Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Kevin de León addresses City Council for the first time in months

LOS ANGELES - Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León addressed his colleagues in the chamber Wednesday for the first time since a recording of his participation in a racist conversation was leaked in October. De León, who has been censured by the council, argued against an item seeking reports...
foxla.com

Palmdale vs. LA? City council passes resolution opposing homeless emergency

The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Thursday by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people. The Palmdale City Council voted unanimously on a resolution at its...
LATACO

New Hollywood Councilmember Wants to Get Rid of Controversial ‘No Vending Zones’ Signs at Walk of Fame

New Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez wants to dismantle a controversial “no-vending zone” on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. When Los Angeles legalized street vending in 2018, the City Council established eight no-vending zones at tourist destinations like the Walk of Fame, Crypto.com Arena and Dodger Stadium, arguing vendors obstruct sidewalks and force pedestrians into traffic. In a lawsuit against the city filed on Dec. 7, the street vendors argue that the zones violate state law and were likely established to protect business interests from competition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Homelessness State Of Emergency Declaration In L.A. Confirmed By Board Of Supervisors; Mayor Promises An “Urgent & Strategic Approach” – Update

UPDATED, 4:10 PM: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday followed Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council in approving a declaration of emergency over the local homelessness situation. “Today’s unanimous action by the board honors the November mandate from L.A. County voters: Lead with urgency and transparency to address the homelessness crisis in every neighborhood,” Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said in a statement following the vote.” The board last month approved a motion calling on its staff to work arm-in-arm with Los Angeles city officials to address homelessness and assist in any way possible to implement Bass’ emergency...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Altadena’s Early Black Entrepreneur

El Prieto Canyon, just above Altadena proper, was the home of Robert Owens who, born into slavery in 1806, became the wealthiest Black man in Los Angeles County later in life. With little accessible information about Robert Owens and Altadena’s popular El Prieto Canyon, Erik Hillard, a local outdoorsman and trail builder, was inspired to find out more about the man after whom the treasured canyon was named.
ALTADENA, CA
House Digest

The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Los Angeles

Who says you need to get stuck in L.A. traffic? If you want to ditch the car while enjoying the sunshine, check out the city's most walkable neighborhood.
theeastsiderla.com

El Sereno performance space and restaurant in the works

El Sereno -- A choreographer turned businesswoman who opened an arts center and events facility is now working on adding a restaurant and performance space next door. Kate Hutter Mason is seeking permission from the city to sell a full line of alcohol at Grey Gardens, an event and performance space that is currently under construction. It will be next door to Stomping Ground LA, a former print shop on Alhambra Avenue at Bullard Avenue that Mason bought and renovated three years ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space

Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Smithonian

California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks

Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Paseo Del Rio: Three ideas to transform a mile along the L.A. River

The public has until Jan. 20 to weigh in on three concepts for a mile-long greenway that will give Cypress Park and Glassell Park access to the L.A. River. A virtual meeting will be held next week. Wed. Jan 18. to review the proposals for the $20 million Paseo del Rio. The final design should be presented sometime this spring.
CBS LA

Long Beach declares a state of emergency on homelessness

After seeing a 62-percent increase in the homeless population between 2020 and 2022, the city of Long Beach joins Los Angeles in its state of emergency declaration on homelessness.Newly elected LBC Mayor Rex Richardson said he's moving Long Beach in a new direction."Let's start with our pressing priority – homelessness," he said. Long Beach voters said homelessness was their top issue heading into the 2022 elections, with public safety a top concern.The council voted Tuesday, Jan.10 for the state of emergency in order to cut some of the red tape involved in approving contracts and projects to address the homeless...
LONG BEACH, CA

