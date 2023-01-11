Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
Related
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
3 reactions from Warriors’ loss to depleted Suns in Steph Curry’s return
The Golden State Warriors spoiled Steph’s Curry’s return on Tuesday night, falling to the woefully short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-113. Here are three reactions from the defending champions’ third consecutive loss. Steph Curry, rusty in return. The reigning Finals MVP last took the floor almost a month ago,...
Steph Curry Reacts to Damion Lee's Big Night vs. Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee cooked his old Golden State Warriors teammates
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move On Wednesday Afternoon
The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that they had assigned rookie forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: What Will The Warriors Do?
With just over four weeks until the NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors have some big decisions to make in regards to their young core and their chances of winning another title.
Draymond Green Makes Golden State Warriors History
Draymond Green made Golden State Warriors history in Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
FOX Sports
Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
FOX Sports
Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins
Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins. Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have...
FOX Sports
Texas basketball coaching search: Who are top candidates to replace Chris Beard?
As the college basketball season pushes into the thick of conference play, it's time to take stock of various coaching situations around the nation. Who are the young coaches who have impressed the most so far this season? Who are the top candidates to be national coach of the year? Who might be facing pressure to win the rest of the way? And who should Texas be looking at as a permanent replacement for Chris Beard?
Magic Johnson Lauds Kevin Durant Amid MVP Caliber Season
Kevin Durant's recent dominance has drawn a lot of attention around the league and Magic Johnson heaped huge praise on the Brooklyn Nets superstar.
Rate the Trade: LeBron James to the Warriors
Could the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors make a LeBron James trade?
"They gave me half the dosage my dad was getting" - Metta Sandiford-Artest revealed the Chicago Bulls made him take medicine for his mental health
Having witnessed Artest's troubles, the Bulls tried to prevent the worse from happening
FOX Sports
Niners heavy favorites vs. Seahawks, but could weather be a game-changer?
The Seattle Seahawks lost both regular-season contests and appeared overmatched against the San Francisco 49ers this season, managing just one touchdown on offense and losing by an average margin of 14 points. But don't tell that to Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. Winners of 10 straight games entering this wild-card...
Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report Revealed
The Warriors will definitely have the upperhand in this one.
FOX Sports
Dedmon ejected after bizarre sideline scene in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — The short-handed Miami Heat became even more depleted in the second quarter of their game Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when backup center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected. The Heat had only nine players available for the game and Dedmon was one of eight they used...
All Eyes on Stephen Curry's Shoes in First Game Back
Stephen Curry wore two new shoes during the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors to set a new NBA attendance record on Friday
The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors.
NBC Sports
Kerr takes responsibility for Dubs' ugly loss to Suns
Steve Kerr didn't mince words regarding how he coached against the Phoenix Suns. After the Warriors' 125-113 loss to the Suns on Tuesday night at Chase Center, Kerr didn't hold back on his team's preparation, or lack thereof, against Phoenix. "I take responsibility for that," Kerr told reporters postgame. "I...
Comments / 0