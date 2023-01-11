ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who shot at two victims appears in court

By Court Zeppernick
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
Second appearance made since January 6th arrest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 25-year-old Alejandro Montes-Jimenez faced judge Gregory Stewart in court today.

He's now formally charged on four counts including attempted murder and criminal damage after a shooting last week where police say he shot at two people.

Montes-Jimenez's bond remains at $250,000.

He will appear for a preliminary hearing Friday, January, 13.

