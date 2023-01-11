This is so sad these people should be left outside for 3 days and the cold just like that poor dog was and then they should sit in jail in the cold for 3 years a year for everybody loved that poor dog out there and then never be allowed to own a pet of any kind ever again
I wish the “owners” will be held accountable. But the ideal punishment that I believe they should have is let them stay outside in extreme weather
Nice! put them on a leash and make them sleep on concrete for 3 days and when they complain, simply respond by saying "Aww, you don't feel it, cruel people don't feel anything because if they did then they wouldn't be cruel." Then walk away.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Step Ahead of the Curves: Alpha Fit Club is Coming to MarlboroBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
This One's For The Girls: Sweetest Sin Boutique of Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Suspect of Murdering and Stabbing the ex-NYPD officer has been arrestedNewsing the StatesStaten Island, NY
Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergHighland Park, NJ
Related
Family Who Saw NJ Puppy Abandoned at Airport 1,000 Miles From Home Adopts Her
Missing Dog Found In A Puppy Mill Reunited With Family After 2 Years
Evicted after a pipe burst on Christmas. Now N.J. tenants left out in the cold. | Calavia-Robertson
Wine Chiller Killer Learns Her Fate On Jersey Shore
Man flown to hospital, cops injured after N.J. apartment fire
Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey
3 Hurt, Including Police During Apartment Complex Fire In Hunterdon County
Family Reunited With Dog From Hoarding Incident
Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects
Couple in Cape May County Claim That Saw a Mountain Lion in Their Yard
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
Man falls from ladder, dies while removing Christmas lights
Mystery lingers over ‘loud boom’ reported in northern New Jersey
Police reportedly seek roommate of Brooklyn man found dead in bed with head wounds
N.J. man, 29, dies after he’s shot on city street
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Gets 45 Years in Prison For Murdering Her Wife
New Diner Coming To Bergen County
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
N.J. state trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Parkway crash
Former NYPD detective was victim of deadly stabbing in Staten Island, officials say
NJ.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 15