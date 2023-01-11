Read full article on original website
Dayton over Union Catholic - Girls Basketball recap
Sami Casey connected on 10 free throws on her way to 13 points for Dayton in its 40-28 win over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Amiel Dillard added eight points for Dayton, which led 13-6 after the first quarter and closed out the win that ended its four-game losing streak with a 13-4 fourth quarter. Kayla Duncan recorded 11 points and five rebounds for Union Catholic.
Roxbury over Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap
Matt Collins had 11 points and six rebounds as Roxbury defeated Morris Hills, 39-28, in Succasunna. Chris Ditrolio scored 10 points and Ryan Johannessen added eight with five rebounds for Roxbury (3-6), which closed the game on a 16-9 run. Morris Hills is now 4-5 on the season. The N.J....
Delbarton beats Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Lincoln Zimmermann led the way with 17 points as Delbarton took a 51-42 road win against Pope John in Sparta. Mike Vaccaro had 10 points in the win. Jack Sakowski and Nate Pluviose shared team-high honors for Pope John with nine points each. Delbarton built a seven-point halftime advantage to...
Cranford gets the one-point win over Oratory - Boys basketball recap
Chris Santarelli led the way for Cranford with 20 points as it defeated Oratory 59-58 in Cranford. Nick Amitie also posted 18 points with Chase Teel adding 14 and Ryan Lynskey snagging down 10 rebounds. Cranford gets its second win of the season, improving to 2-10, snapping a 10-game losing...
Roselle over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Tahdir Carson had 19 points and six rebounds as Roselle won its third straight game, defeating Johnson, 55-54, in Roselle. Elijah Harris finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds for Roselle (10-2). Shane Jackson added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Thomas Woods had 15 points and...
Boys basketball recap: Delaware Valley topples Belvidere for 4th win in a row
Francis Denvir finished with 23 points in directing the Delaware Valley High boys’ basketball team to an 86-50 victory over Belvidere Thursday in Alexandria. Justin Kolpan added 16 points as the Terriers (10-2) placed four players in double figures to win their fourth in a row. Eric Klemmer added 12 points while Jack Reardon had 11 points.
Tenafly defeats Bergenfield - Girls basketball recap
Camille Osborne scored a game-high 11 points for Tenafly in its 50-24 win over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Tenafly (9-2) took control early as it led 33-15 at halftime before shutting Bergenfield (4-7) out in the third quarter. Celine De La Rosa led Bergenfield with nine points. The N.J. High School...
South Brunswick defeats East Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Daniel Swirad scored a game-high 15 points to lift South Brunswick past East Brunswick 67-41 in East Brunswick. South Brunswick (7-4) led 14-13 after the first quarter before jumping ahead by 14 points at halftime. South Brunswick also rolled in the second half outscoring East Brunswick 30-18. Arshvir Singh, Harmehar...
Oak Knoll beats the buzzer to take down Summit - Girls basketball recap
Milan Jones scored 13 points, including the game-winning basket, to lead the way for Oak Knoll as it defeated Summit 33-32 in Summit. Oak Knoll trailed 14-10 at the half, but outscored Summit 23-18 in the second half with Milan Jones hitting the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer. Bridget Sheehan...
Bound Brook edges Pingry - Boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers had 26 points and Jordan Robinson scored 23 as Bound BRook held on for a 70-69 home win against Pingry. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points in the win. Trey Maultsby led Pingry with 21 points. Josh Woodford added 16 and Jake Abdi 12. Pingry rallied from five points...
Pingry takes down Warren Hills - Girls basketball recap
Taylor Francis and Bella Goodwin posted big scoring nights to lead Pingry to a 56-47 victory over Warren Hills in Basking Ridge. Francis tallied a team-high 24 points, while Goodwin finished with 17. Pingry (7-4) held a 13-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter and led by five points at halftime. In the second half, Pingry began to pull away slowly, outscoring Warren Hills 33-29.
No. 14 Rutgers Prep holds off Franklin - Boys basketball recap
Jadin Collins’ 23 points, six rebounds and five assists powered Rutgers Prep, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 62-55 victory over Franklin in Somerset. Franklin Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Rutgers Prep (8-4), which led 35-22 at halftime. Jordan Atkins added nine points with six steals and four rebounds, while John Kelly added seven points and seven rebounds.
No. 17 Manasquan over Wall - Girls basketball recaps
Hope Masonius went seven of 10 from the line in her 14 points as Manasquan, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 47-34, over Wall. Olivia Shaughnessy added 10 points while going seven of eight from the line for Manasquan (8-4). Emily Tvrdik and Aileen Carr...
Westwood over Indian Hills - Girls basketball recap
Kate Walsh led the way for Westwood with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals as Westwood defeated Indian Hills 57-33 in Oakland. Gabriella Tavares also had 14 points with Julianna Batelli tallying eight rebounds. Westwood (9-3) held a 22-10 lead at the half and extended it to...
No. 20 Teaneck over Old Tappan - Girls basketball recap
Lexi Carnegie’s 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists lifted Teaneck, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 51-39 victory over Old Tappan in Teaneck. Ciara Forbes had 10 points, seven steals and four rebounds for Teaneck (10-1), which used a 13-7 fourth quarter to pull away. Jillian Carter scored 12 points and Demi Simpson had 12 rebounds to go with four points and three blocks.
Bernards over Manville - Girls basketball recap
Gina Mahlik scored 13 points as Bernards defeated Manville, 43-23, in Bernardsville. Sydney Incarnato added seven points for Bernards (9-3), which jumped out to a 20-0 lead to start the game. For Manville (3-7), Hailey Bentz had nine points with six rebounds and Sadie Fleming added seven points and nine...
Pequannock over Morristown-Beard - Girls Basketball recap
Chloe Vasquez starred for Pequannock with 20 points in its 44-33 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Faith Tucker added nine points for Pequannock, which led 28-17 at halftime. Aiyana Hobbs paced Morristown-Beard with 13 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Boys Basketball: Scotch Plains-Fanwood squeezes past Rahway in OT
Scotch Plains-Fanwood came out on top in a narrow 46-44 overtime win over Rahway, in Scotch Plains. Neither side was able to grab the momentum and go on a run as the game was a back-and-forth affair from the opening tip. At the end of the second, third, and fourth...
O’Dowd leads Montville to upset win over No. 18 Pope John - Girls basketball recap
Juliana O’Dowd poured in 21 points to lead Montville to a 64-39 upset victory over Pope John, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20 in Montville. Jackie Cinella tallied 13 points for Montville (8-2), who stormed out to a 16-point lead at halftime on the heels of a 25-9 run in the second quarter. Montville would add to its lead in the second half, going on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to push its lead to 28 points.
Middletown South over Colts Neck - Girls basketball recap
Amanda MacGregor’s 21 points lifted Middletown South to a 54-40 victory over Colts Neck in Colts Neck. Cassidy Brown scored 10 points and Amanda Paterno added eight for Middletown South (3-7), which closed the game on a 22-4 fourth quarter run. Julianna Kowaleski made five 3-pointers to finish with...
