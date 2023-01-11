ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners hire Stephen Vogt as bullpen coach

By Andrew Marden
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1TuR_0kANtt8600

(KSEE/KGPE) – The Seattle Mariners have hired Stephen Vogt to be on their coaching staff.

Vogt, who just retired as a player after ten seasons in the majors, will be the team’s bullpen coach and quality control coach.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the Mariners’ organization and major league coaching staff,” Vogt told the Associated Press. “This next chapter of my career is one I am ready for and thrilled to be beginning in Seattle.”

Stephen Vogt is a graduate of Central Valley Christian High School in Visalia. He played for Tampa Bay, Oakland, Arizona, Milwaukee, San Francisco and Atlanta in his MLB career.

