Man who shot at two victims appears in court
Second appearance made since January 6th arrest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 25-year-old Alejandro Montes-Jimenez faced judge Gregory Stewart in court today.
He's now formally charged on four counts including attempted murder and criminal damage after a shooting last week where police say he shot at two people.
Montes-Jimenez's bond remains at $250,000.
He will appear for a preliminary hearing Friday, January, 13.
The post Man who shot at two victims appears in court appeared first on KYMA .
Comments / 0