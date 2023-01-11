Read full article on original website
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Kevin de León addresses City Council for the first time in months
LOS ANGELES - Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León addressed his colleagues in the chamber Wednesday for the first time since a recording of his participation in a racist conversation was leaked in October. De León, who has been censured by the council, argued against an item seeking reports...
Palmdale vs. LA? City council passes resolution opposing homeless emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Thursday by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people. The Palmdale City Council voted unanimously on a resolution at its...
LA City Council members call for permanent tenant protections
A day after a bid to keep Los Angeles’ COVID-19 state of emergency in place until permanent tenant protections are implemented failed by one vote, some council members are pressing their colleagues to move quickly to enact protections for renters who could face eviction after the end of the month.
With LA's eviction moratorium expiring soon, some fear it could make homeless crisis worse
As Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council focus on ending homelessness, the city's eviction moratorium is set to expire in 20 days, and some councilmembers and residents are concerned that could make the homeless crisis worse.
LA Councilwoman Hernandez explores unarming LAPD in council chamber
City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez filed a motion Wednesday that calls to explore removing weapons from the Los Angeles Police Department officers who work in the council chamber. Hernandez sought for the council to seek a report on whether it has the ability to “order all LAPD officers present in Council...
LA’s Mayor Wants To Solve Homelessness. But At One Downtown Hotel The Future Is Uncertain
With less than three weeks to go before the L.A. Grand Hotel is set to close – residents say they’ve received mixed signals about whether they have to vacate.
Headlines: Old-School Shop ‘Tacos La Estrella’ On Figueroa Street in Highland Park Closing Tomorrow
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Highland Park: Highland Park’s community Facebook group “90042” is reporting that the famed old school corner taquería “Tacos La...
New Hollywood Councilmember Wants to Get Rid of Controversial ‘No Vending Zones’ Signs at Walk of Fame
New Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez wants to dismantle a controversial “no-vending zone” on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. When Los Angeles legalized street vending in 2018, the City Council established eight no-vending zones at tourist destinations like the Walk of Fame, Crypto.com Arena and Dodger Stadium, arguing vendors obstruct sidewalks and force pedestrians into traffic. In a lawsuit against the city filed on Dec. 7, the street vendors argue that the zones violate state law and were likely established to protect business interests from competition.
Ethics Commission recommends censure for mayor, councilman over unauthorized PSAs
The public service announcements funded by the firefighters union looked and sounded "like a campaign advertisement," according to an outside law firm hired by the city. The post Ethics Commission recommends censure for mayor, councilman over unauthorized PSAs appeared first on Long Beach Post.
More calls for De León to resign, protesters removed from City Council chamber
Protesters called for Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León to resign again Tuesday as the council returned from a recess. A fellow City Councilmember also said she would lead the recall efforts against him.
Homelessness State Of Emergency Declaration In L.A. Confirmed By Board Of Supervisors; Mayor Promises An “Urgent & Strategic Approach” – Update
UPDATED, 4:10 PM: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday followed Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council in approving a declaration of emergency over the local homelessness situation. “Today’s unanimous action by the board honors the November mandate from L.A. County voters: Lead with urgency and transparency to address the homelessness crisis in every neighborhood,” Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said in a statement following the vote.” The board last month approved a motion calling on its staff to work arm-in-arm with Los Angeles city officials to address homelessness and assist in any way possible to implement Bass’ emergency...
Altadena’s Early Black Entrepreneur
El Prieto Canyon, just above Altadena proper, was the home of Robert Owens who, born into slavery in 1806, became the wealthiest Black man in Los Angeles County later in life. With little accessible information about Robert Owens and Altadena’s popular El Prieto Canyon, Erik Hillard, a local outdoorsman and trail builder, was inspired to find out more about the man after whom the treasured canyon was named.
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Los Angeles
Who says you need to get stuck in L.A. traffic? If you want to ditch the car while enjoying the sunshine, check out the city's most walkable neighborhood.
El Sereno performance space and restaurant in the works
El Sereno -- A choreographer turned businesswoman who opened an arts center and events facility is now working on adding a restaurant and performance space next door. Kate Hutter Mason is seeking permission from the city to sell a full line of alcohol at Grey Gardens, an event and performance space that is currently under construction. It will be next door to Stomping Ground LA, a former print shop on Alhambra Avenue at Bullard Avenue that Mason bought and renovated three years ago.
Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space
Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks
Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
Paseo Del Rio: Three ideas to transform a mile along the L.A. River
The public has until Jan. 20 to weigh in on three concepts for a mile-long greenway that will give Cypress Park and Glassell Park access to the L.A. River. A virtual meeting will be held next week. Wed. Jan 18. to review the proposals for the $20 million Paseo del Rio. The final design should be presented sometime this spring.
Long Beach declares a state of emergency on homelessness
After seeing a 62-percent increase in the homeless population between 2020 and 2022, the city of Long Beach joins Los Angeles in its state of emergency declaration on homelessness.Newly elected LBC Mayor Rex Richardson said he's moving Long Beach in a new direction."Let's start with our pressing priority – homelessness," he said. Long Beach voters said homelessness was their top issue heading into the 2022 elections, with public safety a top concern.The council voted Tuesday, Jan.10 for the state of emergency in order to cut some of the red tape involved in approving contracts and projects to address the homeless...
Willowbrook Park, Fed By Rainwater, Is An Example of LA’s Stormwater Treatment Future
Most of our rainwater washes out to the ocean— often carrying trash and other pollutants. This South L.A. park catches and treats it.
