North Star Academy over Montclair - Girls basketball recap
Alma Abubakari recorded a double-double with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Star Academy to a victory at home over Montclair, 36-29. Genesis Mack added 10 points while Ariel Walker chipped in eight points and four rebounds for North Star Academy, which moves to 6-3 with the victory.
Girls Basketball: Newark Collegiate defeats Science Park in OT
Newark Collegiate overcame a poor fourth quarter to defeat Science Park 51-46 in overtime, in Newark. Newark Collegiate (7-2) looked to be in control with a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter before falling victim to a 14-7 Science Park (5-8) run in the fourth. The seven points were...
No. 6 Rutgers Prep defeats Franklin - Girls basketball recap
Rutgers Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Franklin 72-42 in Somerset. With the win, Rutgers Prep improved to 8-3 while Franklin fell to 4-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Delbarton beats Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Lincoln Zimmermann led the way with 17 points as Delbarton took a 51-42 road win against Pope John in Sparta. Mike Vaccaro had 10 points in the win. Jack Sakowski and Nate Pluviose shared team-high honors for Pope John with nine points each. Delbarton built a seven-point halftime advantage to...
Ramsey edges Mahwah - Girls basketball roundup
Amanda Rosen scored 13 points and Julia Taylor chipped in with 10 more as Ramsey held off a Mahwah rally to take a 34-33 home win. Rosen made three 3-pointers in the win. Marissa LaVerghetta and Taylor Tremblay scored 10 points each for Mahwah.
Bound Brook edges Pingry - Boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers had 26 points and Jordan Robinson scored 23 as Bound BRook held on for a 70-69 home win against Pingry. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points in the win. Trey Maultsby led Pingry with 21 points. Josh Woodford added 16 and Jake Abdi 12. Pingry rallied from five points...
No. 20 Teaneck over Old Tappan - Girls basketball recap
Lexi Carnegie’s 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists lifted Teaneck, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 51-39 victory over Old Tappan in Teaneck. Ciara Forbes had 10 points, seven steals and four rebounds for Teaneck (10-1), which used a 13-7 fourth quarter to pull away. Jillian Carter scored 12 points and Demi Simpson had 12 rebounds to go with four points and three blocks.
Dayton over Union Catholic - Girls Basketball recap
Sami Casey connected on 10 free throws on her way to 13 points for Dayton in its 40-28 win over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Amiel Dillard added eight points for Dayton, which led 13-6 after the first quarter and closed out the win that ended its four-game losing streak with a 13-4 fourth quarter. Kayla Duncan recorded 11 points and five rebounds for Union Catholic.
Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap
Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5. The N.J. High...
No. 17 Manasquan over Wall - Girls basketball recaps
Hope Masonius went seven of 10 from the line in her 14 points as Manasquan, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 47-34, over Wall. Olivia Shaughnessy added 10 points while going seven of eight from the line for Manasquan (8-4). Emily Tvrdik and Aileen Carr...
Boys Ice Hockey: Chatham, Middletown North tie in Gold Out for Kids Fight Cancer game (Photos)
Chatham, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, and Middletown North played to a 4-4 tie as part of a Gold Out Game as part of the Hockey in Middletown Helps Kids Fighting Cancer event at Middletown Ice Rink. Both Middletown North and Middle South are hosting Gold Out games...
Tenafly defeats Bergenfield - Girls basketball recap
Camille Osborne scored a game-high 11 points for Tenafly in its 50-24 win over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Tenafly (9-2) took control early as it led 33-15 at halftime before shutting Bergenfield (4-7) out in the third quarter. Celine De La Rosa led Bergenfield with nine points. The N.J. High School...
Cranford gets the one-point win over Oratory - Boys basketball recap
Chris Santarelli led the way for Cranford with 20 points as it defeated Oratory 59-58 in Cranford. Nick Amitie also posted 18 points with Chase Teel adding 14 and Ryan Lynskey snagging down 10 rebounds. Cranford gets its second win of the season, improving to 2-10, snapping a 10-game losing...
Pequannock over Morristown-Beard - Girls Basketball recap
Chloe Vasquez starred for Pequannock with 20 points in its 44-33 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Faith Tucker added nine points for Pequannock, which led 28-17 at halftime. Aiyana Hobbs paced Morristown-Beard with 13 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Bernards over Manville - Girls basketball recap
Gina Mahlik scored 13 points as Bernards defeated Manville, 43-23, in Bernardsville. Sydney Incarnato added seven points for Bernards (9-3), which jumped out to a 20-0 lead to start the game. For Manville (3-7), Hailey Bentz had nine points with six rebounds and Sadie Fleming added seven points and nine...
Middletown South defeats Colts Neck - Boys basketball recap
Pat Brown posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Middletown South over Colts Neck 57-52 in Middletown. Colts Neck (7-3) had three players record double figures as Will Surdez scored 16 points while Michael Belcher tallied 13 and Volodymyr Trotsko netted 12. Owen Richter added 10...
Roselle over Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Tahdir Carson had 19 points and six rebounds as Roselle won its third straight game, defeating Johnson, 55-54, in Roselle. Elijah Harris finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds for Roselle (10-2). Shane Jackson added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Thomas Woods had 15 points and...
Boys basketball: Nicoletti, Giammonco combine for 52 to lead Mount Olive over Montville
Wil Nicoletti made six 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 27 points to lead Mount Olive to a victory at home over Montville, 90-86. Anthony Giammonco finished with 25 points while Jake Dickstein added 11 points for Mount Olive, which moves to 3-6 with the win. Montville falls to...
Boys Basketball: Tenafly completes fourth quarter comeback for win
Tenafly completed a comeback down the final stretch in the fourth quarter to defeat Bergenfield 48-44, in Tenafly. Tenafly (4-6) outscored Bergenfield (3-8) 13-5 in the fourth quarter as it snapped a three game losing streak. Bergenfield led by nine at the end of the first quarter and eight at...
Pingry takes down Warren Hills - Girls basketball recap
Taylor Francis and Bella Goodwin posted big scoring nights to lead Pingry to a 56-47 victory over Warren Hills in Basking Ridge. Francis tallied a team-high 24 points, while Goodwin finished with 17. Pingry (7-4) held a 13-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter and led by five points at halftime. In the second half, Pingry began to pull away slowly, outscoring Warren Hills 33-29.
