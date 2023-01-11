ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

Comments / 15

Joseph Clappsy
2d ago

This is so sad these people should be left outside for 3 days and the cold just like that poor dog was and then they should sit in jail in the cold for 3 years a year for everybody loved that poor dog out there and then never be allowed to own a pet of any kind ever again

Reply
10
fluffy
1d ago

I wish the “owners” will be held accountable. But the ideal punishment that I believe they should have is let them stay outside in extreme weather

Reply
7
Daniel Cardoza
1d ago

Nice! put them on a leash and make them sleep on concrete for 3 days and when they complain, simply respond by saying "Aww, you don't feel it, cruel people don't feel anything because if they did then they wouldn't be cruel." Then walk away.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Dogington Post

Missing Dog Found In A Puppy Mill Reunited With Family After 2 Years

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A family from Tennessee spent a memorable New Year’s Eve traveling for 11 hours to New Jersey where they finally reunited with their dog, Daisy. According to the Ocean...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Evicted after a pipe burst on Christmas. Now N.J. tenants left out in the cold. | Calavia-Robertson

I was on another call when Aydee Saldarriaga called me. She was frantic and I immediately knew it was important — “mija, nos enviaron una carta y parece que nos están botando del apartamento,” she said in Spanish. She said she’d gotten a letter, written in English which she didn’t understand very well, that seemed to say they were being evicted — a week after a pipe burst in her home on Christmas Day.
Daily Voice

Wine Chiller Killer Learns Her Fate On Jersey Shore

A 49-year-old woman was sentenced to 45 years in New Jersey State Prison for killing her wife with a wine chiller, authorities said. Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township was convicted during a jury trial of murdering Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus in May 2020, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. The...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man flown to hospital, cops injured after N.J. apartment fire

A 69-year-old man was flown to a hospital after being found unconscious as firefighters battled an apartment building fire in Lambertville early Thursday, authorities said. Six apartments in the 17-unit South Hunterdon Apartments on North Main Street were evacuated after the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m., Lambertville police said in a statement. Two apartments were damaged and are uninhabitable, Lt. Robert Brown said.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey

A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Family Reunited With Dog From Hoarding Incident

BRICK – One Brick Township family received the gift of a lifetime this holiday season that they weren’t expecting at all. After being lost for over seven months, “Rocky the Collie” has officially been reunited with his family. Rocky was one of about 180 dogs and cats found in an animal hoarding situation inside a Brick Township home.
BRICK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects

Your help is being requested by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office to help investigators find a pair of suspects wanted for a 2019 homicide in Neptune Township. On the night of September 20, 2019, Neptune Township Police responded to the area surrounding R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue after a report came in about shots fired around 8:11 pm and two men subsequently arriving in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City who had gunshot wounds.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Mystery lingers over ‘loud boom’ reported in northern New Jersey

It was the loud boom allegedly heard all over northern New Jersey, but a day later the source of the disconcerting noise remains a mystery. Numerous residents posted vivid accounts to Facebook groups and elsewhere about hearing something that sounded like an explosion around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The unconfirmed reports ranged from Mahwah in Bergen County to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. man, 29, dies after he’s shot on city street

A 29-year-old Essex County man died Wednesday after he was shot on a street in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Carmelo Rodriguez, of Newark, was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Mary and Walnut streets, authorities said. Rodriguez was taken by private vehicle to...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

New Diner Coming To Bergen County

Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy