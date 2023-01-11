Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Crash on I-264 west has all lanes block, one person in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash that occurred Thursday evening. TRIMARC said it was a multi-vehicle collision with injuries on I-264 mile marker 11, near Freedom Way around 10:15 p.m. Officials said at least one person...
Wave 3
Fatal crash on I-264 west has all lanes blocked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a fatal crash that occurred Thursday evening. TRIMARC said it was a multi-vehicle collision with injuries on I-264 mile marker 11, near Freedom Way around 10:15 p.m. Officials said one person was...
Wave 3
I-65 North crash in Brook Street area causes traffic delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers were delayed on Wednesday morning following a crash on Interstate 65 North in the Brook Street area. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on I-65 North near mile marker 135. There was an estimated delay of about an hour with the left lane and left...
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on I-64 West near Middletown after multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-64 West just past Gene Snyder after five cars crashed. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 11:21 a.m. at mile marker 18.1 just past I-265. At least five cars were involved in the crash, according to TRIMARC. Lanes are estimated to...
Wave 3
Police activity shuts down I-64 East near Lawrenceburg, Ky.
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Local Elementary School roof damaged by storm, hundreds of students transferred. Updated: 3 hours ago. Hundreds of students had to change plans after a strong storm...
wbiw.com
Semi overturns on State Road 37, traffic being diverted to Old State Road 37
JUDAH – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Old State Road 37 while investigators conduct their business. The accident was reported at 3 p.m. Indiana...
Wave 3
KSP investigating Trooper-involved shooting, incident shut down I-64 East near Lawrenceburg, Ky.
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating a trooper-involved shooting. According to the release, KSP troopers were trying to stop a vehicle in Woodford County on I-64 but the car failed to stop. That is when a pursuit began. The pursuit traveled...
Bedford woman killed in crash involving semi loaded with cement clinker
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bedford woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Lawrence County. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37 just before 3 p.m. Police said a fully loaded semi carrying cement clinker was northbound […]
wbiw.com
Bedford woman killed in accident on State Road 37, northbound State Road 37 is still blocked while crews work to remove the semi
JUDAH – On Wednesday, January 11th, at approximately 2:59 p.m., the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received, and responded to, a report of a serious crash at the intersection of State 37 and Old State 37 in Judah. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two vehicles were involved in the...
wbiw.com
Road closure expected at State Road 56 and S.R. 60 intersection in Washington County
WASHINGTON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to continue work next week on the $13.2 million roadway construction project in Salem. State Road 56 is scheduled to close to thru traffic at the S.R. 60 intersection on or after Monday, January 16 to begin...
Wave 3
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identifies man who died on South 2nd Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after the death of a Louisville resident in the 800 block of South 2nd Street. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 79-year-old David Sloan died on Wednesday just before 5:35 p.m. The cause of death was listed as blunt and sharp force injuries, but the manner of death was listed as pending. The coroner’s office confirmed the investigation into Sloan’s death is ongoing.
WLKY.com
87-year-old victim of deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway was veteran suffering from dementia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leo McClure, 87, was hit and killed on a busy stretch of Dixie Highway early Saturday morning. The driver kept going. "It's an accident until they left the scene. Whoever the person is, that's the part we can't figure out. He's a human, he's not trash," Michael Schroll said of his late uncle.
WLKY.com
Man dies in hospital days after hit-and-run on Dixie Highway, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died days after a hit-and-run in Pleasure Ridge Park. Louisville Metro police said they were called around 2 a.m. on Saturday to Dixie Highway at Paramount. When they arrived, they said they found a pedestrian lying in the southbound lanes with what appeared...
WLKY.com
Man who died after being struck in Dixie Highway hit-and-run identified
The coroner's office has identified the man who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident in Pleasure Ridge Park. Leo McClur, Jr., 87, was found by police lying in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway around 2 a.m. Saturday at Paramount Drive. Initially, he was determined to have non-life...
Wave 3
Metrosafe: LMPD responding to reports of a pedestrian struck by a train
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train at the intersection of three Louisville neighborhoods on Tuesday afternoon. Louisville Metrosafe said calls came in at 4:11 p.m. on South Shelby Street at Ash Street. The intersection falls between Shelby Park, Schnitzelberg...
wdrb.com
Man hospitalized after shooting near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after he was shot in the Klondike neighborhood. It happened about 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane. When officers arrived at the...
wdrb.com
LMPD says several juveniles apprehended after cars stolen on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several juveniles were apprehended after multiple vehicles were stolen, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police found a stolen vehicle near New Cut Road and Southside Drive around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police detained a juvenile who fled from the vehicle as it continued to drive away.
Wave 3
Businesses react to bizarre chase and arrests of several minors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least five minors are in custody after a bizarre police chase involving two stolen cars and a foot chase into a private school in the Iroquois neighborhood. On Wednesday afternoon, LMPD located a stolen car near New Cut Road and Southside Drive. According to LMPD...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a train at the intersection of three Louisville neighborhoods on Tuesday afternoon. Louisville Metro spokesperson Aaron Ellis said that calls came in around 4:10 p.m. on South Shelby Street at Ash Street. The intersection falls...
wdrb.com
Family of former UofL cheerleader killed in DUI crash nearly 7 years ago frustrated with slow trial process
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family of a former University of Louisville cheerleader who died in a crash are desperately waiting for closure. It's been nearly seven years since Shanae Moorman died in a crash on the ramp connecting Interstate 64 with the Gene Snyder Freeway in 2016. Bradley Caraway, who was 34 at the time of the crash, was driving the car when it flipped, according to police.
Comments / 0