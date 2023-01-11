ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Crash on I-264 west has all lanes block, one person in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash that occurred Thursday evening. TRIMARC said it was a multi-vehicle collision with injuries on I-264 mile marker 11, near Freedom Way around 10:15 p.m. Officials said at least one person...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fatal crash on I-264 west has all lanes blocked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a fatal crash that occurred Thursday evening. TRIMARC said it was a multi-vehicle collision with injuries on I-264 mile marker 11, near Freedom Way around 10:15 p.m. Officials said one person was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

I-65 North crash in Brook Street area causes traffic delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers were delayed on Wednesday morning following a crash on Interstate 65 North in the Brook Street area. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on I-65 North near mile marker 135. There was an estimated delay of about an hour with the left lane and left...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police activity shuts down I-64 East near Lawrenceburg, Ky.

Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Local Elementary School roof damaged by storm, hundreds of students transferred. Updated: 3 hours ago. Hundreds of students had to change plans after a strong storm...
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
wbiw.com

Semi overturns on State Road 37, traffic being diverted to Old State Road 37

JUDAH – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Old State Road 37 while investigators conduct their business. The accident was reported at 3 p.m. Indiana...
FOX59

Bedford woman killed in crash involving semi loaded with cement clinker

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bedford woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Lawrence County. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37 just before 3 p.m. Police said a fully loaded semi carrying cement clinker was northbound […]
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identifies man who died on South 2nd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after the death of a Louisville resident in the 800 block of South 2nd Street. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 79-year-old David Sloan died on Wednesday just before 5:35 p.m. The cause of death was listed as blunt and sharp force injuries, but the manner of death was listed as pending. The coroner’s office confirmed the investigation into Sloan’s death is ongoing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Metrosafe: LMPD responding to reports of a pedestrian struck by a train

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train at the intersection of three Louisville neighborhoods on Tuesday afternoon. Louisville Metrosafe said calls came in at 4:11 p.m. on South Shelby Street at Ash Street. The intersection falls between Shelby Park, Schnitzelberg...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man hospitalized after shooting near Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after he was shot in the Klondike neighborhood. It happened about 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane. When officers arrived at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD says several juveniles apprehended after cars stolen on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several juveniles were apprehended after multiple vehicles were stolen, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police found a stolen vehicle near New Cut Road and Southside Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police detained a juvenile who fled from the vehicle as it continued to drive away.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Businesses react to bizarre chase and arrests of several minors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least five minors are in custody after a bizarre police chase involving two stolen cars and a foot chase into a private school in the Iroquois neighborhood. On Wednesday afternoon, LMPD located a stolen car near New Cut Road and Southside Drive. According to LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a train at the intersection of three Louisville neighborhoods on Tuesday afternoon. Louisville Metro spokesperson Aaron Ellis said that calls came in around 4:10 p.m. on South Shelby Street at Ash Street. The intersection falls...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Family of former UofL cheerleader killed in DUI crash nearly 7 years ago frustrated with slow trial process

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family of a former University of Louisville cheerleader who died in a crash are desperately waiting for closure. It's been nearly seven years since Shanae Moorman died in a crash on the ramp connecting Interstate 64 with the Gene Snyder Freeway in 2016. Bradley Caraway, who was 34 at the time of the crash, was driving the car when it flipped, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY

