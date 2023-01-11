Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Step Ahead of the Curves: Alpha Fit Club is Coming to MarlboroBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
This One's For The Girls: Sweetest Sin Boutique of Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Habit Burger Grill Set to Open A New Restaurant In East BrunswickMadocEast Brunswick, NJ
Related
Rancocas Valley edges out Seneca - Girls basketball recap
Jayla Jones scored 14 points to lead Rancocas Valley as it defeated Seneca 47-45 in Mount Holly. Rancocas Valley (5-5) jumped out to an early 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 25-14 lead at the half. It held on for the two-point win despite being outscored 31-22 in the second half.
Cherry Hill West over Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap
Molly Bovell led with 18 points while Julia Lewis put in 16 more as Cherry Hill West won, 56-35, over Bishop Eustace in Pennsauken. Cherry Hill West (7-4) opened with a 20-8 run but only led 26-23 at halftime. The Lions pulled away for good with a decisive 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Pequannock defeats Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Pequannock bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 58-33 win over Mountain Lakes in Pompton Plains. Finn Powers led the way with 20 points and nailed six 3-pointers. Pequannock (9-1) sported a three-point lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Mountain Lakes...
Vernon rolls over North Warren - Boys basketball recap
Ernest Mack had 16 points and Alex Fessel chipped in with 11 as Vernon beat North Warren 45-30 on the road in Blairstown. Vernon posted a 27-8 first-half advantage to control the outcome. Craig Shipps scored nine points to lead North Warren. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Eastern dominates Camden Tech - Girls basketball recap
Behind the hot hand of Remi Cherkas, Eastern started off fast en route to a 51-17 blowout victory over Camden Tech in Voorhees Township. Cherkas tallied 18 points, while teammate Ava Moyer finished with 11 points. Camden Tech (1-9) didn’t record a single point until the second quarter, as Eastern held a 29-9 lead at halftime. Eastern (2-8) would go on to outscore its opponent 20-8 in the second half.
Piscataway over J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap
Evan Benson and Alijah Hall scored 14 points apiece as Piscataway defeated J.P. Stevens, 69-51, in Piscataway. Logan Smith had 12 points for Piscataway (4-8), which jumped out to a 38-24 halftime lead. Jayden Williams added 11 points and Jonathan Carman chipped in with 10. For J.P. Stevens (5-6), Elijah...
Boys basketball recap: Givens scores 23 to pace Immaculata over Montgomery
Sean Givens finished with a game-high 23 points to power the Immaculata High boys’ basketball team to a 74-57 victory over Montgomery Thursday in Montgomery. Josh Williams (14), Cole Hayden (11) and Chigozie Anyora (10) also reached double figures in scoring for the Spartans (9-1). Ethan Lin paced the...
Boys basketball: Nicoletti, Giammonco combine for 52 to lead Mount Olive over Montville
Wil Nicoletti made six 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 27 points to lead Mount Olive to a victory at home over Montville, 90-86. Anthony Giammonco finished with 25 points while Jake Dickstein added 11 points for Mount Olive, which moves to 3-6 with the win. Montville falls to...
Wrestling regional notebooks: Week 5′s stories, regional rankings from around the state
No. 1 Bergen Catholic slipped past No. 9 Paramus Catholic. No. 2 St. Joseph (Mont.) toppled No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep. No. 6 Southern squeaked past No. 6 Southern. Hanover Park scored a one-point win over Kittatinny. And that was just on Tuesday!. Another tremendous week of New Jersey...
Who are top 2023 boys basketball county/conference tournament title contenders?
County and conference tournament play will start at the end of the month in New Jersey. The NJ Advance Media boys basketball staff is breaking down the championship landscapes across the state, examining the title races and featuring favorites, contenders and potential dark horses. Click through the links below to...
Boys Basketball: North Brunswick’s hot start leads to win over North Plainfield
North Brunswick ran its win streak to five straight win a 78-52 win over North Plainfield, in North Plainfield. North Brunswick (9-2) got off to a fast start and held a big 22-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Another 23 points in the second pushed the lead to 45-23 at halftime.
South Brunswick defeats East Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Daniel Swirad scored a game-high 15 points to lift South Brunswick past East Brunswick 67-41 in East Brunswick. South Brunswick (7-4) led 14-13 after the first quarter before jumping ahead by 14 points at halftime. South Brunswick also rolled in the second half outscoring East Brunswick 30-18. Arshvir Singh, Harmehar...
Statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings for Jan. 12
Here are the latest statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings in New Jersey, through games played on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
The Starting Five: Players of the Week in every boys basketball conference, Jan. 11
The calendar has flipped to January and the New Jersey high school boys basketball season is already close to its midpoint. Players throughout the state have turned in stellar performances and action is only going to get better as teams gear up for the postseason. Each week, the NJ Advance...
Pennsville shows resilience in victory over Schalick
Travis Hagan was saved by the buzzer on Thursday in a way he had never experienced before. The promising freshman seized the second chance and kept his unbeaten streak alive to help Pennsville edge Schalick 38-33 in Tri-County Conference inter-division action in Pittsgrove. Hagan was one of several Pennsville wrestlers...
North Brunswick over Woodbridge - Boys basketball recap
Alani Ajigbotosho posted a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double along with four assists and three steals as North Brunswick defeated Woodbridge 69-56 in North Brunswick. North Brunswick (8-2) jumped out to an early 22-11 lead after the first quarter and held a 34-25 lead at the half. It outscored Woodbridge 35-31 in the second half.
The NJ.com Top 50 is BACK! Countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 3 of 5)
New Jersey’s 2022 high school football season is in the rearview mirror, and our all-state and all-group teams were picked by our high school staff last month. Now, let’s turn our attention to recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
53rd Annual Soccer Coaches Association of NJ Recognizes Several Players From The Championship 2022 Team
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The Soccer Coaches Association of New Jersey (SCANJ) hosted their 53rd Annual Awards Banquet last weekend, acknowledging several West Orange Boys Soccer team members. 2022 North II Sectional All-State: First team - Mason Bashkoff ('23), Justin Scavalla ('23), Arthur Rosu ('24) Second team - Jack Dvorin ('24) Hon. Mention - Lucas Andrada ('25) Top 55 Public School Players: Mason Bashkoff ('23) Justin Scavalla ('23) SCANJ also named West Orange Boys Soccer the number two public high school team in the entire state of New Jersey. (L-R: Justin Scavalla, Mason Bashkoff, Coach Doug Nevins, Jack Dvorin, Lucas Andrada. Not pictured, Arthur Rosu)
N.J. wrestlers in the college rankings: 35 trying to punch tickets to Tulsa
In some ways, it seems like we’re just getting into the swing of the college wrestling season. Teams are about to jump into their conference schedule after a smattering of non-league duals and individual tournaments. But a season that began nine weeks ago has just six weeks left before the conference tournaments that determine the automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Okla. in March.
Who are the best ice hockey seniors in N.J.? Send us your nominations now!
Over the next few weeks, we’re going to take a deep dive into each graduating class and highlight some of the best of the best. We’re now accepting nominations for the best seniors in New Jersey!. Here’s what you need to do. Send an email to Brian...
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0