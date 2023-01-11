ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonia, NJ

South Brunswick defeats East Brunswick - Boys basketball recap

Daniel Swirad scored a game-high 15 points to lift South Brunswick past East Brunswick 67-41 in East Brunswick. South Brunswick (7-4) led 14-13 after the first quarter before jumping ahead by 14 points at halftime. South Brunswick also rolled in the second half outscoring East Brunswick 30-18. Arshvir Singh, Harmehar...
Pequannock over Morristown-Beard - Girls Basketball recap

Chloe Vasquez starred for Pequannock with 20 points in its 44-33 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Faith Tucker added nine points for Pequannock, which led 28-17 at halftime. Aiyana Hobbs paced Morristown-Beard with 13 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Pequannock defeats Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Pequannock bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 58-33 win over Mountain Lakes in Pompton Plains. Finn Powers led the way with 20 points and nailed six 3-pointers. Pequannock (9-1) sported a three-point lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Mountain Lakes...
Lacey nips Toms River East - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Fitzgerald scored 17 as Lacey edged Toms River East for a 64-62 home win in Lanoka Harbor. Chris Venturoso (15 points), Troy Buxton (12) and Dylan Hall (10) joined Fitzgerald in double digits. Luke Mathus led all scorers with 19 points. Steven Scorsone added 11 for East. East held...
Rancocas Valley edges out Seneca - Girls basketball recap

Jayla Jones scored 14 points to lead Rancocas Valley as it defeated Seneca 47-45 in Mount Holly. Rancocas Valley (5-5) jumped out to an early 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 25-14 lead at the half. It held on for the two-point win despite being outscored 31-22 in the second half.
Central notes: Any chance for a Southern-Delsea match? Shore unbeatens, rankings

Opinions differ on the future of New Jersey wrestling — especially among public schools. One former Shore Conference head coach believes public school wrestling will cease to exist in five years. Another said the divide between public and non-public programs is only going to grow. However, there seems to be a consensus that public school wrestling is in trouble.
Pennsville shows resilience in victory over Schalick

Travis Hagan was saved by the buzzer on Thursday in a way he had never experienced before. The promising freshman seized the second chance and kept his unbeaten streak alive to help Pennsville edge Schalick 38-33 in Tri-County Conference inter-division action in Pittsgrove. Hagan was one of several Pennsville wrestlers...
N.J. wrestlers in the college rankings: 35 trying to punch tickets to Tulsa

In some ways, it seems like we’re just getting into the swing of the college wrestling season. Teams are about to jump into their conference schedule after a smattering of non-league duals and individual tournaments. But a season that began nine weeks ago has just six weeks left before the conference tournaments that determine the automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Okla. in March.
NJ.com

The NJ.com Top 50 is BACK! Countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 3 of 5)

New Jersey’s 2022 high school football season is in the rearview mirror, and our all-state and all-group teams were picked by our high school staff last month. Now, let’s turn our attention to recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
'Was That An Earthquake?' North Jersey Asks

"What was that?" was the question that rumbled through a large swath of North Jersey and into New York State early Wednesday afternoon.Mine blasting? A sonic boom? Seneca guns?Unconfirmed reports of an earthquake or "seismic-like event" stretched from Newton and Sparta in Sussex County to as far ea…
NJ lottery player wins $1,000 a week for life

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Cha-ching! A lucky New Jersey lottery player won $1,000 a week for life. The player won the second-tier CASH4LIFE prize in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said.  The ticket was ordered via the third-party Jackpocket app. It was picked up at 355 Warwick Tpke. in Hewitt.  The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing […]
