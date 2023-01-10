Read full article on original website
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Wabash (WNC) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Stock
Buying United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock currently offers investors an opportunity to get a 3.5% dividend yield with the promise of increased dividends for many years. As a result, it's an excellent option for passive income-seeking investors, not least because the company is demonstrating its ability to increase its long-term profitability, meaning its ability to raise dividends should increase. Here's why UPS is an outstanding stock to buy for 2023.
More Likely to 5X First: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. InMode
Owning growth stocks in a bear market can be painful; fearful investors often flee to safety, and growth stocks, typically less proven or sometimes unprofitable, can become very unpopular on Wall Street. But the whims of the market don't necessarily mean that a stock can't be a good investment; growth stocks with solid fundamentals can roar back during the next bull market, generating tremendous investment returns.
Where Will TSMC Stock Be in 1 Year?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, has been in fine form on the stock market of late as shares of the chip foundry giant have shot up 30% since early November 2022. That might seem a tad surprising given the turmoil in the broader market and concerns that semiconductor sales could decline in 2023.
Strength Seen in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX): Can Its 8.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. PLRX shares soared 8.3% in the last trading session to close at $20.95. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 1.5% gain over the past four weeks. Shares price has rising...
Time to Buy CVS or Oak Street Health Stock on Potential Acquisition?
News of CVS Health CVS potentially acquiring Oak Street Health OSH for $10 billion broke this week and highlighted what could be another lucrative acquisition in 2023. For Oak Street Health, the possibility of a $10 billion buyout would see shares valued at around $40 and 33% above current levels of $30 a share.
Top Research Reports for JPMorgan Chase, Chevron & Salesforce
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Chevron Corp. (CVX) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Strength Seen in Victoria's Secret (VSCO): Can Its 12.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Victoria's Secret VSCO shares ended the last trading session 12.4% higher at $38.50. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17.4% loss over the past four weeks. Victoria’s Secret’s rally is buoyed by optimism...
3 Hydrogen Stocks To Watch In January 2023
Hydrogen stocks are becoming popular as the demand for clean energy increases. Hydrogen is a clean and sustainable energy source. The energy source can be used in various industries such as transportation and industrial processes. Companies leading the hydrogen industry include traditional energy companies investing in hydrogen production and distribution. Also, companies specializing in hydrogen fuel cell technology. Major players include Toyota, Hyundai, and Ballard Power Systems.
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) closed the most recent trading day at $47.57, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $1,524.57, moving +0.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food...
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $230.29, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed the most recent trading day at $18.84, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the business development...
1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in 2023
Since the verification of its first transaction 14 years ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has remained the undisputed leader of the cryptocurrency industry, a market now crowded with more than 20,000 different tokens. And although it carries a sizable market cap of $330 billion today, it undoubtedly has been a polarizing asset to discuss.
Cenovus Energy (CVE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cenovus Energy (CVE) closed at $19.33, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the oil company had gained...
