responsibility for Dubs' ugly loss to Suns

Steve Kerr didn't mince words regarding how he coached against the Phoenix Suns. After the Warriors' 125-113 loss to the Suns on Tuesday night at Chase Center, Kerr didn't hold back on his team's preparation, or lack thereof, against Phoenix. "I take responsibility for that," Kerr told reporters postgame. "I...
PHOENIX, AZ

