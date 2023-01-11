Read full article on original website
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
South Brunswick defeats East Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Daniel Swirad scored a game-high 15 points to lift South Brunswick past East Brunswick 67-41 in East Brunswick. South Brunswick (7-4) led 14-13 after the first quarter before jumping ahead by 14 points at halftime. South Brunswick also rolled in the second half outscoring East Brunswick 30-18. Arshvir Singh, Harmehar...
Pequannock over Morristown-Beard - Girls Basketball recap
Chloe Vasquez starred for Pequannock with 20 points in its 44-33 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Faith Tucker added nine points for Pequannock, which led 28-17 at halftime. Aiyana Hobbs paced Morristown-Beard with 13 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Pequannock defeats Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Pequannock bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 58-33 win over Mountain Lakes in Pompton Plains. Finn Powers led the way with 20 points and nailed six 3-pointers. Pequannock (9-1) sported a three-point lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Mountain Lakes...
Lacey nips Toms River East - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Fitzgerald scored 17 as Lacey edged Toms River East for a 64-62 home win in Lanoka Harbor. Chris Venturoso (15 points), Troy Buxton (12) and Dylan Hall (10) joined Fitzgerald in double digits. Luke Mathus led all scorers with 19 points. Steven Scorsone added 11 for East. East held...
Boys Basketball: North Brunswick’s hot start leads to win over North Plainfield
North Brunswick ran its win streak to five straight win a 78-52 win over North Plainfield, in North Plainfield. North Brunswick (9-2) got off to a fast start and held a big 22-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Another 23 points in the second pushed the lead to 45-23 at halftime.
Rancocas Valley edges out Seneca - Girls basketball recap
Jayla Jones scored 14 points to lead Rancocas Valley as it defeated Seneca 47-45 in Mount Holly. Rancocas Valley (5-5) jumped out to an early 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 25-14 lead at the half. It held on for the two-point win despite being outscored 31-22 in the second half.
Boys basketball: Nicoletti, Giammonco combine for 52 to lead Mount Olive over Montville
Wil Nicoletti made six 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 27 points to lead Mount Olive to a victory at home over Montville, 90-86. Anthony Giammonco finished with 25 points while Jake Dickstein added 11 points for Mount Olive, which moves to 3-6 with the win. Montville falls to...
Who are top 2023 boys basketball county/conference tournament title contenders?
County and conference tournament play will start at the end of the month in New Jersey. The NJ Advance Media boys basketball staff is breaking down the championship landscapes across the state, examining the title races and featuring favorites, contenders and potential dark horses. Click through the links below to...
Central notes: Any chance for a Southern-Delsea match? Shore unbeatens, rankings
Opinions differ on the future of New Jersey wrestling — especially among public schools. One former Shore Conference head coach believes public school wrestling will cease to exist in five years. Another said the divide between public and non-public programs is only going to grow. However, there seems to be a consensus that public school wrestling is in trouble.
Wrestling regional notebooks: Week 5′s stories, regional rankings from around the state
No. 1 Bergen Catholic slipped past No. 9 Paramus Catholic. No. 2 St. Joseph (Mont.) toppled No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep. No. 6 Southern squeaked past No. 6 Southern. Hanover Park scored a one-point win over Kittatinny. And that was just on Tuesday!. Another tremendous week of New Jersey...
Pennsville shows resilience in victory over Schalick
Travis Hagan was saved by the buzzer on Thursday in a way he had never experienced before. The promising freshman seized the second chance and kept his unbeaten streak alive to help Pennsville edge Schalick 38-33 in Tri-County Conference inter-division action in Pittsgrove. Hagan was one of several Pennsville wrestlers...
N.J. wrestlers in the college rankings: 35 trying to punch tickets to Tulsa
In some ways, it seems like we’re just getting into the swing of the college wrestling season. Teams are about to jump into their conference schedule after a smattering of non-league duals and individual tournaments. But a season that began nine weeks ago has just six weeks left before the conference tournaments that determine the automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Okla. in March.
Girls Basketball: 26 NJ players selected as McDonald’s All-American nominees
Two of the top players in the state, who are also two of the top players in the country, headline a list of 26 players from New Jersey selected as nominees for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game. Paul VI’s Hannah Hidalgo and St. John Vianney’s Zoe Brooks are among...
The NJ.com Top 50 is BACK! Countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 3 of 5)
New Jersey’s 2022 high school football season is in the rearview mirror, and our all-state and all-group teams were picked by our high school staff last month. Now, let’s turn our attention to recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings for Jan. 12
Here are the latest statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings in New Jersey, through games played on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
N.J. native Jay Williams gets Twitter blowback after angling for Big East coaching job
New Jersey native Jay Williams is angling for a Big East coaching job, and not everyone likes the look. With Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing on the hot seat as his team has lost 27 straight Big East regular-season games, Williams tweeted, “So people keep asking me so I will answer ... Georgetown Basketball has always been a dream job.”
Caesars Ohio promo code: Get $1,500 in bonus bets this Thursday for NBA on TNT
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the NFL winding down and the college football season over, Caesars Ohio promo code NJBONUS1BET gives new bettors a risk-free bet worth...
'Was That An Earthquake?' North Jersey Asks
"What was that?" was the question that rumbled through a large swath of North Jersey and into New York State early Wednesday afternoon.Mine blasting? A sonic boom? Seneca guns?Unconfirmed reports of an earthquake or "seismic-like event" stretched from Newton and Sparta in Sussex County to as far ea…
3 injured after being ejected from vehicle in Pennsauken, NJ
The Action Cam on the scene showed a pickup truck with heavy front end damage and another mangled vehicle up on a lawn.
NJ lottery player wins $1,000 a week for life
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Cha-ching! A lucky New Jersey lottery player won $1,000 a week for life. The player won the second-tier CASH4LIFE prize in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket was ordered via the third-party Jackpocket app. It was picked up at 355 Warwick Tpke. in Hewitt. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing […]
