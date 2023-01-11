ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, NJ

NJ.com

Rancocas Valley edges out Seneca - Girls basketball recap

Jayla Jones scored 14 points to lead Rancocas Valley as it defeated Seneca 47-45 in Mount Holly. Rancocas Valley (5-5) jumped out to an early 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 25-14 lead at the half. It held on for the two-point win despite being outscored 31-22 in the second half.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock defeats Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Pequannock bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 58-33 win over Mountain Lakes in Pompton Plains. Finn Powers led the way with 20 points and nailed six 3-pointers. Pequannock (9-1) sported a three-point lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Mountain Lakes...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Vernon rolls over North Warren - Boys basketball recap

Ernest Mack had 16 points and Alex Fessel chipped in with 11 as Vernon beat North Warren 45-30 on the road in Blairstown. Vernon posted a 27-8 first-half advantage to control the outcome. Craig Shipps scored nine points to lead North Warren. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Eastern dominates Camden Tech - Girls basketball recap

Behind the hot hand of Remi Cherkas, Eastern started off fast en route to a 51-17 blowout victory over Camden Tech in Voorhees Township. Cherkas tallied 18 points, while teammate Ava Moyer finished with 11 points. Camden Tech (1-9) didn’t record a single point until the second quarter, as Eastern held a 29-9 lead at halftime. Eastern (2-8) would go on to outscore its opponent 20-8 in the second half.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Piscataway over J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap

Evan Benson and Alijah Hall scored 14 points apiece as Piscataway defeated J.P. Stevens, 69-51, in Piscataway. Logan Smith had 12 points for Piscataway (4-8), which jumped out to a 38-24 halftime lead. Jayden Williams added 11 points and Jonathan Carman chipped in with 10. For J.P. Stevens (5-6), Elijah...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

South Brunswick defeats East Brunswick - Boys basketball recap

Daniel Swirad scored a game-high 15 points to lift South Brunswick past East Brunswick 67-41 in East Brunswick. South Brunswick (7-4) led 14-13 after the first quarter before jumping ahead by 14 points at halftime. South Brunswick also rolled in the second half outscoring East Brunswick 30-18. Arshvir Singh, Harmehar...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Pennsville shows resilience in victory over Schalick

Travis Hagan was saved by the buzzer on Thursday in a way he had never experienced before. The promising freshman seized the second chance and kept his unbeaten streak alive to help Pennsville edge Schalick 38-33 in Tri-County Conference inter-division action in Pittsgrove. Hagan was one of several Pennsville wrestlers...
PENNSVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

North Brunswick over Woodbridge - Boys basketball recap

Alani Ajigbotosho posted a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double along with four assists and three steals as North Brunswick defeated Woodbridge 69-56 in North Brunswick. North Brunswick (8-2) jumped out to an early 22-11 lead after the first quarter and held a 34-25 lead at the half. It outscored Woodbridge 35-31 in the second half.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

The NJ.com Top 50 is BACK! Countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 3 of 5)

New Jersey’s 2022 high school football season is in the rearview mirror, and our all-state and all-group teams were picked by our high school staff last month. Now, let’s turn our attention to recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
NEW JERSEY STATE
53rd Annual Soccer Coaches Association of NJ Recognizes Several Players From The Championship 2022 Team

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The Soccer Coaches Association of New Jersey (SCANJ) hosted their 53rd Annual Awards Banquet last weekend, acknowledging several West Orange Boys Soccer team members.  2022 North II Sectional All-State: First team - Mason Bashkoff ('23), Justin Scavalla ('23), Arthur Rosu ('24) Second team - Jack Dvorin ('24) Hon. Mention - Lucas Andrada ('25) Top 55 Public School Players: Mason Bashkoff ('23) Justin Scavalla ('23) SCANJ also named West Orange Boys Soccer the number two public high school team in the entire state of New Jersey. (L-R: Justin Scavalla, Mason Bashkoff, Coach Doug Nevins, Jack Dvorin, Lucas Andrada. Not pictured, Arthur Rosu)
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. wrestlers in the college rankings: 35 trying to punch tickets to Tulsa

In some ways, it seems like we’re just getting into the swing of the college wrestling season. Teams are about to jump into their conference schedule after a smattering of non-league duals and individual tournaments. But a season that began nine weeks ago has just six weeks left before the conference tournaments that determine the automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Okla. in March.
