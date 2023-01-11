Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
Related
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
3 reactions from Warriors’ loss to depleted Suns in Steph Curry’s return
The Golden State Warriors spoiled Steph’s Curry’s return on Tuesday night, falling to the woefully short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-113. Here are three reactions from the defending champions’ third consecutive loss. Steph Curry, rusty in return. The reigning Finals MVP last took the floor almost a month ago,...
Steph Curry Reacts to Damion Lee's Big Night vs. Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee cooked his old Golden State Warriors teammates
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move On Wednesday Afternoon
The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that they had assigned rookie forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Draymond Green Makes Golden State Warriors History
Draymond Green made Golden State Warriors history in Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
Rate the Trade: LeBron James to the Warriors
Could the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors make a LeBron James trade?
Magic Johnson Lauds Kevin Durant Amid MVP Caliber Season
Kevin Durant's recent dominance has drawn a lot of attention around the league and Magic Johnson heaped huge praise on the Brooklyn Nets superstar.
Luka Doncic's Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game.
"They gave me half the dosage my dad was getting" - Metta Sandiford-Artest revealed the Chicago Bulls made him take medicine for his mental health
Having witnessed Artest's troubles, the Bulls tried to prevent the worse from happening
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
CBS Sports
in return to lineup, Stephen Curry heats up too late, and the Warriors might want to flip the switch soon
Everything was set up for the Golden State Warriors to roll on Tuesday night. Those are the games to watch out for. With the Suns missing 80 percent of their starting lineup and Stephen Curry making his return to the lineup after 11 games out, the host Warriors were outplayed pretty much from start to finish in a 125-113 defeat that wasn't even as close as that score would indicate for most of the night.
San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors to set a new NBA attendance record on Friday
The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors.
NBA updates All-Star vote numbers; LeBron, Durant still lead
NEW YORK — (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is well on his way to catching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on more than the NBA's career scoring list. James is on pace to be an All-Star for the 19th time, after the NBA said Thursday he remains the overall leading vote-getter for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City.
Steph Curry's Current Status For Suns-Warriors Game
Steph Curry remains listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game.
NBC Sports
Kerr takes responsibility for Dubs' ugly loss to Suns
Steve Kerr didn't mince words regarding how he coached against the Phoenix Suns. After the Warriors' 125-113 loss to the Suns on Tuesday night at Chase Center, Kerr didn't hold back on his team's preparation, or lack thereof, against Phoenix. "I take responsibility for that," Kerr told reporters postgame. "I...
Klay Thompson's Final Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game
Klay Thompson has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game.
Golden State Warriors Player Fined $25,000
Golden State Warriors player Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000.
NBC Sports
Kuminga's physicality will be welcomed by Warriors upon return
SAN ANTONIO -- As the Warriors adjusted their eyes to the difficulties of shooting in the famed Alamodome for Friday's record-setting contest against the San Antonio Spurs, there was a welcome sight at Thursday night's practice. Jonathan Kuminga returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a right foot...
Comments / 0