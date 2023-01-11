ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

West Orange tops Mount St. Dominic - Girls basketball recap

Kyley Gary-Grayson posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 steals to lead West Orange as it defeated Mount St. Dominic 43-28 in Caldwell. Mya Bushrod also had 10 points and five steals with Adrienne Taylor-Kamara tallying eight points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals. Anna Deer had seven rebounds, six blocks and six steals as well.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Rutgers Prep defeats Franklin - Girls basketball recap

Rutgers Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Franklin 72-42 in Somerset. With the win, Rutgers Prep improved to 8-3 while Franklin fell to 4-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

North Star Academy over Montclair - Girls basketball recap

Alma Abubakari recorded a double-double with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Star Academy to a victory at home over Montclair, 36-29. Genesis Mack added 10 points while Ariel Walker chipped in eight points and four rebounds for North Star Academy, which moves to 6-3 with the victory.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Roselle over Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Tahdir Carson had 19 points and six rebounds as Roselle won its third straight game, defeating Johnson, 55-54, in Roselle. Elijah Harris finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds for Roselle (10-2). Shane Jackson added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Thomas Woods had 15 points and...
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Bernards over Manville - Girls basketball recap

Gina Mahlik scored 13 points as Bernards defeated Manville, 43-23, in Bernardsville. Sydney Incarnato added seven points for Bernards (9-3), which jumped out to a 20-0 lead to start the game. For Manville (3-7), Hailey Bentz had nine points with six rebounds and Sadie Fleming added seven points and nine...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Roxbury over Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap

Matt Collins had 11 points and six rebounds as Roxbury defeated Morris Hills, 39-28, in Succasunna. Chris Ditrolio scored 10 points and Ryan Johannessen added eight with five rebounds for Roxbury (3-6), which closed the game on a 16-9 run. Morris Hills is now 4-5 on the season. The N.J....
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Bound Brook edges Pingry - Boys basketball recap

Jordan Summers had 26 points and Jordan Robinson scored 23 as Bound BRook held on for a 70-69 home win against Pingry. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points in the win. Trey Maultsby led Pingry with 21 points. Josh Woodford added 16 and Jake Abdi 12. Pingry rallied from five points...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Tenafly defeats Bergenfield - Girls basketball recap

Camille Osborne scored a game-high 11 points for Tenafly in its 50-24 win over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Tenafly (9-2) took control early as it led 33-15 at halftime before shutting Bergenfield (4-7) out in the third quarter. Celine De La Rosa led Bergenfield with nine points. The N.J. High School...
BERGENFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

O’Dowd leads Montville to upset win over No. 18 Pope John - Girls basketball recap

Juliana O’Dowd poured in 21 points to lead Montville to a 64-39 upset victory over Pope John, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20 in Montville. Jackie Cinella tallied 13 points for Montville (8-2), who stormed out to a 16-point lead at halftime on the heels of a 25-9 run in the second quarter. Montville would add to its lead in the second half, going on a 20-8 run in the third quarter to push its lead to 28 points.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Pingry takes down Warren Hills - Girls basketball recap

Taylor Francis and Bella Goodwin posted big scoring nights to lead Pingry to a 56-47 victory over Warren Hills in Basking Ridge. Francis tallied a team-high 24 points, while Goodwin finished with 17. Pingry (7-4) held a 13-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter and led by five points at halftime. In the second half, Pingry began to pull away slowly, outscoring Warren Hills 33-29.
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 17 Manasquan over Wall - Girls basketball recaps

Hope Masonius went seven of 10 from the line in her 14 points as Manasquan, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 47-34, over Wall. Olivia Shaughnessy added 10 points while going seven of eight from the line for Manasquan (8-4). Emily Tvrdik and Aileen Carr...
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 20 Teaneck over Old Tappan - Girls basketball recap

Lexi Carnegie’s 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists lifted Teaneck, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 51-39 victory over Old Tappan in Teaneck. Ciara Forbes had 10 points, seven steals and four rebounds for Teaneck (10-1), which used a 13-7 fourth quarter to pull away. Jillian Carter scored 12 points and Demi Simpson had 12 rebounds to go with four points and three blocks.
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic Tech over Passaic - Boys basketball recap

Ayden Brown led all scorers with 22 points as Passaic Tech defeated Passaic, 57-44, in Wayne. Jovan Tyrell and Jordan Lugo added eight points apiece for Passaic Tech (8-2), which closed the game on a 19-6 run after entering the fourth quarter tied at 38. Zahkai Sylvester scored 19 points...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Lacey nips Toms River East - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Fitzgerald scored 17 as Lacey edged Toms River East for a 64-62 home win in Lanoka Harbor. Chris Venturoso (15 points), Troy Buxton (12) and Dylan Hall (10) joined Fitzgerald in double digits. Luke Mathus led all scorers with 19 points. Steven Scorsone added 11 for East. East held...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Piscataway over J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap

Evan Benson and Alijah Hall scored 14 points apiece as Piscataway defeated J.P. Stevens, 69-51, in Piscataway. Logan Smith had 12 points for Piscataway (4-8), which jumped out to a 38-24 halftime lead. Jayden Williams added 11 points and Jonathan Carman chipped in with 10. For J.P. Stevens (5-6), Elijah...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Newark Collegiate defeats Science Park in OT

Newark Collegiate overcame a poor fourth quarter to defeat Science Park 51-46 in overtime, in Newark. Newark Collegiate (7-2) looked to be in control with a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter before falling victim to a 14-7 Science Park (5-8) run in the fourth. The seven points were...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock defeats Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Pequannock bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 58-33 win over Mountain Lakes in Pompton Plains. Finn Powers led the way with 20 points and nailed six 3-pointers. Pequannock (9-1) sported a three-point lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Mountain Lakes...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy