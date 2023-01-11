Read full article on original website
THE NEW GUY: Jeffries making big impact at Concordia Lutheran
Concordia Lutheran basketball is enjoying an impressive start to their regular season, going 16-5 before beginning their district matchups, which will have a significant impact on postseason seeding. One player, in particular, has shown he has a penchant for executing the little things and making his presence known on the...
MAP: 8 best spots for cheering on runners at the Chevron Houston Marathon
The Chevron Houston Marathon is one of the biggest sports days in our city. Thousands of runners will take to the streets for the big race this Sunday, Jan. 15. You may want to go cheer on friends or family members in the race, so we wanted to map out a few of the best spots where you can set up your cheer squad.
Man who ran Boston Marathon 6 months after heart attack plans to qualify again by running Houston Marathon this weekend
Katy, TX – In October 2021, after more than a decade as a healthy, competitive runner, Esau Velazquez suffered a heart attack. He said it came as a shock since he had none of the typical health complications that increase someone’s chance of a heart attack. Unfortunately, the...
Lunar New Year 2023: Usher in the Year of the Rabbit at these Houston celebrations
HOUSTON – Asian Americans in the Houston area will usher in the Year of the Rabbit later this month, celebrating the Lunar New Year with colorful decorations, performances, and prayers for good fortune in the year to come. The Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays...
Top Chef’ Alum Sasha Grumman shows how to elevate focaccia bread
HOUSTON – You know her from season 18 of Bravo’s hit competition ‘Top Chef’ or for her famous focaccia bread which has become one of the most popular Italian delicacies in Houston. Chef Sasha Grumman shared with Houston Life an easy recipe to turn this delicious...
The Affordable New Option for Power Outages
HOUSTON – You know how it goes in Houston. It is sunny and warm one minute and cold and icy the next. Then, the lights go out. Well, what about all that food in the refrigerator or even worse, a life saving medical device that can’t run? What can you do to prepare your family or your home for a power outage?
Chilly Mornings, Sunny Days!
While it has been a breezy Thursday overall, we’ll finally see the wind back off tonight but that also means we’re in store for a quick cool down with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 40s!. Cold Friday morning:. As high pressure builds in tonight the winds will...
Recognize this man? Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center needs help locating family of male patient found in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – The Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a man who was found on Christmas Day in southeast Houston, according to hospital officials. The patient is described to be a Hispanic male in his mid 20′s to early...
Ph.D. student falsely accused of robbery in Webster claims she’s never even been to Texas; She currently remains behind bars in Philadelphia in ‘case of mistaken identity’
WEBSTER, Texas – It’s a case of mistaken identity out of Webster, Texas that has landed an innocent woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania behind bars for a robbery she never committed. Julie Hudson’s family says she’s a Ph.D. student who stays out of trouble and has never even been...
2 suspects wanted, charged for stabbing man multiple times in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two suspects are wanted after police say they stabbed a man last month in southeast Houston. Jack Dean Hairston, 37, and Justin Edmond Salton, 36, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Dec. 22, Houston police responded to reports of a stabbing at 10910...
A set-up: Man ambushed, shot in east Houston after giving women ride from Planet Fitness, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was set up, ambushed, and shot in east Houston while giving a group of women a ride Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD and HFD responded to reports of a gunshot victim in Clinton Park. Police said...
‘I’m kind of ready to go’: Former Missouri City safety officer accused of hiring men to kill wife speaks out ahead of execution
HUNTSVILLE, Texas – Texas death row prisoner Robert “Bob” Fratta spoke out in an interview with a member of the organization Death Penalty Action ahead of his scheduled execution Tuesday. Fratta, who is set to be executed at 6 p.m. in Huntsville, Texas, is accused of hiring...
Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs awards $11.5M in grants to arts and culture nonprofit organizations and individual artists across the city
HOUSTON – The City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) has announced it will donate more than $11,000,000 to various individuals as well as nonprofits in sponsored projects around the city for 2023. In total, the city will give $11,520,344.70 in grants to 57 individuals and...
Has the crime rate decreased in Houston? HPD chief Finner says it has, according to new data
HOUSTON – Data collected in 2022 suggests that crime has decreased in the city of Houston, Houston police chief Troy Finner announced Wednesday. In a detailed crime summary report to Houston City Councilmembers, Finner shared preliminary crime data from 2022, highlighting reductions in violent crime across all council districts.
Texas Pride Disposal complaints reach BBB as some homeowners associations consider cutting ties over trash service
The Texas Pride Disposal complaints KPRC 2 viewers have been sharing all week are enough to fill a garbage can. Customers are even contacting the Better Business Bureau to investigate. Some frustrated homeowners are even saying they wish their Home Owner’s Associations would cut ties with the company and its...
WANTED: ‘Suspicious’ man seen walking around SW Houston apartments grabs security guard’s gun after approached, flees
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of taking a security guard’s gun last month. On Dec. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 6700 block of Hornwood. Officers said the security guard spotted a man...
Man dead, innocent bystander injured in shooting at convenience store in Houston’s Third Ward, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed and another man was injured during a shooting at a convenience store in Houston’s Third Ward Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police received reports about a shooting at a liquor store located at 3341...
Third Ward community says they want more solutions to a growing, deadly nuisance
A Third Ward community says they want more solutions to a growing, deadly nuisance. “When the sun goes down, things do change,” Brandi Lightfoot said. Lightfoot is the community outreach director for Generation One, a non-profit helping to prepare children in the Cuney Homes for Kindergarten. “We don’t have...
Woman airlifted from cruise ship 25 miles off Galveston after medical emergency, Coast Guard says
GALVESTON, Texas – A woman was airlifted from a cruise ship 25 miles off Galveston after suffering a medical emergency, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston withstanders were requested for assistance at 5 p.m. from the crew of the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Adventure of the Seas.
KPRC 2 Investigates: Fake crypto coach steals $30,000+ from Conroe family
CONROE, Texas – As you look to make money in the new year, you may be curious about cryptocurrency. While it’s becoming more popular, it can be confusing. That’s part of why so many people fall victim to crypto fraud. A Conroe man said he did his homework and thought he was doing everything right, but he still lost a lot of money. He called KPRC 2 Investigates for help.
