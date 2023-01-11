ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Star Academy over Montclair - Girls basketball recap

Alma Abubakari recorded a double-double with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Star Academy to a victory at home over Montclair, 36-29. Genesis Mack added 10 points while Ariel Walker chipped in eight points and four rebounds for North Star Academy, which moves to 6-3 with the victory.
Girls Basketball: Newark Collegiate defeats Science Park in OT

Newark Collegiate overcame a poor fourth quarter to defeat Science Park 51-46 in overtime, in Newark. Newark Collegiate (7-2) looked to be in control with a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter before falling victim to a 14-7 Science Park (5-8) run in the fourth. The seven points were...
No. 6 Rutgers Prep defeats Franklin - Girls basketball recap

Rutgers Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Franklin 72-42 in Somerset. With the win, Rutgers Prep improved to 8-3 while Franklin fell to 4-6.
Delbarton beats Pope John - Boys basketball recap

Lincoln Zimmermann led the way with 17 points as Delbarton took a 51-42 road win against Pope John in Sparta. Mike Vaccaro had 10 points in the win. Jack Sakowski and Nate Pluviose shared team-high honors for Pope John with nine points each. Delbarton built a seven-point halftime advantage to
Ramsey edges Mahwah - Girls basketball roundup

Amanda Rosen scored 13 points and Julia Taylor chipped in with 10 more as Ramsey held off a Mahwah rally to take a 34-33 home win. Rosen made three 3-pointers in the win. Marissa LaVerghetta and Taylor Tremblay scored 10 points each for Mahwah.
Bound Brook edges Pingry - Boys basketball recap

Jordan Summers had 26 points and Jordan Robinson scored 23 as Bound BRook held on for a 70-69 home win against Pingry. Jeremiah Williams added 11 points in the win. Trey Maultsby led Pingry with 21 points. Josh Woodford added 16 and Jake Abdi 12. Pingry rallied from five points
No. 20 Teaneck over Old Tappan - Girls basketball recap

Lexi Carnegie’s 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists lifted Teaneck, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 51-39 victory over Old Tappan in Teaneck. Ciara Forbes had 10 points, seven steals and four rebounds for Teaneck (10-1), which used a 13-7 fourth quarter to pull away. Jillian Carter scored 12 points and Demi Simpson had 12 rebounds to go with four points and three blocks.
Dayton over Union Catholic - Girls Basketball recap

Sami Casey connected on 10 free throws on her way to 13 points for Dayton in its 40-28 win over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Amiel Dillard added eight points for Dayton, which led 13-6 after the first quarter and closed out the win that ended its four-game losing streak with a 13-4 fourth quarter. Kayla Duncan recorded 11 points and five rebounds for Union Catholic.
Cedar Grove over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap

Nick Russo was the sole player in double figures with 10 points as Cedar Grove won at home, 33-19, over Golda Och. Cedar Grove (7-4) led 20-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter. Golda Och is now 2-5.
No. 17 Manasquan over Wall - Girls basketball recaps

Hope Masonius went seven of 10 from the line in her 14 points as Manasquan, No. 17 in NJ.com's Top 20, won on the road, 47-34, over Wall. Olivia Shaughnessy added 10 points while going seven of eight from the line for Manasquan (8-4). Emily Tvrdik and Aileen Carr
Tenafly defeats Bergenfield - Girls basketball recap

Camille Osborne scored a game-high 11 points for Tenafly in its 50-24 win over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Tenafly (9-2) took control early as it led 33-15 at halftime before shutting Bergenfield (4-7) out in the third quarter. Celine De La Rosa led Bergenfield with nine points.
Pequannock over Morristown-Beard - Girls Basketball recap

Chloe Vasquez starred for Pequannock with 20 points in its 44-33 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Faith Tucker added nine points for Pequannock, which led 28-17 at halftime. Aiyana Hobbs paced Morristown-Beard with 13 points.
Bernards over Manville - Girls basketball recap

Gina Mahlik scored 13 points as Bernards defeated Manville, 43-23, in Bernardsville. Sydney Incarnato added seven points for Bernards (9-3), which jumped out to a 20-0 lead to start the game. For Manville (3-7), Hailey Bentz had nine points with six rebounds and Sadie Fleming added seven points and nine
Middletown South defeats Colts Neck - Boys basketball recap

Pat Brown posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Middletown South over Colts Neck 57-52 in Middletown. Colts Neck (7-3) had three players record double figures as Will Surdez scored 16 points while Michael Belcher tallied 13 and Volodymyr Trotsko netted 12. Owen Richter added 10
Roselle over Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Tahdir Carson had 19 points and six rebounds as Roselle won its third straight game, defeating Johnson, 55-54, in Roselle. Elijah Harris finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds for Roselle (10-2). Shane Jackson added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Thomas Woods had 15 points and
Pingry takes down Warren Hills - Girls basketball recap

Taylor Francis and Bella Goodwin posted big scoring nights to lead Pingry to a 56-47 victory over Warren Hills in Basking Ridge. Francis tallied a team-high 24 points, while Goodwin finished with 17. Pingry (7-4) held a 13-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter and led by five points at halftime. In the second half, Pingry began to pull away slowly, outscoring Warren Hills 33-29.
